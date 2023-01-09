Read full article on original website
Related
Main Line Media News
Pottstown man headed to prison for ties to gun trafficking organization
NORRISTOWN — A Pottstown man who prosecutors described as a “dangerous individual” was sent to prison for more than a decade for his role in a multi-county gun trafficking organization during which he relied on straw purchase schemes to illegally obtain four weapons. Taye Maurice Wynder, 22,...
Main Line Media News
Philadelphia man to face trial for alleged role in East Norriton woman’s fatal overdose
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man waived his preliminary hearing and will face a trial on charges he delivered drugs that contained fentanyl to an East Norriton woman who later died of an overdose. Christian S. Talman, 37, of the 3600 block of Calumet Street, was ordered to stand trial...
Main Line Media News
Montgomery County Commissioners Chairwoman Dr. Val Arkoosh nominated Pa. Secretary of Human Services
HARRISBURG — Montgomery County Commissioners’ Chairwoman Dr. Val Arkoosh has been nominated by Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro to become Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services. The nomination was announced Wednesday morning along with Dr. Debra L. Bogen to be Secretary of Health; Dr. Latika Davis-Jones to be...
Main Line Media News
Montgomery County president judge to oversee appointment process to fill Arkoosh’s seat
NORRISTOWN — Val Arkoosh’s appointment to serve as Human Services secretary in Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s cabinet will leave a seat vacant on the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. A replacement for Arkoosh’s remaining term as commissioner will be made by judges from the Montgomery County Court of...
Comments / 0