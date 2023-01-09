ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
wbtw.com

Sunny and mild today

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C (WBTW) — Temperatures will return to the low-60s along the Grand Strand this afternoon. The Pee Dee will see the mid-60s. Some more cloud cover will roll in tonight, and a passing, brief shower will be possible inland after midnight and throughout the day tomorrow. Low...
wbtw.com

Marginal risk for severe weather late this evening

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Sunshine and mostly clear skies are taking up most of the Grand Strand. The Pee Dee is seeing more cloud cover and showers coming out of the southwest. Periodic showers throughout the afternoon will be likely in the Pee Dee, but the main event is tonight.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy