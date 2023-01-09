Read full article on original website
Once Popular Seafood Restaurant Now ClosedGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
The Arizona Renaissance Festival is coming to Gold CanyonTimothy RawlesPinal County, AZ
Meet the store manager at the new Home Depot in San Tan ValleyTimothy RawlesSan Tan Valley, AZ
Mercy Care, Mercy Care Advantage Hosting FREE Phoenix Shred-A-ThonABSEESITALLPhoenix, AZ
Local Casual Restaurant Opens Second LocationGreyson FTempe, AZ
Joint University Microelectronics Program launched with $250 million
The Semiconductor Research Corporation (SRC), in partnership with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and industry and academic stakeholders, has announced the launch of a $250 million consortium dedicated to leap-ahead microelectronics. The Joint University Microelectronics Program 2.0 (JUMP 2.0) is an SRC-led public-private initiative that will pursue high-risk,...
The Head of L’Oréal’s Tech Incubator Talks Innovation Strategy
There’s a hard truth about being the face of innovation for the world’s largest beauty company. It’s not the rigorous travel schedule packed with digital culture and tech shows, such as this week’s CES, to represent L’Oréal. Managing that while directing development to pioneer new forms of hardware and software can make for a mother lode of multitasking, but breaking new ground is also exciting. Good thing, too, because whatever inspiration is left needs to fuel new concepts and creative solutions, ensuring a steady stream of ideas worthy of the company’s high-profile pipeline for inventive products.More from WWDInside the Beauty Inc...
psychologytoday.com
The Nature and Benefits of Earning an Ed.D. Degree
The Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) is ideal for working professionals and leaders advancing their careers in many fields. Graduates who earn an Ed.D. gain in-depth knowledge in quantitative and qualitative research methods. The Ed.D. is practice-based, adaptable, and valuable. The Ed.D. offers proof of preparedness as a scholar-practitioner, able to...
thecoinrise.com
Venom Ventures Launches $1B Fund to Promote We3 Projects
Venom Ventures Funds (VVF), a venture capital firm that invests in early-stage technology firms, has announced that it has set up a new funding of $1 billion to invest in Web3 businesses that are solving real-life problems by leveraging blockchain technology. The venture capital firm stated that the funding will...
Caris Life Sciences and ConcertAI Partner to Accelerate Drug Development and Novel Research
– Caris Life Sciences®(Caris), a molecular science, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare, and ConcertAI, an oncology real-world evidence data and AI technology company, announced a unique partnership to align the two companies’ oncology capabilities. – The...
US startups are teaming up to develop a new type of aircraft
Node Air and JetX are teaming up to develop a new type of aircraft that combines the best of their respective technologies. This collaboration will connect Node Air's modular transportation system with JetX 's Vector Thrust Propulsion. The concept of modular aircraft is relatively new and has yet to be...
How Technology Influences Personal Health: Infineon Highlights Smart Semiconductor Solutions for a Health-Conscious Lifestyle
MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023-- Smart devices not only make life easier and more convenient, they also help us lead a health-oriented lifestyle. Semiconductor solutions from Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) are making the Internet of Things (IoT) an increasingly key component of healthy lifestyles in a variety of ways. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005759/en/ Adam White, Division President Power & Sensor Systems at Infineon (Photo: Business Wire)
zycrypto.com
Cointelegraph Introduces Accelerator Program for Promising Web3 Startups
The program’s goal is to assist Web3’s rising stars in exchange for project tokens so that they may increase their visibility in the media, the size of their communities, and the recognition of their brands. Rapid expansion and a steady stream of new ventures have driven a surge...
csengineermag.com
New job roles to be created as engineering company grows
AN ENGINEERING company is preparing for a year of significant growth and expansion to complement an increase in demand for its bespoke services. Purchase orders for work carried out by Cumbrian-based engineering specialists Forth are flooding in and the increase in workload will lead to the creation of new jobs and further collaborative work opportunities with local companies.
csengineermag.com
WSP USA Honored for Business, Engineering and Sustainability Contributions
WSP USA, a leading engineering, environment and professional services consultancy, secured six top honors for its outstanding products, services and leadership from five preeminent organizations: Fast Company magazine, Bentley Systems, Environment + Energy Leader magazine, SEAL Awards and Verdantix. “We are thrilled that our innovation and expertise are being recognized...
disruptmagazine.com
Meet Kilo Health: The Startup Helping Entrepreneurs Disrupt the Digital Health Space
A new year has started and with it, billions of people around the world are paying special attention to their health as part of their new year resolutions. Unfortunately, the 3 most commonly failed new year resolutions are all related to health: losing weight, eating healthier, and exercising more. The good news is that digital health might just be the solution to this problem.
Ken Kerrigan Joins The Bliss Group as Co-Leader, Professional Services Practice
NEW YORK & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Leading-edge marketing communications agency The Bliss Group announced the appointment of Ken Kerrigan as Senior Vice President and co-leader of the firm’s Professional Services Practice Group. In this role, Ken will share responsibility with Keri Toomey for spearheading public relations and communications programs for professional services clients, driving growth, and overseeing strategic counsel. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005219/en/ Ken Kerrigan Joins The Bliss Group as Co-Leader, Professional Services Practice (Photo: Business Wire)
3DPrint.com
AMS Focus: Countdown to AMS with New Materials for 3D Printing
The Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) live business and networking summit is just days away. Beginning February 7, 2023, this three-day New York event for 3D printing enthusiasts, commercial leaders, and industry stakeholders will be bustling with more than 60 speakers who will be presenting on a broad range of topics, exhibitors, and social events.
New Daida CEO Natalie Schubert Loves to Take Ideas and Convert Them to Reality; She Sees This as the Path to Growth and Success
SPRINGFIELD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023-- Daida, a business technology company, today announced that Natalie Schubert has been named as Chief Executive Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005376/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
ValueWalk
Amazon Hires More Alumni From Ivy League Universities Than Any Other Major Tech Company
According to our study, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has more employees (18,661) that graduated from a prestigious Ivy League university than any other of the most valuable tech companies in our analysis. Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) comes in second place, with 14,397 graduates from Ivy League universities working there. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT)...
kalkinemedia.com
Radiopharm (ASX:RAD) ropes in Dr Shmeis as senior VP of Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls
Radiopharm has appointed Dr Rama Abu Shmeis as Senior Vice President (SVP), Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC). Dr Shmeis has more than two decades of experience in the various aspects of CMC development and production across all stages. Dr Shmeis holds a PhD in Pharmaceutics and a Bachelor of Science...
New Effort Aims To Cut Large Funding Gap Between Underserved Entrepreneurs, Peers
Consider that Black entrepreneurs on average have $35,000 of capital to start a business. In comparison, white entrepreneurs have more than $100,000 of capital to do the same. Those were among new thought-provoking statistics mentioned last week by Donald R. Cravins Jr., the first Under Secretary of Commerce for Minority Business Development. He leads the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA). A part of the U.S. Department of Commerce, the MBDA is the only federal agency dedicated to the growth and global competitiveness of U.S. minority business enterprises (MBEs).
Booming AI under the knife: Tech layoffs slay 20% of popular startup's workforce
50 tech corporations have already laid off 20,743 employees in 2023, only 11 days into the year.
‘Dates Remain Fluid’ for Timeline of Sustainable Apparel Coalition’s Independent Review
For much of the industry, the Sustainable Apparel Coalition’s sustainability suite of tools has been the measurement method of choice. As previously reported, the tools are up for independent review this year, an announcement that coincided with the pause of its consumer-facing transparency program after greenwashing claims by the Norwegian Consumer Authority. A Wednesday announcement from the SAC detailed further expectations and timeline for the review. More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion ShootMade in Germany “Of course, it is important to be clear that the full suite of tools is still very much...
brytfmonline.com
Science, technology and innovation. Sergipe deserves progress in these areas. | Diego da Costa | F5 News
The Sergipe State Economic Development Project goes beyond issues related to industry, commerce and the service market. Sergipe has the potential to create jobs and promote entrepreneurship in the most diverse fields. In this short text, the focus is on two areas: Science, with an emphasis on research. technology, while developing solutions and improving infrastructure; and innovation, which are directly related to entrepreneurship. It is not possible to cooperate with these topics without mentioning the organizations that work directly with the same goals. Positive impressions show that Sergipe has all the necessary infrastructure to promote, create and achieve the results of these projects.
