Eater
Another Krog Street Market Restaurant Closes
Bar Mercado, the Latin American restaurant backed by the Castellucci Hospitality Group, closed at the end of December after five years at Krog Street Market. President and CEO Federico Castellucci confirmed the closure saying there are no plans to replace Bar Mercado with another restaurant from the group, but will continue operating food stall Recess at the market in partnership with Erik Göranson and chef Whitney Wood.
Atlanta’s Best Burger Is in a Suburban Gas Station
The best meals are often found in the places you’d least expect, not the white tablecloth spots that require reservations a month in advance. And when it comes to the best burger in Atlanta, Georgia, that place is NFA Burger, a humble counter in a Chevron gas station in the city’s Dunwoody suburb.
AccessAtlanta
5 spots bringing authentic bagels to Atlanta
Asking for Atlanta’s best bagel is certain to cause a fight. Some think there are no good bagels in town, and some have very serious objections to long-standing spots. As a city of transplants, there are more than a few New Yorkers that have brought their craving for the perfect bagel and transformed it into the right ratio of chew and crisp. Here are a few of our favorite spots to get a taste of old-school bagels in new-school Atlanta.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Cozy Coop to serve chicken and cornbread on ‘National Southern Food Day’
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In honor of National Southern Food Day, Cozy Coop, a new fast-food chicken restaurant in Marietta from Atlanta chef Ricky Navas and partner Mike Madonna will share some Southern staples from their menu free of charge. On Jan. 22, between 12-4 pm, guests will...
Eater
Where to Eat Brazilian Food Around Atlanta
Metro Atlanta is home to a thriving Brazilian community, which includes several restaurants, bakeries, and home businesses offering a wide range of flavors from the South American country. Just as diverse as its population, Brazilian food encompasses everything from loaded pizzas and riffs on popular Levantine fare to the seafood stew moqueca, with variations on the dish drawing from the country’s Afro-Brazilian, Indigenous, and Portuguese roots. Here are eight Brazilian restaurants to try around Atlanta, along with some suggestions on what to order at each.
Eater
Which Would You Rather See Open in Atlanta: Whataburger or In-N-Out Burger?
Which would you rather see open in Atlanta: Whataburger or In-N-Out Burger? While the former is already staking a claim in cities around metro Atlanta, the latter, known for its double-double cheeseburgers and animal-style fries, just announced plans to expand eastward into Tennessee over the next two years. Earlier this...
Eater
Doraville, Forest Park, and Milton, the Week Kicks Off With OTP Restaurant News
The second location of Lagarde American Eatery, owned by chef Jamie Adams and Leonardo Moura, is now open at Crabapple Market in Milton. Lagarde American Eatery blends Southern, Cajun, and classic New Orleans dishes together. As in Chamblee, the Milton restaurant features a similar menu with dishes like shrimp etouffee,...
15-year-old Marley Boehrienger went missing at the Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta in Woodstock
WOODSTOCK — Police in Woodstock are asking for your help finding Marley Boehrienger who is a 15 year old white female. According to police, Marley is 5 feet 5 inches in height and weighs about 110 pounds. Marley was last seen at the Outlet Mall at 915 Ridgewalk Parkway...
Popular vegan restaurant owner sued by former employees, lawyers wanting case dismissed
ATLANTA — Lawyers for the owner of a popular restaurant chain founded in Atlanta are responding after former employees filed a lawsuit for what they claim are unpaid wages. According to the response filed in federal court, lawyers are denying any wrongdoing and have filed motions for the lawsuit to be dismissed.
fox5atlanta.com
Broadway in Atlanta 2023-2024 season at Fox Theatre announced: How to secure tickets
ATLANTA - Broadway in Atlanta has rolled out its list of shows for its 2023-2024 season at the Fox Theatre, and FOX 5 has the details on what you need to know to enjoy it. There are plenty of ways to get tickets, including an option being introduced for the very first time.
