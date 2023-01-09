Read full article on original website
Related
theriver953.com
WCSO warns that the jury duty scam has hit the county
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) reports receiving calls about the typical jury duty scam or court appearance scam in the county. This is the scam where the caller identifies themselves as a Warren County Deputy with a warning that you missed jury duty or that you missed a court appearance.
Booze On Board: Driver With Baby Seat Full Of Unopened Alcohol Busted For DUI In Stafford
Investigators say that a wrong-way driver from Prince William County was drunk with a baby seat full of booze when he was arrested in Stafford County making a questionable U-turn along a sidewalk near an area middle school.Woodbridge resident Alejandro Tranquilino Hernandez, 40, was held overnight …
royalexaminer.com
WCSO Alert: Missed Court Scam
Warren County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple reports of Missed Court Appearance Scams and Jury Duty Scams. These scams involve a telephone call by an individual claiming to be a Law Enforcement Officer with Warren County Sheriff’s Office. The caller explains how a warrant was issued for your arrest because you failed to attend a court appearance or jury duty. The caller then states you must pay them money to avoid an arrest.
Maryland state trooper based in Hagerstown accused of trying to sell inside information about drug operations
BALTIMORE, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police suspended one of its Hagerstown-based troopers without pay after an FBI investigation led to federal charges against him. Cpl. Justin Riggs, who is assigned to the Criminal Enforcement Division Western Region Narcotics, was accused of selling inside information about operations aimed at stopping drug trafficking. An […]
Leesburg Police: Fraud suspects stole $70,000 from victims
The Leesburg Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a fraud suspect who they say stole approximately $70,000 from two victims.
wsvaonline.com
Search on for Woodstock man
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a wanted fugitive. Matthew Midkiff of Woodstock is wanted for felony aggravated malicious wounding. According to a release, deputies responded to the area of Jewell Lane in Edinburg on January 2nd. While on scene, a search warrant was executed which led to the discovery of a methamphetamine lab. An investigation continues.
Virginia home invasion involved 4 suspects claiming to be cops
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police in Prince William County are still searching for four armed men accused of tying up and injuring two residents during a home invasion in Woodbridge. The incident happened at a home on Dillon Avenue near Cloverdale Road around 1 p.m. on Friday. When officers responded, they found a 20-year-old man with a head injury and a 22-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the lower body.
Woman Escapes Barricade Situation In Fairfax County, One Man In Custody, Police Say
No injuries were reported after a Virginia man barricaded himself inside a Fairfax County residence on Tuesday afternoon, reportedly after abducting a woman. Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department were called shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10 to the 4400 block of Island Place…
WRIC TV
7 men arrested in online predator operation in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said several men face charges after a sting operation in December 2022 meant to catch online predators. The Fairfax County Police Department said Tuesday that detectives arrested seven people who used internet platforms to have explicit conversations and solicit sex from people whom they thought were children. Those people, in fact, were police officers who were posing as children.
Student Sucker Punches School Staffer During Cafeteria Skirmish In Frederick, Sheriff Says
A staff member at a Frederick County high school was struck by a student during a cafeteria fight that broke out as tempers simmered from a previous altercation, police say.Members of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Governor Thomas Johnson High School in the afternoon of Tu…
theriver953.com
WPD report the first traffic fatality since 2018
The Winchester Police Department (WPD) report the first traffic fatality in the City of Winchester since November 2018. The incident was reported Jan. 8 at approximately 6:35 when authorities responded to a report of a traffic crash involving a motorcycle. On arrival Winchester fire and rescue personnel began treatment and...
Student assaults school staffer during cafeteria fight in Frederick County, sheriff's office says
FREDERICK, Md. — A teenager is facing charges after the sheriff's office said the student assaulted a staffer at a Frederick County school on Tuesday. Around 11:30 a.m., a fight broke out in the Governor Thomas Johnson High School cafeteria. The sheriff's office said several students were involved in...
2 indicted, allegedly trafficked fentanyl that caused at least 2 West Virginia deaths
Members of two Baltimore-based drug rings that federal prosecutors say supplied large amounts of fentanyl to West Virginia and caused at least two deaths were indicted Wednesday.
theriver953.com
Fauquier Authorities begin a chase that runs into W.VA.
The motorcyclist were spotted traveling north on US 17 Spur well in excess of the posted speed. The Deputy activated his emergency equipment to perform a traffic stop while one of the motorcyclist disregarded that and accelerated to approximately 90 to 100 miles per hour. The motorcycle was tracked north...
theriver953.com
VSP investigate an accident involving a school bus
Virginia State Police (VSP) report by email the investigation of a two-vehicle accident that involved a Shenandoah County School Bus. Jan. 9 at approximately 3:45 p.m. a 1995 Ford F-150 pickup reportedly rear ended a stopped bus on Route 11 South near Locust Grove. Four children on the bus suffered...
Augusta Free Press
Shenandoah County: Four children injured, Woodstock man charged, in school bus crash
A Woodstock man faces a reckless driving charge after rear-ending a Shenandoah County school bus on Monday, injuring four students. The crash occurred on Monday at 3:45 p.m. on Route 11. According to Virginia State Police, a 1995 Ford F-150 was traveling south when it rear-ended a Shenandoah County Public Schools bus, which was stopped for a northbound school bus that was unloading children.
Son accused of fratricide by mother in Fairfax County
Fairfax County Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Mclean that happened outside a family home.
Racist Writing Reported On School Bathroom Walls In VA
The Leesburg Police Department has been called to investigate racist writing that was found in three bathrooms at an area high school.Officials say that officials at Heritage High School found three instances of racist writing on the walls of bathrooms inside the building, and are now working with …
34 indicted in out-of-state drug ring trafficking fentanyl, heroin into WV
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Federal indictments unveiled on Wednesday have dismantled a pair of drug trafficking organizations based in Baltimore which have been supplying large amounts of fentanyl to West Virginia and have caused at least two deaths. As reported by the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, 34...
WJAC TV
Police respond to multiple overdoses at Bedford County Sheetz
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. — Police were on scene at the Sheetz at the Bedford Interchange Sunday morning after receiving a call reporting multiple overdoses. A Sheetz employee said they made the 911 call at around 11:20 this morning to report that four people had overdosed on the property. According...
Comments / 1