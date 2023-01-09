ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkton, VA

breezejmu.org

RCPS Forbes Center field trip investigation finds communication issues

A contentious Rockingham County Public Schools (RCPS) School Board meeting revealed the results of an investigation into a Dec. 8 field trip taken to JMU’s Forbes Center for the Performing Arts after a guardian raised concerns that the field trip was “inappropriate.”. RCPS Superintendent Oskar Scheikl reported that...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

YMCA looks forward after antisemitic messaging graffiti vandalizes mural

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro’s YMCA leadership is focusing on moving forward after a mural was defaced with antisemitic symbols on Sunday night. Waynesboro Family YMCA executive director Jeff Fife said they have the time and video footage of the individual committing the crime and entering and exiting their space.
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

Lifelong county resident named Broadway’s assistant town manager

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A year ago, lifelong Rockingham County resident Cari Orebaugh joined the Town of Broadway staff as the director for marketing and development. Now, Orebaugh has been promoted to Assistant town manager, and town manager Kyle O’Brien says there were many reasons she was a good fit for the role.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Salvation Army of Staunton grateful for support from service area

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - With the uncertainty that has come with the past few years, the community’s continued support of the Red Kettle campaign and Angel Tree program makes their work possible – and it’s needed now more than ever. The Salvation Army relies on funds raised during the Christmas season to assist more than 25 million people each year.
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

2023 scholarships now available from The Community Foundation

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg-Rockingham students can apply for college funding from The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County (TCFHR) from now until April 10. The majority of scholarships give to current or former residents of Harrisonburg or Rockingham County, and scholarship funds are for tuition and related educational...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WSET

Cat tested positive for rabies virus: Central Shenandoah Health District

STAUNTON, Va. (WSET) — The Central Shenandoah Health District is notifying the public of a rabid stray cat found on the James Madison University campus on December 17, 2022. The cat was brought to the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA prior to being euthanized and tested positive for rabies on December 22, according to the Central Shenandoah Health District.
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Stray cat at JMU tests positive for rabies

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) has sent out a message about a rabid stray cat found on the James Madison University campus on December 17, 2022. The cat was brought to the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA prior to being euthanized and tested positive for rabies December 22.
HARRISONBURG, VA
fredericksburg.today

Phelps elected Spotsy School Board chair

Lisa Phelps is the new chairman of the Spotsylvania School Board. The vote followed the usual 4-3 lines with support from board members Twigg, Gillespie and Abuismail. April Gillespie remains Vice-Chairman, also on a 4-3 vote. Last year’s chair was Kirk Twigg. Board members met for nearly nine hours....
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Improving 81: What’s been done and what’s to come

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Interstate 81 is a common route for truckers, travelers and locals commuting to and from work. Too often, it’s often a source of delays. I-81 has become known as one of the deadliest roads in Virginia. Podcasts, websites and studies have been dedicated to identifying...
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Staunton fire displaces six

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A fire broke out in a Staunton home on Jan. 10 and the Staunton Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) reported that people were allegedly trapped inside. According to the Staunton Fire and Rescue, when crews arrived on scene fire was showing from the back of the home.
STAUNTON, VA

