In the second game of Sunday's triple-header, Saquon Barkley and the Giants will travel to Minnesota to play Kirk Cousins and the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. This will be the second time within a month that these two teams are playing each other, as the Vikings defeated the Giants 27-24 on Christmas Eve. If this playoff game is anything, like we saw in Week 16, NFL DFS players should have fun putting together a FanDuel single-game lineup and hopefully taking home some cash.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO