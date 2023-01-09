Read full article on original website
breezejmu.org
RCPS Forbes Center field trip investigation finds communication issues
A contentious Rockingham County Public Schools (RCPS) School Board meeting revealed the results of an investigation into a Dec. 8 field trip taken to JMU’s Forbes Center for the Performing Arts after a guardian raised concerns that the field trip was “inappropriate.”. RCPS Superintendent Oskar Scheikl reported that...
Augusta Free Press
After the flood waters: Augusta County bakery reopens to serve sweet stuff
New Year’s Eve was like any other business day for SweetNanaCakes when the bakery closed at noon after filling holiday wishes. “That’s what my dad used to call my daughter,” Shannon Tinsley said of the bakery’s name. Her daughter, Ceara, is almost 30 years old. But...
WHSV
YMCA looks forward after antisemitic messaging graffiti vandalizes mural
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro’s YMCA leadership is focusing on moving forward after a mural was defaced with antisemitic symbols on Sunday night. Waynesboro Family YMCA executive director Jeff Fife said they have the time and video footage of the individual committing the crime and entering and exiting their space.
WHSV
Harrisonburg mulling options for Cooperative Sober Living Residence occupancy
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At the Harrisonburg City Council meeting on Tuesday night a proposed ordinance regarding occupancy at Cooperative Sober Living Residences was withdrawn. These types of group homes are for people recovering from substance abuse to live together and work on their recovery. In some cases, these types...
Augusta Free Press
‘This will change almost certainly:’ Waynesboro School Board begins 2024 budget discussion
In its first meeting of 2023, Waynesboro School Board chose Erika Smith as board chair and Debra Freeman-Belle as vice board chair. The board also approved a bid from Nielsen Builders Inc. for renovations to Wenonah Elementary School and Wayne Hills Center. Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Cassell said that Gov....
After learning how many families struggle to get basic toiletries, City Schools began providing them free
Charlottesville City School students will now have access to essential supplies, at no cost. All six elementary schools in the city now have an EdZone closet, or an assigned closet filled with necessary items such as toiletries, cleaning supplies, and clothing. “Not everyone has the same amount of access to...
WHSV
Lifelong county resident named Broadway’s assistant town manager
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A year ago, lifelong Rockingham County resident Cari Orebaugh joined the Town of Broadway staff as the director for marketing and development. Now, Orebaugh has been promoted to Assistant town manager, and town manager Kyle O’Brien says there were many reasons she was a good fit for the role.
WHSV
Historic Augusta County records being restored with preservation grant
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court R. Steven Landes announced today in a press release that his Office received a $47,687 Circuit Court Records Preservation grant to restore eight important historic records. The grant funding will be used to restore historic deed books from 1761 to...
WHSV
Harrisonburg-Rockingham ECC looking to fill vacant positions to keep 911 operations going smoothly
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to the National Emergency Numbers Association (NENA), 911 dispatch departments nationwide are seeing a 15%-20% turnover rate. This has left 911 dispatch offices across the country, including the Harrisonburg-Rockingham ECC with staffing shortages. “Once you find a job you love, you never work another day...
WHSV
Salvation Army of Staunton grateful for support from service area
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - With the uncertainty that has come with the past few years, the community’s continued support of the Red Kettle campaign and Angel Tree program makes their work possible – and it’s needed now more than ever. The Salvation Army relies on funds raised during the Christmas season to assist more than 25 million people each year.
WHSV
2023 scholarships now available from The Community Foundation
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg-Rockingham students can apply for college funding from The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County (TCFHR) from now until April 10. The majority of scholarships give to current or former residents of Harrisonburg or Rockingham County, and scholarship funds are for tuition and related educational...
WSET
Cat tested positive for rabies virus: Central Shenandoah Health District
STAUNTON, Va. (WSET) — The Central Shenandoah Health District is notifying the public of a rabid stray cat found on the James Madison University campus on December 17, 2022. The cat was brought to the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA prior to being euthanized and tested positive for rabies on December 22, according to the Central Shenandoah Health District.
Man charged, four children injured in crash involving Shenandoah school bus
A man has been charged after a crash with a school bus in Shenandoah County resulted in four children being taken to the hospital.
WHSV
Two Harrisonburg music businesses come together in ‘perfect collaboration’
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Music and the love for it is what has fueled Hometown Music’s owner Chuck Marks for the last 23 years, and now a shared passion for music will be a key piece of the business’s transition to joining another local company. “I’m at the...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: The ice cream will go on, but dining in is out at Stuarts Draft shop
Sweet Scoops Ice Cream Parlor opened in Stuarts Draft in June 2020, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Through minimum wage increases, supply chain challenges and the need to hire a manager, the shop survived. But all of its staff members are returning to college this semester, so the dining room closed...
After 5-hour barricade, fugitive arrested by SWAT team in Spotsylvania County
After five hours of barricading himself inside a Spotsylvania residence, a fugitive has been arrested and charged in connection to multiple violent incidents.
WHSV
fredericksburg.today
Phelps elected Spotsy School Board chair
Lisa Phelps is the new chairman of the Spotsylvania School Board. The vote followed the usual 4-3 lines with support from board members Twigg, Gillespie and Abuismail. April Gillespie remains Vice-Chairman, also on a 4-3 vote. Last year’s chair was Kirk Twigg. Board members met for nearly nine hours....
WHSV
Improving 81: What’s been done and what’s to come
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Interstate 81 is a common route for truckers, travelers and locals commuting to and from work. Too often, it’s often a source of delays. I-81 has become known as one of the deadliest roads in Virginia. Podcasts, websites and studies have been dedicated to identifying...
WHSV
Staunton fire displaces six
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A fire broke out in a Staunton home on Jan. 10 and the Staunton Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) reported that people were allegedly trapped inside. According to the Staunton Fire and Rescue, when crews arrived on scene fire was showing from the back of the home.
