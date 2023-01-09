Read full article on original website
Related
wbtw.com
‘Operation Ghost Busted’: 76 charged in massive south Georgia drug conspiracy
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — A federal indictment, said to be the largest ever in the Southern District of Georgia, names 76 defendants in a massive drug investigation that also involved three deaths from illegal drug overdoses. U.S. Attorney David Estes and multiple law enforcement agencies announced the indictment, dubbed...
wbtw.com
Sunny and mild today
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C (WBTW) — Temperatures will return to the low-60s along the Grand Strand this afternoon. The Pee Dee will see the mid-60s. Some more cloud cover will roll in tonight, and a passing, brief shower will be possible inland after midnight and throughout the day tomorrow. Low...
wbtw.com
Marginal risk for severe weather late this evening
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Sunshine and mostly clear skies are taking up most of the Grand Strand. The Pee Dee is seeing more cloud cover and showers coming out of the southwest. Periodic showers throughout the afternoon will be likely in the Pee Dee, but the main event is tonight.
Comments / 0