Update: Police officer in critical condition after shooting at Reno apartments

By Mark Robison, Reno Gazette Journal
 3 days ago

Updated at 3:20 p.m. Monday.

A few new details have been released about the shooting Sunday evening that left a Reno police officer in critical condition, one suspect dead and another wounded.

“At approximately 6:20 p.m. on Sunday, January 8, 2023, Reno police officers were responding to a call of a suspicious circumstance on the 1500 block of Sky Valley Drive in Reno,” said a Washoe County Sheriff's Office news release sent out Monday afternoon.

“At approximately 6:35 p.m., after an interaction with two male subjects, multiple shots were exchanged between two Reno police officers and the subjects.”

One of the police officers was struck by gunfire. He is at a local hospital, where he remains in "critical but stable condition," the sheriff's office report said.

One of the male subjects was pronounced dead at the scene, the report said. His name is being withheld until next of kin are notified.

The other male was transported to a hospital for treatment.

“His condition is being monitored and will be re-evaluated (Tuesday),” the report said.

The officer-involved shooting protocol was enacted, and Washoe County Sheriff’s detectives will be the lead agency and the county district attorney’s office will review its findings.

Both Reno police officers have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is being conducted, the report said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident and has details is asked to call the sheriff’s detectives unit at 775-328-3320 or call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

Original story:

A Reno police officer is in serious but stable condition after officers returned fire Sunday evening on two suspects, killing one and injuring the other, according to the Washoe County Sheriff's Office.

What led up to the shooting at the Southridge Apartments complex on Sky Valley Drive in west Reno is not yet clear.

“A Reno police officer did suffer gunshot wounds,” said public information officer Bryan Samudio with the sheriff’s office. “He was transported to a hospital, went through surgery, and is in serious but stable condition.”

The condition of the injured suspect is not available.

The crime scene is large and complex, and the weather is not helping, Samudio said.

“It’s not completely clear who hit whom,” he said of the shootings. “I know the Reno police officers didn’t shoot each other, but we’re trying to get as many details as we can because it’s a pretty complicated crime scene right now.”

There are no other suspects outstanding, and there is no danger to the public, he said.

The sheriff’s office, which has taken over the investigation, expects to release more details Monday afternoon.

