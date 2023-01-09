Here's Where You Can Get The Best Poké Bowl In The Boston Area
Poké bowls are a refreshing, hearty and healthy meal that have taken the sushi world by storm.
With so many places to poke your nose into the Asian-inspired delicacy, it can be hard to choose the right spot for you.
So to help narrow down your decision, here is a list of the top ten places to dig into poke bowls in the Boston area, courtesy of Yelp .
POKE by Love Art (TD Garden, Boston)
B Cafe (Quincy)
Love Art Sushi (Fenway, Boston)
Poké-City (Cambridge, Boston)
Kimchipapi Kitchen (Allston)
Pokeworks (Boston, Cambridge, Somerville, Watertown)
Poké Garden (Brookline)
Kokoda (Boston Seaport)
Manoa Poke Shop (Somerville)
Yoki Express (Boston Seaport)
