FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Might Be the Most Unique Restaurant in All of MichiganTravel MavenLansing, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State defeats No. 14 Michigan State 3-1, extends win streak to 4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Sadlocha returns to team amid claims of using racial slurs, won’t play against Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian TrailMason 48854Mason, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LansingTed RiversLansing, MI
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State football: 10 burning questions as the Spartans head into the offseason
Mel Tucker will need to take a long, hard look in the mirror. He might not be a fan of what stares back at him entering Year 4 at Michigan State. They can win. That was proven behind the legs of Kenneth Walker III and a slightly-above-average defense that carried the program to a Peach Bowl victory a little over a year ago. Walker, who is now making the case for NFL Offensive Player of the Year with the Seattle Seahawks, was a difference-maker, but he wasn’t the only Michigan State player who factored into an 11-2 season in 2021.
saturdaytradition.com
Tyler Wahl's status for Wisconsin-Michigan State revealed before tipoff
Tyler Wahl will miss his second-straight game for Wisconsin. It was revealed Tuesday night before the Badgers’ conference clash with Michigan State that Wahl is out again. The Wisconsin forward has been dealing with a lower-body injury. Wahl is averaging 13.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. In Wahl’s...
saturdaytradition.com
Dug McDaniel says he dealt with hospitalization leading up to rivalry game vs. MSU
Dug McDaniel, Michigan’s freshman point guard, started and played 26 minutes against Michigan State after being in the hospital leading up to the game. McDaniel’s resiliency was on full display when he took the court to match up against the rival Spartans despite his illness. He revealed Wednesday...
saturdaytradition.com
JD Duplain, MSU OL, reveals decision for 2023 season
JD Duplain, a key offensive lineman for Michigan State, has announced his plans for the 2023 season. A four-year veteran, Duplain will be returning to East Lansing next year. The OL announced his decision via Twitter, along with a caption simply stating “unfinished business.” Duplain will return as a fifth-year senior.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State goes on late run to take down No. 18 Wisconsin, extend winning streak
Michigan State remains hot, picking up another win Tuesday night to extend its streak to 7 games. Tom Izzo’s squad went on the road to Madison and took down No. 18 Wisconsin, 69-65. It was a tight ballgame with 14 lead changes. The Badgers led for 16:59 of the...
Michigan State's 4 incoming freshmen nominated to be McDonald's All Americans
According to the rankings, Tom Izzo signed one of the best recruiting classes of his Hall of Fame career in November. There’s still an opportunity for the star-studded quartet to add another layer of polish to the class before arriving in East Lansing. All four of MSU’s incoming freshmen...
saturdaytradition.com
Andrel Anthony, former Michigan WR, reveals transfer destination
Andrel Anthony made his transfer destination clear on Tuesday afternoon. The Michigan transfer picked Oklahoma, joining Brent Venables’ team that has had a successful showing in the transfer portal so far. Anthony, a sophomore wide receiver from East Lansing, Michigan, didn’t have a ton of success in his two...
Michigan Wide Receiver Announces Transfer Destination
Former Michigan wide receiver Andrel Anthony didn't need very long to figure out where he'll resume his career. On Tuesday, the former three-star wideout announced that he's transferring to Oklahoma. Anthony tweeted, "what's understood doesn't need to be explained...thank you God. ...
Maize n Brew
Michigan finishes in the top three in final AP Poll of 2022 season
In the final installment of the college football AP Poll, the Michigan Wolverines finished No. 3, the same rank they received to close out last year. Georgia took the top spot and TCU placed second. As for Michigan’s foes this season, only two made the poll: Ohio State at No. 4 and Penn State at No. 7. Vanquished opponents Iowa, Purdue, Maryland, and Illinois were among the others to receive votes but not make the official ranking.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh contract: HC lands largest payday of Michigan tenure in 2022 following bonus payments
Jim Harbaugh has recorded the highest earnings of his tenure as Michigan coach finishing the 2022 season with just over $10 million per MLive. After Harbaugh’s team won the B1G for a second straight year, he would see the $7.05 million base salary added to with numerous bonuses and incentives.
Michigan's New Transfer Portal Approach Has Them Among Nation's Best
Michigan has been active with transfers since Jim Harbaugh arrived in Ann Arbor, but things seem to be on another level now.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan posts best back-to-back AP Poll finish in over 70 years following 2022 season
Despite a loss in the College Football Playoff semifinals that ended Michigan’s dreams of a national championship, the Wolverines are still ending the 2022 season on a high note. On Tuesday, the final AP Rankings were released for the 2022 season. Michigan landed in the No. 3 spot on...
Kooters In The Field – New Bar Opening In Corunna
A new bar/restaurant with a very unique name is opening in Corunna, Michigan. If you love eating, drinking, and dancing, Kooters In The Field on M-21 will most likely be your new favorite spot. Yes, I said Kooters In The Field. Talk about a catchy name. Kirk Norman is the...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan News Anchor Says Goodbye After 20 Years
When someone has been a local TV anchor for many years, they become part of the community. That person may even feel like family, since you’ve seen them on TV every day for so long. Now, a popular Michigan TV anchor is saying farewell after almost 20 years in...
‘Y-shaped’ corridor at Lansing Avenue slated for redesign in Jackson
JACKSON, MI – The city of Jackson is considering design upgrades to one of its busy traffic corridors. In a Tuesday, Jan. 10 meeting, the Jackson City Council unanimously approved a $452,451 preliminary design and engineering contract with Hubbell, Roth & Clark to help redesign the Lansing Avenue Corridor on the northside of the city.