Highly-rated grocery store chain opens new location in Georgia
A highly-rated supermarket chain recently opened another new location in Georgia. Read on to learn more. If you've been looking for a new place to get high-quality food items and other household essentials, you may be interested to learn that the grocery store chain Publix just opened their newest Georgia supermarket location at Covington Town Center on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
juxtapoz.com
Atlanta Made Us Famous: Photographs by Hajar Benjida
"I first visited Atlanta in 2018, and the photography studio I interned at was located right across the street from Magic City, "a legendary strip club that should be familiar to anyone who knows anything about rap music," writes Hajar Benjida. Her series, Atlanta Made Us Famous is an ongoing photo series that highlights the women that play an important role in the Atlanta hip-hop scene.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia woman celebrates 105 years of life
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Stone Mountain woman is celebrating a major milestone. Mrs. Winnell Cunningham-Shaw turned 105-years-old on Jan. 7. Cunningham-Shaw was born on Jan. 7, 1918, in Lawrenceville to Dora Streaty and Linn Cunningham. In 1930 at the age of 12, she relocated to Atlanta to...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Santa Clause receives a surprise gift of his own after the holidays
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The holidays are in the rearview mirror as the new year lies before us, but this Santa Clause still has a special Christmas surprise in store. Mark Preetorius, also known as Santa Clause, of Cherokee County goes into full Christmas-mode as soon as Halloween...
fb101.com
BIG DAVE’S CHEESESTEAKS – ATLANTA STAPLE OFFERING AWARD-WINNING TASTES OF PHILLY FROM FOUNDER DERRICK HAYES – TO OPEN LOCATION IN FOREST PARK, GA THIS SPRING
Derrick Hayes, CEO and founder of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, is bringing his award-winning take on West Philadelphia classics to a new location in Forest Park, Georgia this spring. Located at 4495 Jonesboro Road, the latest addition will serve as the brand’s third Atlanta-area location, offering mouth-watering flavors from his hometown of Philly in the form of beef, chicken and salmon cheesesteaks, hand-rolled egg rolls and other melty, larger-than-life flavors for all to enjoy.
Magnolia Star Jamila Norman's Farm Decimated by Winter Storm in Atlanta: 'We're Absolutely Devastated'
The Atlanta farm announced on social media that 90% of its crops have been impacted Magnolia Network's Jamila Norman has been left devastated after most of her farm was wiped out. Following last month's flash freezes and the dangerously cold temperatures that hit the United States in what the National Weather Service called a "once-in-a-generation storm," little is left of Norman's Patchwork City Farms, a 1.2-acre farm in Atlanta, Georgia. "The polar storm that came through Atlanta has decimated 90% of Patchwork City Farms' crops," explained an announcement shared through Norman's...
luxury-houses.net
Stunning Well Maintained Home with Gorgeous Architectural Details in Sandy Springs, GA Listed at $2.995M
The Estate in Sandy Springs is a luxurious home having a great open floor plan layout of space now available for sale. This home located at 195 Saint Nicholas Cir, Sandy Springs, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 7,799 square feet of living spaces. Call Betsy Akers (404-372-8144, 404-948-4812) – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Sandy Springs.
fox5atlanta.com
Woodstock store owner says over 1,000 trading cards stolen during break-in
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga - About 1,000 trading cards, stolen in a smash and grab at a Cherokee County business. The owner of BT Collectibles in Woodstock says crooks broke through his front door Sunday morning. When he showed up he says display cases were smashed and shards of glass covered the floor.
sheenmagazine.com
Atlanta Physician & Philanthropist Is Hosting A Free, Star-Studded Women’s Wellness Virtual Summit — The Deets & Her Advice for 2023
Start your year off right, and tune in to the free and highly anticipated “Girl, Get Ready” Virtual Wellness Summit starting on January 13th! Founded by Dr. Jada Moore-Ruffin, widely known as Dr. Jada, this Wellness Summit boasts some of the top experts across many disciplines, plus dozens of topics to explore and enjoy. Some of the guests include, Bravo TV’s Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Dr. Jackie Walters, Master Abundant Love & Life Coach Rebecca Lynn Pope, Celebrity Stylist Sudi Spence, and many more!
“Most Haunted Roads In Atlanta, Georgia”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Atlanta, the capital of Georgia, is known for its rich history, cultural diversity, and, unfortunately, its haunted roads. Here are the top five most haunted roads in Atlanta:. 1. Clay Street: Located in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood, Clay Street is said to be haunted by the ghost of a young girl who died in a tragic accident. Witnesses have reported seeing her ghostly figure running and playing in the street, as well as hearing her giggles and footsteps.
