Seth Rogen Accessorized His Great Outfit With Yet Another Great Outfit
Seth Rogen's streak of stellar low-key fits has earned the semi-professional ceramicist several nods here at GQ, including a cover and a spot on the short list of our Most Stylish Men of 2022. In the new year, we’re relieved to report, Rogen shows no sign of taking his slip-on-shod foot off the proverbial gas.
EW.com
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
Kate Middleton’s Reported Reaction to Prince Harry’s Accusations Proves the Royal Family Is Feeling the Sting of His Memoir
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The royal family may be keeping a stiff upper lip in public after Prince Harry’s recent round of interviews for his memoir, Spare, but behind the palace walls, they are reportedly reacting to his claims. Kate Middleton, who was once close to her brother-in-law, apparently is having a hard time digesting all of the private family stories going public. The Princess of Wales now doesn’t know who to trust in the monarchy because Prince Harry was once a confidante of hers....
msn.com
Tatjana Patitz's Cause of Death at 56 Confirmed by Agent
Tatjana Patitz, whose death at age 56 was announced by Vogue on Jan. 11, died of metastatic breast cancer, according to Vogue's Instagram tribute to her, and which her agent Corinne Nicolas confirmed to CNN. Patitz, one of the original "supermodels" alongside Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista and Christy...
Jeopardy! star Matt Amodio doubts his chances in new Masters special & jokes ‘everyone will lose’ to James Holzhauer
JEOPARDY! legend Matt Amodio has joked that his odds are slim in the game show's new special that was announced on Wednesday. He tweeted that competing in Jeopardy! Masters will entail "come in second" to James Holzhauer at best. Jeopardy! caused a huge buzz when announced Jeopardy! Masters on Wednesday.
Ryan Reynolds responds to Hugh Jackman's 'diss' of 'Spirited' song
Ryan Reynolds responds to Hugh Jackman's "diss" of the "Spirited" song "Good Afternoon."
GMA fans concerned as injured host Lara Spencer returns in shocking footwear & has trouble navigating set in new video
GMA fans have been left feeling even more concerned about Lara Spencer after spotting the injured host’s unusual footwear on Thursday. On top of the TV personality’s shocking attire, Lara has only added to fan worries by revealing how she’s getting around set in a new behind-the-scenes video.
Justin Bieber Wore a Giant Crochet Blanket for a Sushi Date Night
Justin Bieber is one of Hollywood’s keenest stunt dressers. Having spent over half of his life in the spotlight, for better and for worse, Biebs and his longtime stylist, Karla Welch, have cracked the code on how to parlay dressing like someone’s “skate-rat kid brother” into a steady source of media attention. Because who among us hasn’t succumbed to the lure of a “He wore WHAT?” headline? Certainly not ye who clicked on this article.
Kid Cudi Dashes Hopes of His Joint Album with Travis Scott: “The Moment Has Passed”
In a flurry of social media posts, Kid Cudi provided fans with several promising updates about his forthcoming projects, while dashing the hopes for one high-profile release that fans have been anticipating for years. In a December 21 tweet, Cudi responded to a fan asking if The Scotts, his much-hyped joint album with Travis Scott, was still in the works.
Singer-Songwriter Foushee Says Black Women Leaning Into Punk Is a Long time Coming: “The Girls Are Angry”
Singer-songwriter Foushee can summarize her career over the last couple of years with one word: “chaotic.” The musician, who was born and raised in New Jersey as Britanny Fousheé, went from being relatively unknown to releasing two projects, touring with James Blake and Steve Lacy, collaborating on tracks with most of the relevant “Lil rappers— Yachty, Uzi, and Wayne—and wrapped 2022 with a a handful of Grammy nominations for her contributions to Lacy’s Billboard-topping hit “Bad Habit.”
Twenty Years of Spike Lee's 25th Hour, a Film That "Gets Bigger in Stature Every Year"
Spike Lee felt insulted. In the weeks and months following the the tragic events of September 11, 2001, Hollywood engaged in a comprehensive sanitization process, cutting out glimpses of the World Trade Center from upcoming New York-set movies like Zoolander and Mr. Deeds, as well as a trailer for the first Spider-Man.. “Like it never existed,” Lee tells GQ over the phone. “Like New Yorkers or Americans aren’t strong enough to see the image of the World Trade Center anymore, which I thought was fucking ridiculous. I thought that was weak.”
