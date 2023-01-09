Read full article on original website
Ohio’s new Republican crybaby caucus another consequence of gerrymandering
After a weeklong meltdown of moaning, wailing, and gnashing of teeth, a new faction of Ohio House Republicans capped off their temper tantrum Wednesday by revitalizing plans to subject the Ohio Constitution and all Ohioans to extremist minority rule. Last week, 54 adults in the Ohio House came together in a bipartisan vote to elect […] The post Ohio’s new Republican crybaby caucus another consequence of gerrymandering appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Homemade moonshine could be legal in Ohio under bill introduced in Ohio Senate
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohioans could legally produce as much as 200 gallons of homemade moonshine a year without a government permit – as long as they don’t sell it – if a new bill proposed by an eastern Ohio lawmaker were to become law. On Thursday,...
Ohio Senate Republicans plan another attempt to remove state school board power
(The Center Square) – Ohio Senate Republicans took another swing at stripping power from the state board of education and superintendent by introducing a bill Wednesday afternoon that revisits a plan that failed to pass last month. The state has not had a permanent superintendent since 2021, using interims...
Medical marijuana proposal in Ohio Senate would expand eligible diagnoses, create new state board
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A newly introduced Ohio Senate bill would create a 13-member medicinal cannabis oversight commission, as well as a new state agency, in hopes of being more responsive to the state’s medical marijuana industry and expand the diagnoses for which it could be prescribed. Senate Bill...
Ohio House Republican faction brings back proposal making it harder for voters to pass amendments
After more than hour behind closed doors, a bloc of Ohio Republicans led by state Rep. Derek Merrin, Monclova Twp., trooped through the Ohio Statehouse. The faction — thirty-odd lawmakers who wound up on the losing side of the House Speaker’s race last week— climbed three floors and squeezed into the clerk’s office. After pausing […] The post Ohio House Republican faction brings back proposal making it harder for voters to pass amendments appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio bill to strip power of state Board of Education to be reintroduced
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A bill calling to strip the state Board of Education of power will soon be reintroduced at the Ohio Statehouse. Senate Bill 178 was the initial introduction, which would dramatically reduce the authority of the board and shift power to a new state cabinet-level agency. It failed during the final legislative […]
After losing speakership, Derek Merrin and allies revolt
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Despite losing the battle for Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives, state […] The post After losing speakership, Derek Merrin and allies revolt appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Derek Merrin’s lesson on how not to make peace in the Ohio Republican party: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- State Rep. Derek Merrin is asserting that he is the leader of the House GOP, even though he lost the House speaker’s race to fellow Republican Jason Stephens last week. We’re talking about sour grapes on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn...
Political firm that aided abortion-rights wins in Kansas, Kentucky joins Ohio campaign to protect reproductive rights
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohioans for Reproductive Freedom, one of two campaigns planning to put proposals before voters enshrining abortion rights in the state’s Constitution, announced Thursday morning that it has hired a firm involved in defeating anti-abortion measures in two states last year to oversee campaign strategy. Mission...
Time is ticking for Ohio lawmakers to act on marijuana legalization to preempt ballot initiative
The clock is ticking for state lawmakers to pass an initiated statute that would allow marijuana use and sales for anyone over 21 in Ohio. If they don't act in a little less than four months the group that presented the legislature with the initiated statute intends to proceed with efforts to put the issue before voters in November.
Analysis: How Democrats put the brakes on the culture wars in the Ohio House
Ohio House Minority Leader Allison Russo is one sharp negotiator. She would probably do well setting up a three-card monte spot on the corner of Broad and High to relieve the downtown Columbus lunch crowd of their money. The 46-year-old Democratic state representative from the Columbus suburb of Upper Arlington...
Lawmaker says he still leads Ohio House GOP, even though another Republican was elected speaker
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A conservative state lawmaker who lost to a fellow Republican in last week's vote to determine who will lead the Ohio House as speaker said Wednesday that he has the support of most of the members of his party in the chamber. The fractures among Republicans...
Ohio Supreme Court holds ex-Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr in contempt over blown deadline
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio Supreme Court has held former Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr in contempt for missing a deadline to submit a court filing. The high court’s justices in October indefinitely suspended Carr without pay for committing an “unprecedented” level of misconduct spanning two years. She had until Nov. 17 to submit an affidavit that said she was abiding by the suspension.
No wonder Ohio is worst in the nation on “clean” energy - lawmakers have made it so
Thanks to Jake Zuckerman for highlighting Ohio’s status as worst in the nation on “clean” energy (”Ohio’s clean-energy requirements are the least stringent in the country,” Jan. 8). The Ohio legislature, with Gov. Mike DeWine on board, has also hampered the role of local governments in energy development in ways that all benefit the oil and gas industry.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost seeks immediate action on Dollar General lawsuit after receiving dozens of complaints about deceptive pricing
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says his office has received more than 100 consumer complaints against Dollar General Corp., including several from Cleveland and elsewhere in Northeast Ohio, since his office sued the company in November, alleging deceptive pricing at its stores. In a Wednesday court...
Ohio’s photo voter ID law already facing legal challenge
The same day Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill into law, Ohio’s new photo voter ID law saw its first court challenge. The Elias Law group filed suit Friday on a behalf of a handful of Ohio interest groups. The firm, headed up by Democratic elections attorney Marc Elias, rose to national prominence in part […] The post Ohio’s photo voter ID law already facing legal challenge appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Signs Controversial Voter Photo ID Bill
In addition to photo ID language, the voting bill cuts the last day of early voting in Ohio.
Newly signed Ohio law defines natural gas as green energy
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill into law Jan. 6 that defines natural gas as a “green energy” source and requires state agencies to open public lands to oil and gas leasing. The oil and gas industry is celebrating the new legislation, while at least one environmental...
