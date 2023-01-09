CINCINNATI (AP) — Souley Boum scored 26 points and Colby Jones scored 20 as No. 12 Xavier won its 10th straight game, 90-87 over Creighton on Wednesday night. Jack Nunge had 15 points and 12 rebounds for Xavier (14-3, 6-0 Big East), which is off to its best start ever in Big East play. Jerome Hunter scored 12 points off the bench. “In many ways, tonight’s victory was our best of the season,” Musketeers coach Sean Miller said. “I believe Creighton is an excellent team. I can’t imagine an arena that had a better atmosphere than the one we just finished playing in.” Baylor Scheierman led Creighton (9-8, 3-3) with 25 points. Ryan Nembhard scored 17 and Trey Alexander had 16 for the Bluejays.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO