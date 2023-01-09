This was supposed to be a redemption tour of sorts for head coach John Calipari but Kentucky's dream season has turned into a nightmare. After going a humiliating 9-16 in 2020-21, the Wildcats bounced back to finish the 2021-22 regular season at 25-7 before suffering an embarrassing loss to No. 15 seed Saint Peter's in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, effectively following one of the worst seasons in school history with one of the worst NCAA Tournament losses in school history.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 5 HOURS AGO