ng-sportingnews.com

Ravens-Bengals DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff Showdown tournaments includes Joe Burrow and...Justin Tucker!?

The Ravens and Bengals will square off in Cincinnati for the second time in seven days in the wild-card round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. Many question marks surround this contest, most notably who will start under center for Baltimore and if anyone can slow down Joe Burrow and the Bengals' eight-game winning streak. One thing's for sure: this divisional tilt features plenty of star power, a fantasy feast of DFS options. We have a DraftKings Showdown lineup prepared for you for this exciting matchup.
CINCINNATI, OH
Dolphins-Bills FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff single-game tournaments includes Josh Allen and WHO!?

The second-seeded Bills host the seventh-seeded Dolphins on Sunday at 1:00 p.m., opening their run at Super Bowl 57 with a divisional tilt on Wild Card weekend. With Josh Allen a top candidate for MVP (both in fantasy and reality) and Tua Tagovailoa remaining in the concussion protocol, sportsbooks largely have Buffalo running away with this one. Regardless, we have DFS lineups (and money!) to make, so we're heading to FanDuel to enter a single-game tournament.
BUFFALO, NY
Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for Clippers vs. Nuggets

After snapping a six-game losing streak on Tuesday, the Clippers look to stay in the win column as they welcome the Nuggets to Los Angeles on Friday. As you might expect, star forward Kawhi Leonard had a huge hand in LA getting back on track earlier in the week. In a win over Dallas, Leonard scored a season-high 33 points on 9-of-12 shooting from the field and a perfect 12-of-12 from the free throw line, rounding out his stat line with nine rebounds, four assists and four steals.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Can you name every NBA player to score 50 points in a game during 2022-23 season?

Damian Lillard was starting to feel left out among the barrage of ridiculous performances in the NBA. And then he went for 50 against the Cavaliers, officially announcing his arrival to the league-wide scoring spree. It was the 13th 50-point game of his career, a remarkable number that ranks eighth...
Today's Best NBA Bets: Odds, lines & picks for Thursday, Jan. 12

There are six games on Thursday's NBA slate, meaning bettors will have plenty of opportunities for action. Some of tonight's most intriguing lines are in the Thunder-Sixers, Mavericks-Lakers, and Cavaliers-Trail Blazers games, and the betting experts from BetQL have sorted through all the odds to help you find the best wagers.
How long is Paul George out? Hamstring injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Clippers star

The new year is off to a rough start for the LA Clippers. In the team's first action in the year 2023, Paul George suffered a right hamstring injury late in the third quarter. While hampered, George continued to play through the injury but it wasn't enough as LA suffered a 10-point loss to Miami. Kawhi Leonard was already inactive due to a non-COVID illness.
LOS ANGELES, CA
How many Canadian players are currently in the NBA? Full list with team and hometown

It's another record-breaking season for Canadians in the NBA. Prior to the 2022-23 season tipping off, the league announced that there were a total of 22 Canadians on opening-night rosters. Not only did that make it the most-represented country outside of the United States once again — Australia came in second with 10 players — but it set a new Canadian record.
Giants-Vikings FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff single-game contests

In the second game of Sunday's triple-header, Saquon Barkley and the Giants will travel to Minnesota to play Kirk Cousins and the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. This will be the second time within a month that these two teams are playing each other, as the Vikings defeated the Giants 27-24 on Christmas Eve. If this playoff game is anything, like we saw in Week 16, NFL DFS players should have fun putting together a FanDuel single-game lineup and hopefully taking home some cash.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Should Bucks be concerned about Giannis Antetokounmpo's regression as a shooter?

Giannis Antetokounmpo decided that it was time to get back to the basics. It's Oct. 26, 2022, and the Nets are in town to face the Bucks. Following a quiet first half that saw him miss seven of his 10 field goal attempts, six of which came outside the paint, Antetokounmpo made a more concerted effort to play to his strengths.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Ben Simmons sets season-high assists, then benched in 4th quarter of Nets' loss vs Celtics

The Nets went just 8-19 in games without Kevin Durant last season. So with Brooklyn's MVP out after suffering a knee injury in their last game against the Heat, the Nets entered their highly anticipated showdown with the Celtics searching for answers. Playing in just their second game of the season without KD — the Nets beat the Pacers back in December — how would they respond?
BROOKLYN, NY
Best prop bets for Cowboys-Buccaneers wild-card playoff game: Over/under picks for Tom Brady, Dalton Schultz, more

In the final game on super wild-card weekend, we have the fifth-seeded Cowboys going on the road to face the fourth-seeded Buccaneers on Monday Night Football (8:15 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN). The Cowboys enter this prime-time matchup as 2.5-point road favorites, with the total set at 45.5, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. If this game reaches or exceeds the total, then bettors could be in store for a winning night on the prop market.
TAMPA, FL

