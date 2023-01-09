LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department has released body camera footage of a police shooting in South Los Angeles earlier this month that left one man dead. Oscar Sanchez died on Jan. 3. Officers were called to the area of Central Avenue, near 28th Street around 4:45 p.m. that day, after reports that a man had been throwing metal objects at cars. According to police, when one driver got out of their car, the suspect allegedly threatened them with a knife.

