theriver953.com

WCSO warns that the jury duty scam has hit the county

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) reports receiving calls about the typical jury duty scam or court appearance scam in the county. This is the scam where the caller identifies themselves as a Warren County Deputy with a warning that you missed jury duty or that you missed a court appearance.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

WCSO Alert: Missed Court Scam

Warren County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple reports of Missed Court Appearance Scams and Jury Duty Scams. These scams involve a telephone call by an individual claiming to be a Law Enforcement Officer with Warren County Sheriff’s Office. The caller explains how a warrant was issued for your arrest because you failed to attend a court appearance or jury duty. The caller then states you must pay them money to avoid an arrest.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Maryland state trooper based in Hagerstown accused of trying to sell inside information about drug operations

BALTIMORE, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police suspended one of its Hagerstown-based troopers without pay after an FBI investigation led to federal charges against him. Cpl. Justin Riggs, who is assigned to the Criminal Enforcement Division Western Region Narcotics, was accused of selling inside information about operations aimed at stopping drug trafficking. An […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
wsvaonline.com

Search on for Woodstock man

The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a wanted fugitive. Matthew Midkiff of Woodstock is wanted for felony aggravated malicious wounding. According to a release, deputies responded to the area of Jewell Lane in Edinburg on January 2nd. While on scene, a search warrant was executed which led to the discovery of a methamphetamine lab. An investigation continues.
WOODSTOCK, VA
WUSA9

Virginia home invasion involved 4 suspects claiming to be cops

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police in Prince William County are still searching for four armed men accused of tying up and injuring two residents during a home invasion in Woodbridge. The incident happened at a home on Dillon Avenue near Cloverdale Road around 1 p.m. on Friday. When officers responded, they found a 20-year-old man with a head injury and a 22-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the lower body.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WRIC TV

7 men arrested in online predator operation in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said several men face charges after a sting operation in December 2022 meant to catch online predators. The Fairfax County Police Department said Tuesday that detectives arrested seven people who used internet platforms to have explicit conversations and solicit sex from people whom they thought were children. Those people, in fact, were police officers who were posing as children.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

WPD report the first traffic fatality since 2018

The Winchester Police Department (WPD) report the first traffic fatality in the City of Winchester since November 2018. The incident was reported Jan. 8 at approximately 6:35 when authorities responded to a report of a traffic crash involving a motorcycle. On arrival Winchester fire and rescue personnel began treatment and...
WINCHESTER, VA
theriver953.com

Fauquier Authorities begin a chase that runs into W.VA.

The motorcyclist were spotted traveling north on US 17 Spur well in excess of the posted speed. The Deputy activated his emergency equipment to perform a traffic stop while one of the motorcyclist disregarded that and accelerated to approximately 90 to 100 miles per hour. The motorcycle was tracked north...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

VSP investigate an accident involving a school bus

Virginia State Police (VSP) report by email the investigation of a two-vehicle accident that involved a Shenandoah County School Bus. Jan. 9 at approximately 3:45 p.m. a 1995 Ford F-150 pickup reportedly rear ended a stopped bus on Route 11 South near Locust Grove. Four children on the bus suffered...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Shenandoah County: Four children injured, Woodstock man charged, in school bus crash

A Woodstock man faces a reckless driving charge after rear-ending a Shenandoah County school bus on Monday, injuring four students. The crash occurred on Monday at 3:45 p.m. on Route 11. According to Virginia State Police, a 1995 Ford F-150 was traveling south when it rear-ended a Shenandoah County Public Schools bus, which was stopped for a northbound school bus that was unloading children.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Racist Writing Reported On School Bathroom Walls In VA

The Leesburg Police Department has been called to investigate racist writing that was found in three bathrooms at an area high school.Officials say that officials at Heritage High School found three instances of racist writing on the walls of bathrooms inside the building, and are now working with …
LEESBURG, VA
WJAC TV

Police respond to multiple overdoses at Bedford County Sheetz

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. — Police were on scene at the Sheetz at the Bedford Interchange Sunday morning after receiving a call reporting multiple overdoses. A Sheetz employee said they made the 911 call at around 11:20 this morning to report that four people had overdosed on the property. According...

