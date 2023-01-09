Read full article on original website
hot969boston.com
We Knew Boston Traffic Was Bad, But Not THIS Bad!
We knew Boston traffic was bad, but not THIS bad! Anyone who’s ever driven in Boston has had to endure what seems like some of the worst traffic in the world. Now, we know that feeling is real. According to some new analysis from Inrix.com, Boston traffic is not only the second worst in the country, but it’s the FOURTH worst in the ENTIRE WORLD! “Only drivers in London (156 hours), Chicago (155) and Paris (138) lost more hours in traffic in 2022” according to this study. That’s not all. There are several other areas where Boston traffic faired horribly. Let’s take a look at a few areas where Boston traffic fares the worst in the world.
whdh.com
Boston ranks among worst cities in the world for traffic jams
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston has ranked among the worst cities in the world for traffic jams, according to an annual Global Traffic Scorecard published by transportation data and analytics company INRIX. According to the data, the typical Bostonian lost 134 hours in 2022 to traffic congestion. That’s up 56 hours...
Boston Globe
Why this COVID wave is different 🦠
Plus: The latest on the Ana Walshe case. 🪴 It’s also National Houseplant Appreciation Day. Let this be a friendly reminder you should probably water yours. Another year, another post-holiday COVID wave. And if we’ve learned anything during this pandemic, it’s that every wave is unique. Here’s what you need to know about this one:
whdh.com
Hazmat crew responds to taped-off MBTA bus in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Hazmat crews could be seen responding to an MBTA bus that was taped off in Boston’s Longwood area on Wednesday night. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details. (Copyright (c) 2022...
ABC6.com
Next storm on the map
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Our next round of wet weather is scheduled for Thursday night and Friday. It will once again be rain with a very wet day to end the work week. For now, high pressure is building in to deliver plenty of clear sky through Wednesday. Temperatures by day will continue to be above normal/mild. At night it’s as expected in January. Any time there’s a clear sky in this month, it’s pretty likely we’ll see teens and 20s. When there’s a snow cover, it can be even colder than if there is none. Our ground isn’t even frozen yet. Read more on snow below!
commonwealthmagazine.org
Plummeting prices destabilize Mass. marijuana market
ON A RECENT DAY, a Brockton customer looking for some marijuana could have bought one-eighth of an ounce of LA Kush Cake flower for just $20 at Commonwealth Alternative Care. Nearby, Legal Greens was advertising one-eighth of an ounce of Jet Fuel flower for $25, according to the marijuana marketing website Leafly.
whdh.com
Crash in Charlestown closes Alford Street, causing significant delays in Boston and Everett
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston and Everett are redirecting traffic after an accident on Alford Street in Charlestown closed the roadway Wednesday afternoon. The Boston Police Department said around 3:30 p.m. that the crash involved life-threatening injuries and was expected to cause delays in the area of both Alford Street/Sullivan Square and Rutherford Avenue.
hotelnewsresource.com
Courtyard Boston South Boston in Boston, Massachusetts Sold
JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the sale of Courtyard Boston South Boston, a 164-key select-service hotel in Boston, Massachusetts. JLL represented the seller, Hersha Hospitality Trust. Courtyard Boston South Boston opened in 2005 under the Courtyard by Marriott brand, one of the most prominent select-service brands...
No Mega Millions jackpot winner but 2 tickets with big prizes sold at stores in Massachusetts
BOSTON — No one won the Mega Millions jackpot in Tuesday night’s drawing but there were two winning tickets with big prizes sold at stores in Massachusetts. The numbers drawn were: 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 and gold Mega Ball 9. A winning ticket worth $1 million was...
NECN
Ana Walshe Updates: Wednesday Marks 1 Week Since Cohasset Mom Was Reported Missing
Wednesday marks a full week since Cohasset, Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe was first reported missing to police, and in those seven days, the case has gone from a seemingly straightforward missing person investigation, to a desperate effort to locate Walshe amid nationwide concern and allegations against her husband, Brian Walshe.
NECN
Student From US Dies in Airbnb Balcony Fall During Mexico Vacation
A 20-year-old woman who was originally from Newburyport, Massachusetts, died while on vacation in Cancún, Mexico, according to her obituary. Leah "Lee" Pearse was studying to be a nurse at Simmons University in Boston, and worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Mass General Hospital. Pearse was locked out...
NECN
Disaster Dishwasher Installation Resolved After a Call to NBC10 Boston Responds
A Wilmington, Massachusetts, woman wasn’t happy to find water damage in her basement shortly after she had a new dishwasher installed. She spent months trying to get reimbursed for the repairs before calling our NBC10 Boston responds team for help. Yolanda Girouard says when her dishwasher broke last spring,...
Massachusetts witness says oval object sighting recurs over time and military chasing it
A Massachusetts witness at Lakeville reported watching an oval-shaped object that emits smaller objects that move toward the ground level at 6 p.m. on December 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
In Revere, plan to host warming station at senior center ignites heated debate
“Really, they just want what everyone else really wants: A safe place to live and a place to call home...”. As Revere made plans to bring vulnerable populations in from the cold and open the city’s senior center as an overnight warming station, City Councillor At Large Marc Silvestri offered his full-throated support.
Bed Bath & Beyond announces more store closings, including these Mass. stores
Bed Bath & Beyond added more store locations to its list of expected store closures announced in September. The company said it is planning on closing 150 stores but did not state when those closures would be happening. The list released in September included 3 Massachusetts locations. The stores are...
nepm.org
It's the third winter of COVID. But this one is different
It’s the third winter of COVID. Cases and hospitalizations are climbing again after the December holidays. Boston-area wastewater data show a steep spike in COVID levels in recent weeks. It’s a now familiar pattern. But this period looks different from the last two pandemic winters. COVID is not...
NECN
New Donut Shop to Open at Hub Hall in Boston's North Station Area
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a brand new spot for donuts is on its way to a food hall in Boston. According to a post within the jobs section of the bostonchefs.com site, Little Moose Donuts is planning to open at Hub Hall by North Station, with the listing indicating that the business is currently looking to hire donut makers. No other information can be found on the upcoming donut shop other than the fact that the contact person is Leah Olofson who is the registered agent of Little Moose Holdings, LLC, according to a business entity summary page within the State of Massachusetts website.
What do to in Boston during the winter? Check out these 5 things to do in Boston this winter, plus upcoming events.
Weekends are a time to relax, unwind, and spend time with the people you care about most – friends, family, or a mix of both. And if you're lucky enough to live in a city like Boston, you'll never run out of things to do with your loved ones.
Healey picks SE Mass. for first trip outside Boston as governor
Newly inaugurated Gov. Maura Healey left Beacon Hill on Tuesday for the first time since taking the oath of office, and her destination was Southeastern Massachusetts.
austinnews.net
Evviva(R) Trattoria Opens New Stoneham Mass. Location
Growing Modern Italian Restaurant Establishes Sixth Massachusetts Spot. WESTFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / Evviva Trattoria, a Massachusetts-based restaurant brand featuring locally-sourced modern Italian cuisine, today opened its sixth location in Stoneham, Massachusetts. Guests are invited to attend the Grand Opening today, Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET. At the ribbon cutting ceremony, official Boston Bruins Anthem singer Todd Angilly will treat the crowd to his performance of the National Anthem. The new Evviva Trattoria location features an open kitchen and bar, a spacious dining room with booths and high-top tables, a private dining room and will offer an outdoor patio with a fire pit. Evviva Trattoria is known to take beloved Italian classics and add its own personal touch, incorporating the freshest ingredients, often from local sources. With additional locations in Westford, Marlborough, Malden, Wrentham and Maynard, Evviva Trattoria features Italian-inspired, locally made cuisine served in a comfortable and family-style atmosphere.
