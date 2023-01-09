ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

Related
fox8live.com

NOLA City Council members introduce ordinance to stop car break-ins

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two New Orleans City Council members introduce ordinances to stop car break-ins. The Saints and Pelicans organizations recently said the break-ins downtown have gotten the attention of the NFL and the NBA. Councilmember Lesli Harris wants to require more lighting and cameras in public lots. She...
NOLA.com

City Hall selects design team to lead repairs to New Orleans Municipal Auditorium

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration took a major step Tuesday towards reviving the long-shuttered Municipal Auditorium, selecting a local architecture firm to come up with a plan to stabilize and repair the dilapidated historic venue. A City Hall purchasing committee selected VergesRome Architects, which is partnering with Nano...
NOLA.com

Six Flags deal close after new round of talks over shuttered amusement park

Developers and New Orleans officials have made a breakthrough in talks over the former Six Flags amusement park, more than a year after Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration selected Bayou Phoenix to build a water park, hotel and sports complex with retail and other amenities. That is welcome news for New Orleans East residents, after the deal looked close to dead late last year.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Jefferson Parish's drainage system isn't prepared for climate change. Can 'green' infrastructure help?

As rainfall becomes more intense with climate change, Jefferson Parish’s traditional drainage system of canals and pumps won’t be enough to protect property from flooding. That’s according to a draft stormwater management plan the parish government unveiled in December that recommends “green” infrastructure be woven into public works projects, code enforcement and private development.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
WWL

Additional trash pickup to begin this week after Council push

NEW ORLEANS — Supplemental trash pickup services will begin this upcoming week after members of the New Orleans City Council expressed dissatisfaction with waste management company Richards Disposal Inc. (RDI) to resolve ongoing issues its had hauling residential waste in Service Area 2. Service Area 2 encompasses large portions...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Niagara Bottling building a $160 million manufacturing facility in Tangipahoa

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — One of the leading beverage manufacturers in the United States is pouring $160 million into opening a facility in Tangipahoa Parish. Niagara Bottling will establish a production facility near Hammond, according to a press release from the Governor's office. The press release said the facility will generate a total of around 170 new jobs in the Southeast Region.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

After Council pressure, Cantrell says trash pickup help is on the way

Mayor LaToya Cantrell Saturday agreed to bring in additional trash haulers for much of the city after a group of council members demanded the administration make good on long-standing promises collections would return to normal. City officials are also expected to meet Jan. 10 with Richard’s Disposal, one of the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans local news

 https://www.wwltv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy