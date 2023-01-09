Read full article on original website
Related
Fanatics to Reportedly Ditch Candy Digital Amid Crypto Market Crash
As the crypto market continues to lay in shambles, there’s been yet another shakeup. Fanatics plans to divest its 60% stake in Candy Digital, an NFT company with which it created virtual trading cards, according to a CNBC report. It will sell to an investor group including the original other founding shareholder.
Esports Development Company Plans to Build 32 New Stadiums
A real estate development company specializing in esports stadiums plans to build 32 facilities across the U.S. and Canada over the next seven years. Glytch, based in Southern California, has started chasing its goal with the announcement of plans to build a 100,000-square-foot venue in Columbus, Ohio, which will feature a 2,000-seat gaming arena and broadcasting studio.
Front Office Sports
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The business of sports.https://gofos.co/3M1BVnN
Comments / 0