Utah State

The Associated Press

Boum scores 26 as No. 12 Xavier holds off Creighton 90-87

CINCINNATI (AP) — Souley Boum scored 26 points and Colby Jones scored 20 as No. 12 Xavier won its 10th straight game, 90-87 over Creighton on Wednesday night. Jack Nunge had 15 points and 12 rebounds for Xavier (14-3, 6-0 Big East), which is off to its best start ever in Big East play. Jerome Hunter scored 12 points off the bench. “In many ways, tonight’s victory was our best of the season,” Musketeers coach Sean Miller said. “I believe Creighton is an excellent team. I can’t imagine an arena that had a better atmosphere than the one we just finished playing in.” Baylor Scheierman led Creighton (9-8, 3-3) with 25 points. Ryan Nembhard scored 17 and Trey Alexander had 16 for the Bluejays.
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FOX Sports

South Florida visits No. 1 Houston after Walker's 21-point game

South Florida Bulls (7-9, 0-3 AAC) at Houston Cougars (16-1, 4-0 AAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston -22.5; over/under is 129. BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Houston hosts the South Florida Bulls after Jarace Walker scored 21 points in Houston's 72-59 win over the Cincinnati Bearcats. The Cougars are 10-1 in home...
The Associated Press

No. 25 Marquette tops No. 6 UConn 82-76 for 5th straight win

MILWAUKEE (AP) — After squandering second-half leads in each of its four losses this season, Marquette vowed to finish games more effectively. Oso Ighodaro scored 19 points and showed some uncharacteristic free-throw accuracy down the stretch as No. 25 Marquette defeated No. 6 UConn 82-76 on Wednesday for its fifth consecutive victory. The Golden Eagles have erased halftime deficits in each of their last three wins.
