ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
Front Office Sports

Esports Development Company Plans to Build 32 New Stadiums

A real estate development company specializing in esports stadiums plans to build 32 facilities across the U.S. and Canada over the next seven years. Glytch, based in Southern California, has started chasing its goal with the announcement of plans to build a 100,000-square-foot venue in Columbus, Ohio, which will feature a 2,000-seat gaming arena and broadcasting studio.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Front Office Sports

Front Office Sports

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of sports.

 https://gofos.co/3M1BVnN

Comments / 0

Community Policy