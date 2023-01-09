Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Landslide closes portion of SR 208 in Lyon County
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A massive landslide on State Route 208 through Wilson Canyon has forced the closure of the highway for an indeterminate amount of time. The Nevada Department of Transportation says the rockslide was likely caused by the recent heavy precipitation. The debris fell across roughly 400 feet of roadway around 6:00 p.m. Tuesday night, NDOT estimates.
KOLO TV Reno
State of emergency continues amid localized flooding
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Heavy rain battered Washoe County throughout Monday, leading to localized flooding. “The County in concert with the City of Reno both declared emergencies Friday,” said Kelly Echeverria, Washoe County Emergency Manager. Echeverria says the county wants people to take the storm warnings seriously and understand...
FOX Reno
Reno garden center floods after nearby ditch overflows during rainstorm
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Employees of a south Reno garden center spent Tuesday surveying the damage and starting to clean up the mess after their business was flooded during the heavy rainstorm Monday. The downpour caused a nearby ditch to overflow, sending a torrent of...
KOLO TV Reno
How to care for plants during Winter season
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Over at Moana Nursery, during these winter months inventory is kept lower to help ensure the best care for the plants they do have on hand. “As far as caring for plants, its just about being prepared for what this, Nevada- Northern Nevada climate gives us,” said John Bruyn, Plant Doctor at Moana Nursery.
sierrawave.net
January 10, 2023 3:30pm – UPDATE U.S. 395 to Remain Closed Overnight
BISHOP – Due to significant heavy snow, wind, and whiteout conditions on the highway, U.S. 395 will remain closed overnight in both directions between Gorge Road, 13 miles north of Bishop, and Bridgeport. Caltrans asks that all drivers respect the closure points and not attempt to access the highway from any other road. Maintenance crews will continue to plow 24/7, working through the night. CHP and Caltrans will reassess highway conditions starting tomorrow morning.
Nevadans at Work: Tahoe-area plow driver keeps “Highway to the Sky” open year-round
At an elevation of almost 9,000 feet, Mt. Rose corridor is the highest mountain pass in the Sierra Nevada that is open year round. As the winding, two-lane road connecting Reno and Lake Tahoe is pummeled by a series of snow storms fueled by an atmospheric river, it’s Chris Howland’s job to keep the road open. The post Nevadans at Work: Tahoe-area plow driver keeps “Highway to the Sky” open year-round appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County issues emergency declaration ahead of storm
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno and Washoe County have each issued an emergency declaration ahead of another round of winter storms. The county and city made the decision due to the base of snow and water already settled in the region from the previous storm. They say...
KOLO TV Reno
Area snowpacks some of the strongest on record, data shows
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The recent snow and rainstorms that have hit the Reno area since Christmas have caused one of the strongest starts to winter accumulation on record. The USDA says snowpacks across Nevada and the eastern Sierra are 136%-258% of their median, with the endless storms causing those percentages to increase daily.
Record-Courier
Centerville reopens Tuesday morning
Centerville Lane reopened on Tuesday morning after being closed west of the Highway 88 Roundabout due to high water, according to Douglas County. Heavy rain on Monday filled streams and ditches across the county, with flooding reported in Fish Springs' Pine Nut Creek. Centerville crosses several ditches associated with the...
KOLO TV Reno
Older trees may not weather the storm
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Chances are no one saw the tree go down at Idlewild Park in Reno. But the end result is there for all to see. A picnic table made of metal has buckled as a several hundred-pound tree branch fell on top of it. The tree may have been here when the 49-acre park opened decades ago.
KOLO TV Reno
Douglas County activates call center for flooding
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County has activated a non-emergency phone line for residents to call about localized flooding. Residents can call 775-783-6038 to report any non-emergency-related flood concerns. The center is open from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily. A livestock evacuation center has also been opened for Douglas...
sierrawave.net
U.S. 395 Closed Due to Heavy Snow – UPDATE; 11:55AM
UPDATE: The closure parameters on U.S. 395 have changed. Due to heavy snow, the highway is now closed from Gorge Road (approximately 17 miles north of Bishop) to the town of Bridgeport. Caltrans District 9 snowplows are out on the highway, working to reopen the road. U.S. 6 remains open...
2news.com
Governor Lombardo Announces State Government Offices Closures in Northern Nevada
Due to the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) reporting severe weather and potentially dangerous road conditions, Governor Joe Lombardo has ordered an early closing for all state government offices in Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties today. Aside from essential public safety...
2news.com
City of Reno Advocating for New Stormwater Utility Fee
(January 10, 2023) Concerns rise among Reno residents when wet weather hits the region like it has these first two weeks of 2023. Officials are hoping that a new stormwater utility fee could help. The City of Reno tells us the funding could result in huge improvements for areas that...
sierrawave.net
U.S. 395 Still Closed Due to Whiteout Conditions
BISHOP – Due to heavy snow, ice, and whiteout conditions on the highway, Caltrans has closed part of U.S. 395 in Mono County. The highway is currently closed from the junction of State Route 203 to the town of Bridgeport. U.S. 6 in Bishop is open as an alternative route, which connects to the Nevada 95. Caltrans will post updates on this closure to its social media channels on Twitter and Facebook.
KOLO TV Reno
School schedules impacted by winter storms
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 8:00 a.m. update: The Storey County School District has decided to declare Monday a snow day. All schools in the district will be closed. Original story: The Tahoe-Truckee Unified School District is opening all schools on Monday, Jan. 9, except for Donner Trail Elementary. Buses are reportedly unable to take students to school because of heavy snow at higher elevations.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
1st storm in series impacting Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The first storm in a series that are forecast through the upcoming week is impacting the Lake Tahoe Basin Sunday morning. Chains and/or snow tires are required on most Tahoe highways with area resorts reporting about 5 inches of snow overnight and it’s still falling.
KOLO TV Reno
Reward offered in hit and run investigation
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Update on Jan. 12: Secret Witness is offering a reward of $500 for information leading to the arrest and successful prosecution of those involved in the hit and run. Original Article: The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is working to identify a vehicle and a driver...
KOLO TV Reno
Monday with Moms: Staying Organized
Stormy weather will continue. We will get a break in the action Thursday into Friday, but the weekend is likely to bring more Sierra snow and valley rain and snow. Stay tuned! -Jeff. Reno Aces name Chris Phillips as newest general manager. Tuesday AM Weather. Updated: 12 hours ago. This...
mynews4.com
Reno Justice Court reopens after brief evacuation due to suspected gas leak
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Justice Court in downtown is open again after a brief evacuation due to a suspected gas leak. The court will be contacting people to reschedule hearings that were planned for this morning. If you don't hear from them within the next 24 hours, please call the courthouse.
