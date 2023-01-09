Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A woman paid $35 dollars for a priceless 2000-year-old Roman bust she found in a Goodwill storeAnita DurairajAustin, TX
10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Lawmakers release several key Texans who planned, instigated and helped execute the January 6 'insurrection'VictorTexas State
Tex-Cajun in Austin: A Guide to Spicy, Seafood-Based DishesAustin, TX
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!Ash JurbergTexas State
Related
These Austin expats are bringing live music back to Elgin with new honky-tonk
Just before Thanksgiving in downtown Elgin, a bar that is supposed to be open is clearly not. There is a crinkled yellow poster pasted on the exterior of the building that reads "COMING SOON." The glass doors and windows are blacked out with hanging plastic. One of those ubiquitous "CLOSED PLEASE CALL AGAIN" signs with a clock on it hangs at the entrance. With delays that have stretched past weeks and into months, the clock may as well lose its hands. And yet, in a town begging for its sole honky-tonk , people still stop by 109...
Banger’s Sausage House to Undergo Renovation
While the public filing is sparse in detail, it does state that the scope of work will include the “addition of a walk in cooler addition to the existing building.” In total, the renovation will cost an estimated $200,000 to complete.
This Canadian Icon Wants to Open 40 to 50 Stores in Austin, Texas
To be completely honest I don’t know a lot about the Canadian icon when it comes to donuts and coffee Tim Hortons. The only thing I have heard about their donuts and very popular donut holes known as “Timbits” is that they are good. How will they stack up against the rest of the donut stores in Texas only time will tell, but it sounds like we will find out soon as Tim Hortons is looking to open more than 40 stores in Texas, most specifically in the Austin area.
Every Austin festival taking place in 2023
Save this page to plan your year's worth of festivities.
Texas Football: Sarkisian gets his ideal big-arm QB in 3-Star Trey Owens
The 6-foot-4.5 and 205-pound Cypress Cy-Fair (TX) three-star quarterback Trey Owens became the third prospect to commit to the 2024 Texas football recruiting class on Jan. 11. Owens became the top quarterback target in the 2024 class for head coach Steve Sarkisian and QB coach AJ Milwee after they hauled in the elite five-star Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning in the 2023 class.
Austin Chronicle
Austin at Large: Steve Adler, Scandal Machine
At the top of the "Headlines" column to my right, you can get the TL;DR summary of the latest and likely last alleged miscreance of our outbound Mayor Steve Adler, whom a lot of politically active people in Austin simply do not like. To go into more detail: On Dec. 1, the first day of early voting for the Dec. 13 Council run-off, Adler appeared at a press conference at City Hall, where he discussed election-related matters and encouraged all to vote. This included letting the audience – both live and via the signals of ATXN, the city's TV channel – know that he, a District 9 resident, planned to vote for Zohaib Qadri (and indeed to vote with Qadri), and that if he lived instead in D3 he would vote for José Velásquez "because of his history of community organization in that district." He did not endorse in the mayor's race but discussed it at some length, saying that "our city is fortunate to have two candidates [with] the experience and knowledge and skills to do this job, and both of them are ready. I've known both candidates for over 20 years; they are both friends of mine [and each] has the best interest of the city in their heart."
fox7austin.com
Dale Dudley returns with new podcast, 'The Dale Dudley Show'
AUSTIN, Texas - For nearly 40 years, Dale Dudley's witty personality has touched the hearts of those who tuned in "The Dudley and Bob Show" on KLBJ radio. On Jan. 4, 2022 Dudley went on Facebook announcing he was fired. Scott Gilmore with KLBJ released a statement saying they appreciate...
Corrie Writing
Tex-Cajun in Austin: A Guide to Spicy, Seafood-Based Dishes
Austin, Texas is known for its vibrant food scene, with a wide variety of delicious and unique dishes on offer. From BBQ and Tex-Mex to tacos and breakfast tacos, there is something for everyone in this Texan city. In this guide, we'll explore some of the most delicious foods that Austin has to offer, including BBQ, Tex-Mex, tacos, breakfast tacos, fried chicken, queso, Tex-Cajun, and craft beer. So come hungry, because there's a lot of deliciousness to discover in Austin!
thedispatchonline.net
Crime in Austin on the rise affects Bowie
As Austin grows rapidly, crime rates are steadily increasing day by day. The community surrounding Austin is becoming unsafe. Student and parents are always worried about when the next time another horrible situation will happen in school or out. Bowie does not create the safe environment I want at a...
Texas signees and targets speak on Arch Manning's influence and personality
Landing Arch Manning was a major moment for Texas in the modern recruiting era. Not only did Texas earn the cache that comes with snagging the nation’s top-rated player, but Manning’s last name and family history added an extra layer of sizzle to that recruitment. Throughout his time as a high school prospect, Manning and his family handled the process with a professional approach only choosing to talk with the media at certain times.
Dozens of dumped guinea pigs found along I-35, in Austin parks
An Austin nonprofit organization is asking for the public's help after dozens of guinea pigs were dumped along the I-35 corridor.
fsrmagazine.com
Willie's Grill & Icehouse Opens in Pflugerville, Texas
Willie's Grill & Icehouse will officially begin serving its signature Texas comfort food in Pflugerville, Texas, on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. The anticipated Pflugerville outpost is the 19th in the state for the Texas-based, Texas-grown brand, as well as the seventh location to feature an expansive full bar. The addition underscores Willie's reign as the region's top family-friendly haven, where a renowned scratch Texas kitchen and casual icehouse vibes offer wholesome fun for parents and kids.
New 32-story condo building could add to Austin's skyline
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin-based developer has filed paperwork related to a potential new high-rise in Downtown Austin. According to KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, Pearlstone Partners filed a site plan to be reviewed by the City of Austin for a 32-story residential tower at Lavaca and West 14th streets. Plans are still preliminary, but the building could house up to 220 condominium units.
Make Your Spring Plans Now to Explore the Beautiful Texas Waterfalls and Caves
It hasn't been much of a winter so far in East Texas. With the exception of a few days, we've skipped the cold season and gone straight to spring. That doesn't mean a huge cold front isn't in our future but our shorts are not collecting dust. Having said that, there are some spring plans we can make right now to explore the various waterfalls and caves that are spread across Texas.
fox7austin.com
Austin social worker turns hobby into full-time job
AUSTIN, Texas - If you have a hobby that you love, why not turn it into a career?. One stressed-out social worker in Austin did just that. Tina Williams turned her love for pottery into a full-time job and now she's offering classes to the public. Williams has been teaching...
Austin woman celebrates 100th birthday
James Izenetta Overton Bryant, affectionately called Netta, turned 100 on Jan. 2 and celebrated this past weekend with the Davis, Overton, and Franklin families.
Texas football has communicated with Alabama’s Holmon Wiggins
One of the hottest topics surrounding Texas football at the moment is the looming search to find the next wide receivers coach to replace the departed Brennan Marion. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian lost first-year wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Marion to the UNLV Rebels on Jan. 8. Marion...
Food Network claims this is the best barbecue spot in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of meat you’re probably thinking of steaks, burgers, and other such items, and while these are staples and important, barbecued meats rule the world of America and especially Texas. It’s time to focus on the meats as the new year brings a...
WATCH: Jerome Tang responds as rumors fly around Texas job opening
MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Jerome Tang’s tenure at Kansas State is off to a blazing hot start. The Wildcats are 14-1, their best start to a season in over 60 years, and 3-0 to start Big 12 play. Naturally, other schools might want him. This topic was brought to the forefront of many K-State fans when […]
chainstoreage.com
H-E-B opening multi-level store with lake views, multiple restaurants
H-E-B is taking the customer experience to the next level at its newest location in Austin. The regional grocery powerhouse will open a 97,000-sq.-ft. location in Austin on February 15. The multi-level store will be packed with unique features designed to make it a community gathering place, including a two-story porch with views of Lake Austin, a full bar with indoor and outdoor seating and a coffee shop serving handmade breakfast tacos.
Comments / 1