Adam Sandler, Unofficial Uggs Ambassador, Gives Bella Hadid a Run for Her Money
Whenever it seems the actor Adam Sandler has achieved Maximum Sandler Fit, featuring a dizzyingly comfortable combination of athletic clothes and high-leisure vacation wear, he always manages to one-up himself. “You are your own best competition,” or however the appropriate idiom goes. This week, Sandler went on a...
The Year in Wacky Hats
You can't miss the hats. Weird and wonderful, they have popped up in all corners of men's style: from the extravagant high-fashion crowd to the cool-dude, cortado-drinking streetwear set. Style savants like Tyler, the Creator oscillate between furry trapper hats and vintage-inspired baseball caps without missing a beat. The headwear of Supreme creative director Tremaine Emory—a strappy leather visor worn with a silk scarf, but also rhinestone trucker hats—is artful enough to inspire sartorial envy. This month, the Japanese fashion tastemaker Motofumi "Poggy" Kogi posted a photo of a 360-degree brimmed Yankees hat, which immediately ricocheted across the fashion blogs. From bucket hats to balaclavas and beyond, it has been a banner year for advanced-level headwear.
Why Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman Were the Most Important Menswear Couple of 2022
For the supermodel Bella Hadid and her art director boyfriend, Marc Kalman, fashion is fundamental. The pair, according to Page Six, were first photographed together in New York City back in July 2020, seen exiting Café Leon Dore in Nolita—the epicenter for a particular streetwear-minded set. Aside from...
Greta Gerwig Teases Barbie with an Unexpectedly Hilarious Homage to 2001: A Space Odyssey
Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie has been in the works for a while now, with paparazzi shots of Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as her shellacked beau, Ken, spiking curiosity over just what this project will be. We finally have our first look with a teaser trailer, and it happily confirms that this will be anything but a candy-coated kid flick..
The Best Movies of 2022
Two years ago when theater chains were closing and huge films were debuting in our living rooms, it might've been hard to imagine a movie year as harmonious as this. But yet, even if things will never be as they once were, we're inching closer back to equilibrium and 2022 is proof positive. The list below represents a pretty even mix of true-blue silver screen smashes, a few streaming originals and some smaller but no less entertaining films that might've been easier to see at home if you couldn't make it to your local arthouse theater. From a blockbuster three decades in the making, to James Cameron's triumphant return, these are our picks for the best movies of the year.
Director Alejandro González Iñárritu Breaks Down His Most Iconic Films
Filmmaker Alejandro González Iñárritu breaks down his most iconic films, including The Revenant, Birdman, Babel, Amores Perros, 21 Grams, Biutiful, and his latest, Bardo: False Chronicle Of A Handful Of Truths. BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths debuts on Netflix December 16, 2022. https://www.netflix.com/bardo. Director...
Danny Trejo Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters
Danny Trejo breaks down his most iconic characters, including his roles in 'Heat,' 'Blood In, Blood Out,' 'Desperado,' 'From Dusk Till Dawn,' 'Spy Kids,' 'Machete,' 'King of the Hill,' 'Rick and Morty,' 'Bad Ass,' 'It's A Wonderful Binge' and 'Breaking Bad.'. It’s A Wonderful Binge is available to stream exclusively...
Dave Bautista Breaks Down His Tattoos
"When people ask me how many tattoos I have, I typically say three." Former WWE legend and 'Glass Onion' star Dave Bautista breaks down his tattoos. From the fifty hours of work he's done on his back to portraits of his dogs on his thigh, the wrestler turned movie star shares the stories behind his ink.
The Other Dive Watch Magnum, P.I. Made Famous Is Finally Back
The 1980s were a fertile decade for menswear, from Giorgio Armani’s billowy suits to Perry Ellis’ chunky cable knits to Ralph Lauren’s redux of classic Americana. Not all of the guys who defined ‘80s style, however, were designers. From 1980 to 1988 a Navy SEAL-turned private investigator named Thomas Magnum (Tom Selleck, at the height of his fame) made an indelible mark on the culture with a wardrobe of aloha shirts and high-waisted jeans, along with, of course, one of the greatest mustaches in TV history. Accentuated by a Detroit Tigers cap, a pair of white boat shoes, and a red Ferrari 308 GTS, Selleck’s look defined a specific type of laid-back masculinity for a generation, and remains as unimpeachably cool in 2023 as it was at the height of the cocaine chic era.
