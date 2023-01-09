Two years ago when theater chains were closing and huge films were debuting in our living rooms, it might've been hard to imagine a movie year as harmonious as this. But yet, even if things will never be as they once were, we're inching closer back to equilibrium and 2022 is proof positive. The list below represents a pretty even mix of true-blue silver screen smashes, a few streaming originals and some smaller but no less entertaining films that might've been easier to see at home if you couldn't make it to your local arthouse theater. From a blockbuster three decades in the making, to James Cameron's triumphant return, these are our picks for the best movies of the year.

13 DAYS AGO