Carmel Valley, CA

Over 6,000 customers without power on the Monterey Peninsula

By Derrick Ow
KION News Channel 5/46
 3 days ago
MONTEREY PENINSULA, Calif. (KION-TV): There are over 6,000 customers without power in Pebble Beach and Carmel Valley on Monday morning.

At the moment, there are 2,898 customers without power in the Del Monte Forest. The outage occurred shortly before 5 a.m. Customers in Pebble Beach, Pacific Grove and parts of Monterey are affected by this outage. PG&E says that the power is expected to be restored around 4 p.m.

The second outage is in Carmel Valley and Carmel-by-the-Sea. This outage is impacting 3,474 customers. PG&E says that outage was caused due to impacts from the storm. There is no estimated time of when power will be restored.

This article will be updated as we get new information.

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
