Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on Hwy 178
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The coroner’s office has identified the man who was struck by a driver on Highway 178 on Jan. 3, according to a release from the office.
The release said Dennis Eric Byrd, 58, of Bakersfield was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHP said drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.
