Minneapolis, MN

FOX Sports

Hickman leads No. 8 Gonzaga against BYU after 20-point game

Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-3, 3-0 WCC) at BYU Cougars (13-6, 3-1 WCC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Gonzaga visits the BYU Cougars after Nolan Hickman scored 20 points in Gonzaga's 81-76 victory against the Santa Clara Broncos. The Cougars have gone 8-1 at home. BYU has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.
PROVO, UT
Yardbarker

Donovan Mitchell’s Latest Award Proves The Cavs Are A Prime-Time Team

For the first time since the 2017-18 season, LeBron James‘ last one with them, the Cleveland Cavaliers are fully relevant. They not only have a young and ascendent core that includes Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, but they are led by a player in Donovan Mitchell who is, at worst, a borderline superstar.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Growing rift with Kentucky basketball fuels speculation of end to John Calipari era

There is growing tension within the Kentucky basketball program between the school’s athletic director and head coach John Calipari. The Kentucky Wildcats are unranked at this point in the season. They’ve lost their last two and, though they are 10-6 overall, are 1-3 in conference play. Though the era led by John Calipari has been marked with success, including a championship and three other visits to the Final Four or further, it looks like the glory days could be coming to an end.
LEXINGTON, KY
FanSided

Lakers get fantastic news on possible Cam Reddish trade

The price on Cam Reddish has been changing which is great news for trade suitors like the Los Angeles Lakers. It’s pretty clear that the Cam Reddish experience in New York is coming to a close. He hasn’t played for the Knicks in the last 19 games and both sides have been open about their desire to find a trade for him. The Knicks may have been hoping to get a first-round pick back to recoup the one they gave up to get him less than a year ago, but so far they haven’t had any takers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Za’Darius Smith gets massive injury update as Minnesota prepares for Giants playoff game

The Minnesota Vikings are gearing up for a huge playoff showdown against the New York Giants at home this coming Sunday in the NFC Wild-Card Round. The Giants can be a very tough customer to deal with, but the Vikings can expect edge rusher Za’Darius Smith to be out there to help them stop Daniel […] The post Za’Darius Smith gets massive injury update as Minnesota prepares for Giants playoff game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Westword

Father-Son Duo: OG Rocky Helps Out New Rocky During Nuggets Games

At the beginning of the 2021-2022 NBA season, fans began to notice that Rocky, the beloved mountain lion mascot of the Denver Nuggets, seemed a little different. The mascot's patented backward half-court shot was falling much less often than it had in the past. And Rocky's energy just seemed to have changed.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Doncic and Dallas visit James and the Lakers

Dallas Mavericks (23-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (19-22, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and Luka Doncic meet when Los Angeles squares off against Dallas. James ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 29.1 points per game and Doncic is first in the league averaging 34.0 points per game.
DALLAS, TX
The Hustle Sports News

Former Vikings QB and NFL MVP “Convinced” the Giants Will Upset Minnesota

The NFL playoffs are about to begin, and everyone is coming out with their predictions for how things will end
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Nikola Jokic has a perfect night against the Lakers

Nikola Jokic has been can't-miss viewing this season. Monday night, he literally couldn't miss. Jokic put up a triple-double of 14 points, 11 rebounds and 16 assists in the Denver Nuggets' win over the Los Angeles Lakers, and he didn't miss a single shot while doing so. The Joker made all five of his field goal attempts, including a three-pointer, and all three of his free throws.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

FanSided

