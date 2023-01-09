Read full article on original website
Related
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Memphis drops important road test in 2OT to UCF. Final: UCF 107 Memphis 104
Memphis losses important road test in 2OT to UCF. Final: UCF 107 Memphis 104 Memphis losses important road test in 2OT to UCF. Final: UCF 107 Memphis 104 Memphis losses important road test in 2OT to UCF. Final: UCF 107 Memphis 104
Boum scores 26 as No. 12 Xavier holds off Creighton 90-87
CINCINNATI (AP) — Souley Boum scored 26 points and Colby Jones scored 20 as No. 12 Xavier won its 10th straight game, 90-87 over Creighton on Wednesday night. Jack Nunge had 15 points and 12 rebounds for Xavier (14-3, 6-0 Big East), which is off to its best start ever in Big East play. Jerome Hunter scored 12 points off the bench. “In many ways, tonight’s victory was our best of the season,” Musketeers coach Sean Miller said. “I believe Creighton is an excellent team. I can’t imagine an arena that had a better atmosphere than the one we just finished playing in.” Baylor Scheierman led Creighton (9-8, 3-3) with 25 points. Ryan Nembhard scored 17 and Trey Alexander had 16 for the Bluejays.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FOX Sports
South Florida visits No. 1 Houston after Walker's 21-point game
South Florida Bulls (7-9, 0-3 AAC) at Houston Cougars (16-1, 4-0 AAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston -22.5; over/under is 129. BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Houston hosts the South Florida Bulls after Jarace Walker scored 21 points in Houston's 72-59 win over the Cincinnati Bearcats. The Cougars are 10-1 in home...
Preview: Game #18 - #25 Marquette (13-4. 5-1 BIG EAST) vs. UConn #6 (15-2, 4-2 BIG EAST) Wed 6pm
LOCATION: Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, Wis. TV: CBS Sports Network features Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Chris Walker (analyst) and Jon Rothstein (reporter) on the call. RADIO: 94.5 ESPN is the flagship of the MU Radio Network, with Steve “Homer” True (play-by-play) and Tony Smith (analyst). Short Series Has Plenty...
No. 25 Marquette tops No. 6 UConn 82-76 for 5th straight win
MILWAUKEE (AP) — After squandering second-half leads in each of its four losses this season, Marquette vowed to finish games more effectively. Oso Ighodaro scored 19 points and showed some uncharacteristic free-throw accuracy down the stretch as No. 25 Marquette defeated No. 6 UConn 82-76 on Wednesday for its fifth consecutive victory. The Golden Eagles have erased halftime deficits in each of their last three wins.
Auriemma back for tonight's tilt with St. John's
UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma will be back on the sidelines when the fourth-ranked Huskies take on St. John’s tonight in Elmont, New York. The Hall of Fame coach has missed the last two games after he said he was feeling unwell.
UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma to return vs. St. John's
UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma will be back on the sideline for Wednesday's game against St. John's.
College Basketball Odds: UConn vs. Marquette prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/11/2023
The UConn Huskies take on the Marquette Golden Eagles. Our college basketball odds series has our UConn Marquette prediction and pick. Find out how to watch UConn vs Marquette. The UConn Huskies are now in the midst of a contentious and cluttered Big East race. The Providence Friars lead the...
Comments / 0