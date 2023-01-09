Read full article on original website
Related
fox8live.com
NOLA City Council members introduce ordinance to stop car break-ins
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two New Orleans City Council members introduce ordinances to stop car break-ins. The Saints and Pelicans organizations recently said the break-ins downtown have gotten the attention of the NFL and the NBA. Councilmember Lesli Harris wants to require more lighting and cameras in public lots. She...
NOLA.com
LaToya Cantrell's administration negotiating 'get well package' for ailing garbage hauler
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration and garbage hauler Richard’s Disposal Inc. are restructuring the company’s contract, after recent service failures that the company blames on local labor market disruptions caused by new, more lucrative garbage contracts in other parts of the city. Details are not yet...
Moreno: Cantrell’s taskforce over looks City Council
Over the weekend City Council member Helena Moreno sent a letter explaining the need for New Orleans to mobilize its leadership to fight the crime problem.
NOLA.com
City Hall selects design team to lead repairs to New Orleans Municipal Auditorium
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration took a major step Tuesday towards reviving the long-shuttered Municipal Auditorium, selecting a local architecture firm to come up with a plan to stabilize and repair the dilapidated historic venue. A City Hall purchasing committee selected VergesRome Architects, which is partnering with Nano...
NOLA.com
Six Flags deal close after new round of talks over shuttered amusement park
Developers and New Orleans officials have made a breakthrough in talks over the former Six Flags amusement park, more than a year after Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration selected Bayou Phoenix to build a water park, hotel and sports complex with retail and other amenities. That is welcome news for New Orleans East residents, after the deal looked close to dead late last year.
NOLA.com
Mayor Cantrell plans to bring in more trash haulers as Richard's Disposal service falters
Two New Orleans garbage contractors who recently took over service in about half the city are now expanding into the other half, where there is increasing public outcry over faltering service. Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration on Monday said it was working with IV Waste and Waste Pro to determine which...
fox8live.com
Plaza Tower owner looking to sell, but hasn’t ruled out developing blighted building
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A massive eyesore continues to decay after more than 20 years, and nearby residents and commuters are saying the area surrounding the abandoned Plaza Tower is declining as well. Plaza Tower, the third-tallest building in New Orleans, has sat vacant since 2002, before Hurricane Katrina. As...
fox8live.com
Developer Joe Jaeger says Bywater naval base project uncertain, but tentatively moving forward
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As community frustrations mount over deteriorating conditions at Plaza Tower, owner Joe Jaeger met with Bywater neighbors to discuss another of his ongoing projects: The redevelopment of the old Bywater naval base. Jaeger spoke Tuesday night (Jan. 10) with the Bywater Neighborhood Association at Bywater Brew...
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish's drainage system isn't prepared for climate change. Can 'green' infrastructure help?
As rainfall becomes more intense with climate change, Jefferson Parish’s traditional drainage system of canals and pumps won’t be enough to protect property from flooding. That’s according to a draft stormwater management plan the parish government unveiled in December that recommends “green” infrastructure be woven into public works projects, code enforcement and private development.
NOPD's redeployment strategy and 12-hour-shifts had little impact on crime, City Council says
NEW ORLEANS — As New Orleans suffered from a spike in violent crime amid dwindling troop strength throughout last year, two bold measures were adopted to try and stop the bleeding: placing front-line officers on 12-hour shifts and, later, re-deploying about 75 specialty officers to answer calls. A recent...
NOLA.com
Mayor Cantrell sets deadline for Mardi Gras parades to find extra police in order to restore routes
Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Wednesday provided additional details on the city’s plan to restore the full length of Carnival parades in 2023, setting a deadline for krewes to secure the required police that would allow them to roll on their traditional routes. During a press conference at City Hall,...
WDSU
Entergy outage leaves thousands in the dark in Mid-City, Central City
NEW ORLEANS — More than 4,000 Entergy customers are without power Thursday morning. A majority of the outages are in the Mid-City and Central City areas. Entergy officials said a car ran into a utility pole and caused the blackout. The estimated restoration time for power in the area...
Additional trash pickup to begin this week after Council push
NEW ORLEANS — Supplemental trash pickup services will begin this upcoming week after members of the New Orleans City Council expressed dissatisfaction with waste management company Richards Disposal Inc. (RDI) to resolve ongoing issues its had hauling residential waste in Service Area 2. Service Area 2 encompasses large portions...
WDSU
New Orleans man creates sign for truck to deter car-breakins
NEW ORLEANS — Martin Schott has had his truck stolen and broken into three times in a matter of days. Schott says it costs $300 every time he has to get his window fixed so he knew he had to figure out a way to stop this from happening again.
WDSU
Streets near Plaza Tower closed until further notice due to debris concerns
NEW ORLEANS — Some Downtown New Orleans streets are closed again and is causing major traffic issues for drivers. Howard Avenue near Loyola and Rampart is closed in both directions near Plaza Tower due to concerns of falling debris. According to a statement by the city, the closures started...
WDSU
New Orleans activist urges residents to invest in lockboxes for guns amid car break-ins
NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans is seeing an increase in car break-ins, and tourists and locals alike are finding themselves victims. Justin Brown, a community activist with Empower You NOLA, said the criminals committing these break-ins don't want purses or electronics. They want guns and mainly target pick-up trucks.
Shorthanded NOPD forces Mardi Gras krewes to seek additional security
NEW ORLEANS — The ongoing staffing shortage at the New Orleans Police Department is pushing Carnival Krewes to hire supplemental security if they want to roll on their full routes. Back on King's Day, Mayor Latoya Cantrell set a deadline of January 23rd for krewes to submit their plan to secure parade paths.
Niagara Bottling building a $160 million manufacturing facility in Tangipahoa
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — One of the leading beverage manufacturers in the United States is pouring $160 million into opening a facility in Tangipahoa Parish. Niagara Bottling will establish a production facility near Hammond, according to a press release from the Governor's office. The press release said the facility will generate a total of around 170 new jobs in the Southeast Region.
Mayor/City Council: Collision Course?
Is a showdown brewing between the Mayor and the City Council? Two highly politically charged statements from City Council Members Helena Moreno and City Council President JP Morrell showing frustration.
NOLA.com
After Council pressure, Cantrell says trash pickup help is on the way
Mayor LaToya Cantrell Saturday agreed to bring in additional trash haulers for much of the city after a group of council members demanded the administration make good on long-standing promises collections would return to normal. City officials are also expected to meet Jan. 10 with Richard’s Disposal, one of the...
WWL
New Orleans, LA
34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
New Orleans local newshttps://www.wwltv.com/
Comments / 0