Here's Where You Can Get The Best Poké Bowl In The Boston Area

Poké bowls are a refreshing, hearty and healthy meal that have taken the sushi world by storm.

With so many places to poke your nose into the Asian-inspired delicacy, it can be hard to choose the right spot for you.

So to help narrow down your decision, here is a list of the top ten places to dig into poke bowls in the Boston area, courtesy of Yelp .

POKE by Love Art (TD Garden, Boston)

B Cafe (Quincy)

Love Art Sushi (Fenway, Boston)

Poké-City (Cambridge, Boston)

Kimchipapi Kitchen (Allston)

Pokeworks (Boston, Cambridge, Somerville, Watertown)

Poké Garden (Brookline)

Kokoda (Boston Seaport)

Manoa Poke Shop (Somerville)

Yoki Express (Boston Seaport)