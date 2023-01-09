Read full article on original website
scvnews.com
Suspect Killed in Deputy-Involved Town Center Shooting
Los Angeles County Homicide Investigators are continuing their investigation into the deputy-involved shooting that occurred Wednesday night at the Westfield Valencia Town Center. Santa Clarita Station deputies responded to a business in the 24000 block of Valencia Boulevard for a trespassing call. Upon arrival, a deputy was assaulted by the...
Suspect Wounded in Deputy-Involved Shooting at Mall
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: A suspect was shot and rushed to a trauma center during a deputy-involved shooting at a Santa Clarita mall. The shooting occurred at approximately 11 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, outside the Macy’s department store at the Westfield Valencia Town Center in the city of Santa Clarita.
Man found shot to death in South Los Angeles, suspects at large
Authorities are searching for the suspects involved after a man was found shot to death in South Los Angeles in October. The victim was identified as Cristian Flores-Padilla, 25, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. On Oct. 14, deputies responded to reports of an injured person on the 2300 block of East El Segundo […]
LASD, Azusa PD investigate death of man in Duarte
A man was found dead Tuesday in Duarte, but few details were released about the death. According to the sheriff’s department, the man was pronounced dead at the scene in the 3200 block of Hacienda Drive around 10 a.m. Although the man was found in Duarte, sheriff’s officials said...
foxla.com
LAPD releases body camera footage of South LA shooting that left 1 man dead
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department has released body camera footage of a police shooting in South Los Angeles earlier this month that left one man dead. Oscar Sanchez died on Jan. 3. Officers were called to the area of Central Avenue, near 28th Street around 4:45 p.m. that day, after reports that a man had been throwing metal objects at cars. According to police, when one driver got out of their car, the suspect allegedly threatened them with a knife.
Barricaded Suspect in Vehicle Racing Toward CHP Officers Prompts Shooting
South El Monte, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol officers from the East Los Angeles area were involved in an officer-involved shooting with a possibly armed suspect barricaded in a vehicle facing the wrong direction on the 60 Freeway in the city of South El Monte early Tuesday morning.
kclu.org
Detectives say Ventura County serial burglar was so low key some didn't know they were victims
Detectives say they’ve arrested a cat burglar whose approach was so low key that many of his victims didn’t even know they were victims. Investigators say Alibek Nagim focused on homes in Moorpark and Simi Valley. They say instead of ransacking a house, the Burbank man would only take a few small items.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman fatally stabbed in Santa Clarita
SANTA CLARITA (CNS) – A knife-wielding man who was shot to death by sheriff’s deputies at the same Santa Clarita intersection where a woman was found stabbed to death a few hours earlier was identified Tuesday. The stabbing victim was identified as Sheila Ashley, 49. The shooting occurred...
KTLA.com
Man killed by deputies near Castaic was in ‘dating relationship’ with woman found stabbed to death
More details have been released regarding a day of violence in the Castaic Canyons area Sunday that resulted in two deaths and multiple intertwining investigations. Authorities now say that the man shot and killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies was in a “dating relationship” with the woman who was found stabbed to death earlier in the morning.
signalscv.com
Deputies: Woman stabbed to death identified as girlfriend of man killed by LASD
The Sheriff’s Information Bureau has identified a woman who was stabbed to death near the Bouquet Canyon Reservoir on Sunday morning as Sheila Ashley, the girlfriend of Alon Foster — who was the man shot and killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies about six hours later at the same location where Ashley was murdered.
Authorities offer $20,000 reward to catch 19-year-old’s shooters
A $20,000 reward was offered Monday for information leading to the arrest of the suspects responsible for the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Michelle Diaz in Westmont. Diaz was killed on Nov. 22, 2020, about 7:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of West 106th Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Woman Stabbed North Of Santa Clarita Identified
The woman who was found stabbed to death early Sunday morning has been identified, and the man she was reportedly dating has been identified as the person shot at the crime scene by law enforcement. Sheila Ann Ashley, 49, has been identified as the woman who was found stabbed to death early Sunday morning, according ...
L.A. man re-arrested for transporting drugs
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from L.A. has been rearrested after a Fresno County Judge ended the “zero dollars emergency bail rule” policy according to the Fresno County Sheriffs Office. On January 3, 2023, detectives say they were patrolling I-5 and Highway 33 and conducted a vehicle stop. Officials say during the stop their […]
foxla.com
19-year-old arrested for allegedly trying to meet child in Seal Beach: Police
SEAL BEACH, Calif. - A 19-year-old was arrested in Seal Beach after he allegedly sent harmful material to a child and tried to meet up with the minor for "sexual purposes," according to police. The suspect, Thomas Anthony Esparza of Anaheim Hills, is accused of engaging in sexually explicit online...
DUI Mother Found Asleep Behind the Wheel on Freeway with Infant in Vehicle
Long Beach, Los Angeles County, CA: A mother is facing child endangerment charges and DUI after being found behind the wheel asleep with a beer in her hand and her infant in the vehicle located in the middle of a freeway interchange early Wednesday morning, Jan. 11. California Highway Patrol...
2urbangirls.com
Pasadena shooting leaves man injured
PASADENA, Calif. – A man was wounded Sunday evening in a Pasadena shooting. Officers went to Peoria Street and Fair Oaks Avenue about 8:50 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert, said Pasadena police Lt. Chris Sharma. Arriving officers found the wounded man conscious and breathing, suffering from a non-life-threatening...
foxla.com
Rebecca Grossman, accused in deadly Westlake Village DUI crash, to appear in court in March
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. - The latest court hearing for Rebecca Grossman, the Hidden Hills socialite charged with murder in connection with the deadly DUI crash in Westlake Village that killed two brothers, has been postponed to March 6. A family spokesperson told FOX 11 the pretrial hearing was postponed after...
foxla.com
Keenan Anderson: LAPD body shows detainment of man hours before his death
The Los Angeles Police Department released body camera and cell phone footage showing a use of force incident involving a man in Venice in early January. Hours after this video was taken, the man, identified as Keenan Anderson, died in the hospital.
orangecountytribune.com
Two arrested in stabbing death
Two men have been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a man in Stanton. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to the 7000 block of Katella Avenue (east of Knott Street) at around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday in reference to an assault. Upon...
newsantaana.com
A man was arrested at the Buena Park Mall for allegedly molesting three children
On December 26, 2022, Buena Park Police Officers responded to the Walmart located at the Buena Park Mall, in response a report of someone molesting children. Adam Reeves, a 37-year-old man, was subsequently arrested for lewd and lascivious acts and annoying and molesting minors. The Buena Park Police Department has...
