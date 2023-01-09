Read full article on original website
Kentucky, Calipari lead off ESPN's Pardon The Interruption
Kentucky is once again the talk of college basketball. Unfortunately, it's for all the wrong reasons. The Wildcats led off ESPN's Pardon The Interruption on Wednesday following a 71-68 home loss to lowly South Carolina in which a fan was ejected after trolling head coach John Calipari with a sign that read, "Please Go To Texas," a reference to 247Sports' Travis Branham's report that the Longhorns had reached out to Calipari through back channels about his head coaching vacancy.
Everything Rick Barnes said about Chris Lofton and playing Kentucky
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Thursday morning to preview Saturday's game against Kentucky and Chris Lofton's jersey retirement prior to tipoff. Here's everything Barnes had to say about the game. What he’s seen from Kentucky:. “What I know is the respect I have...
Fired Up: Should Kansas State fans worry about the Jerome Tang to Texas talk?
The question: During the January 12, 2023, edition of the Powercat Questions Podcast, a GoPowercat VIP asked about the rumors swirling that Texas may try to hire Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang. Here is how GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the podcast ...
Kentucky Basketball Fans Set Up GoFundMe To Pay John Calipari’s $40M Buyout
Things in Lexington, Kentucky are not great as far as the basketball program is concerned. Fans seem to be growing tired of John Calipari. While Coach Cal was at one point the savior of the program, the last few years have left fans feeling uneasy and even downright upset. Highlighted...
Kentucky held off Georgia for prized recruit Anthony Brown
The Kentucky Wildcats are trying to add the finishing pieces to their 2023 recruiting class before National Signing Day in February. One player already signed for the Cats next season is three-star wide receiver Anthony Brown. Brown committed to Kentucky early in the process after seeing what Kentucky did on...
Former Kentucky DT Justin Rogers commits to Auburn
Former Kentucky defensive lineman Justin Rogers will be staying in the SEC as he announced his commitment to Auburn out of the transfer portal Thursday. "The environment and the coaching staff," Rogers told 247sports' on choosing Auburn. "It's a small college town and that's one thing I want — I want a real life college town, no city. This is all college."
Kentucky's dream season has turned into a nightmare
This was supposed to be a redemption tour of sorts for head coach John Calipari but Kentucky's dream season has turned into a nightmare. After going a humiliating 9-16 in 2020-21, the Wildcats bounced back to finish the 2021-22 regular season at 25-7 before suffering an embarrassing loss to No. 15 seed Saint Peter's in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, effectively following one of the worst seasons in school history with one of the worst NCAA Tournament losses in school history.
Kentucky among first four out in ESPN's latest Bracketology
When the 2022-23 college basketball season began, Kentucky, a preseason top-5 team, had visions of earning a No. 1 seed in the South Region in order to play de facto home games in the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 in the nearby KFC Yum! Center, which is positioned in Louisville, just 70 miles west of Lexington.
Kentucky fans react to team’s struggles
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky fans are left with a lot of questions after Tuesday night’s loss to South Carolina. Halfway through Tuesday night’s matchup, a fan in the lower section, holding a sign that read “Please go to Texas” was seen leaving the stands, escorted by blue coats.
Kentucky basketball fan nearly detained for absurd reason
Rupp Arena security nearly detained a Kentucky basketball fan for what’s surely an absurd reason. The Wildcats sputtered and fell 71-68 to the woeful South Carolina Gamecocks Tuesday night, in the latest embarrassing loss for Kentucky and John Calipari this season. They have taken their lumps this year and have yet to score a quality win over a high-major program. They’ve lost to many though and have a date with No. 5 Tennessee this weekend, so it isn’t getting any easier.
Kentucky fan with anti-John Calipari sign gets in trouble
A fan who attended Tuesday night’s Kentucky-South Carolina game ended up leaving after his sign caused a disturbance. The Wildcats lost 71-68 at Rupp Arena in Lexington to the Gamecocks, who entered the game with a sub-.500 record. One fan attending the game brought a sign that said, “Please Go to Texas.” Fan escorted out... The post Kentucky fan with anti-John Calipari sign gets in trouble appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Calipari and Kentucky: It’s Time for the Marriage to End
The last time we watched John Calipari and Big Blue Nation celebrate an NCAA Tournament victory was on March 29, 2019 when the ‘Cats knocked off Houston to advance to the Elite Eight. That was 1,384 days ago. Sure, the tourney was canceled in 2020. However, Calipari’s Kentucky Wildcats...
Texas' Rodney Terry details how Longhorns rallied out of 18-point hole to stun TCU
The last time Texas basketball and interim coach Rodney Terry played at their brand-new Moody Center, Kansas State punched them in the mouth with a 116-point avalanche. No. 17 TCU was on pace to do it again. Jamie Dixon’s Horned Frogs had Texas in a 40-22 vice grip late in the first half. But this time, Texas was ready for the fight and fought back with a championship-level response. The 10th-ranked Longhorns erased the 18-point deficit to earn an impressive 79-75 victory.
Arena's Lack of Sign Policy Leaves Room for Razorback Fans to Harass Kentucky's Calipari Later This Year
Then again, Rupp Arena allowed for sign man was tossed for also
Kentucky fan ejected from Wildcats game vs. South Carolina game for 'Please Go To Texas' sign aimed toward John Calipari
Kentucky’s game against South Carolina has taken a bit of a turn. The Wildcats trailed the Gamecocks, 42-32, at halftime. Kentucky is looking to avoid its 1st loss at Rupp Arena this season. Meanwhile, South Carolina is coming off of a blowout loss to Tennessee on Saturday that saw it score 42 points all game.
Staley: 'Lamont is on his way in doing things'
The South Carolina women’s basketball team will make its way to Lexington on Thursday just two days after the men’s team played in Lexington and pulled off a huge win as it defeated Kentucky 71-68. The No. 1 ranked Gamecocks women’s basketball team will look to keep their...
Derrick Johnson, All-American linebacker for Texas Longhorns, to be inducted into College Football Hall of Fame
Linebacker Derrick Johnson is one of 18 players part of the College Football Hall of Fame class this year, becoming the 22nd Texas player enshrined in the elite group. The ceremony honoring all the inductees will be Dec. 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada, as part of the National Football Foundation's awards dinner.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple hit it big in the lottery. “I always dreamed of doing this,” a Frankfort man said after he and his wife won $225,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket. Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous,...
2 Kentucky Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs for 2023.
