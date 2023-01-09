ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State football: 10 burning questions as the Spartans head into the offseason

Mel Tucker will need to take a long, hard look in the mirror. He might not be a fan of what stares back at him entering Year 4 at Michigan State. They can win. That was proven behind the legs of Kenneth Walker III and a slightly-above-average defense that carried the program to a Peach Bowl victory a little over a year ago. Walker, who is now making the case for NFL Offensive Player of the Year with the Seattle Seahawks, was a difference-maker, but he wasn’t the only Michigan State player who factored into an 11-2 season in 2021.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Tyler Wahl's status for Wisconsin-Michigan State revealed before tipoff

Tyler Wahl will miss his second-straight game for Wisconsin. It was revealed Tuesday night before the Badgers’ conference clash with Michigan State that Wahl is out again. The Wisconsin forward has been dealing with a lower-body injury. Wahl is averaging 13.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. In Wahl’s...
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

JD Duplain, MSU OL, reveals decision for 2023 season

JD Duplain, a key offensive lineman for Michigan State, has announced his plans for the 2023 season. A four-year veteran, Duplain will be returning to East Lansing next year. The OL announced his decision via Twitter, along with a caption simply stating “unfinished business.” Duplain will return as a fifth-year senior.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Andrel Anthony, former Michigan WR, reveals transfer destination

Andrel Anthony made his transfer destination clear on Tuesday afternoon. The Michigan transfer picked Oklahoma, joining Brent Venables’ team that has had a successful showing in the transfer portal so far. Anthony, a sophomore wide receiver from East Lansing, Michigan, didn’t have a ton of success in his two...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

Michigan Wide Receiver Announces Transfer Destination

Former Michigan wide receiver Andrel Anthony didn't need very long to figure out where he'll resume his career.  On Tuesday, the former three-star wideout announced that he's transferring to Oklahoma. Anthony tweeted, "what's understood doesn't need to be explained...thank you God. ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan finishes in the top three in final AP Poll of 2022 season

In the final installment of the college football AP Poll, the Michigan Wolverines finished No. 3, the same rank they received to close out last year. Georgia took the top spot and TCU placed second. As for Michigan’s foes this season, only two made the poll: Ohio State at No. 4 and Penn State at No. 7. Vanquished opponents Iowa, Purdue, Maryland, and Illinois were among the others to receive votes but not make the official ranking.
ANN ARBOR, MI
US 103.1

Kooters In The Field – New Bar Opening In Corunna

A new bar/restaurant with a very unique name is opening in Corunna, Michigan. If you love eating, drinking, and dancing, Kooters In The Field on M-21 will most likely be your new favorite spot. Yes, I said Kooters In The Field. Talk about a catchy name. Kirk Norman is the...
CORUNNA, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan News Anchor Says Goodbye After 20 Years

When someone has been a local TV anchor for many years, they become part of the community. That person may even feel like family, since you’ve seen them on TV every day for so long. Now, a popular Michigan TV anchor is saying farewell after almost 20 years in...
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy