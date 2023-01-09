ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KXLY

We’re expecting a rain/snow mix ahead of widespread rain Thursday morning! -Emily

SPOKANE, Wa. — A warm front is bringing some active weather back into our region Thursday morning. In the early morning hours, some snow could mix in with the rain, but it will transition to primarily rain quickly. You’ll want to watch out on the roads for slick spots where moisture could turn icy. The rain is going to continue into Thursday night and chances of showers on and off will continue through Friday- and into our upcoming weekend. The warm front is also pulling in much warmer air. Temps climb into the upper-30s for our Thursday; by Friday, we’re in the 40s. Those warmer temps stick around through the weekend! -Emily Blume, in for Mark Peterson.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Icy roads Wednesday night, rain and snow for Thursday – Kris

We are tracking areas of dense fog and freezing fog Wednesday evening, in addition to a slow-moving system bringing rain and snow to the Inland Northwest throughout the day on Thursday. Plan your Thursday. It’s going to be a wet day on Thursday, but you won’t need your snow shovel....
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Enjoy the sunny skies this afternoon -Emily

SPOKANE, Wash. — As the fog continues to lift off over the next few hours, we’ll get into some sunny skies for your Tuesday afternoon. We’ll also have temperatures warming into the upper-30s and lower-40s. As we move into the evening, we’re going to have fog redeveloping...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Update: Two killed in crash on SR 195 near Spangle

SPANGLE, Wash. — Two people were killed following a crash that happened on SR 195 near Spangle. Washington State Patrol says the crash happened nine miles south of Spokane on SR 195 near Bradshaw Road. The crash happened on January 3 in the afternoon. WSP says a vehicle was driving south on SR 195 when it crossed the center line...
LEWISTON, ID
KREM2

Coeur d'Alene family remembers son lost to fentanyl poisoning

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Jennifer and Frank Stabile are caught in a never-ending bad dream. "It's my worst nightmare to lose a child," Jennifer said. "It's hard to get up every day without him. My grandkids keep me going -- and God. That's why I'm still here. I'm still standing. We're still standing by the grace of God.”
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Impaired 23-year-old crashes on I-90 near Altamont Street

SPOKANE, Wash. – Washington State Patrol says an impaired 23-year-old man lost control of his car and crashed on eastbound I-90 near Altamont St. The crash happened around 10 p.m. Monday night.  Law enforcement says the man crashed into a fence leaving his car hanging over the road. Police say no one was injured. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man who caused lockdown at Sacred Heart was flown from Oregon, reportedly blew hand off

WALLOWA, Ore. — The man who caused a lockdown at Sacred Heart Medical Center’s emergency room has been identified as Marshall Cox from Wallowa, Oregon. According to the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office, Cox called 911 on January 4, saying he had just blown his hand off. Wallowa Fire, Medics, and deputies located Cox at 71031 Whiskey Creek Road with severe...
WALLOWA, OR
KREM2

Yummy Crab Seafood fixes minimum wage issues

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new restaurant in Spokane caused some speculation on social media about how much its servers were being paid. Yummy Crab Seafood on Division Street just opened on Monday. The manager says that it was all a big miscommunication that they were paying their servers below minimum wage.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Packed In: Spokane’s housing supply still limited; short 25,000 housing units

SPOKANE, Wash. — Renters and buyers have been handcuffed by limited housing options for years. In the early stages of 2023, they’re still feeling that strain. “25,000 housing units short in the city of Spokane alone,” said tom Hornel, President of the Spokane Association of Realtors. “That’s not the county, that’s just the City of Spokane.” Progress is slow, but...
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

Readers respond to our profile of former Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich

FABIAN MCMILLAN: Seemed like a good man. Enjoy your family, sir!. NORMA MCCARTHY: The sun can't set soon 'nuff and don't let the door, well, you know... ROY HOBBS: Already miss his refreshing ability to do his job in the way he thought was best, without worrying about re-election. I didn't always agree with his positions but he never compromised himself to get re-elected.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Woman escapes apartment fire on Lower South Hill

SPOKANE, Wash. — A fire broke out on the Lower South Hill in Spokane Saturday night, where a woman successfully escaped from the fire. The Spokane Fire Department says they were sent to a fire at 1724 W. 8th Ave. just past 9 p.m. Firefighters arriving to the scene saw smoke and fire coming from the first story of a...
SPOKANE, WA
pullmanradio.com

Second Person Dies From Last Week’s Head On Crash On US195 North Of Rosalia

A second person has died from last week’s head-on collision on U.S. Highway 195 North of Rosalia. The Washington State Patrol reports that 61-year-old Eric Lavance of Lewiston died at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Lavance was the passenger in an SUV driven by 54-year-old Jeannette Lavance also of Lewiston. Troopers say the Lavance’s were heading South when they hit a semi in the Northbound lane. Jeannette Lavance died at the scene. The driver of the semi was not injured.
ROSALIA, WA
247Sports

Top Spokane RB Malaki Miller Eager For Next Opportunity

2023 Spokane (Wash.) University RB Malaki Miller has been a driving force in University’s recent rise. When you think of All Conference running backs in the Greater Spokane League, they primarily come from powerhouse programs like Gonzaga Prep, Mt. Spokane, and Mead. Miller has bucked that trend by picking up back-to-back First Team All-GSL honors.
SPOKANE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Waste Management invests $15 million into Eastern Washington recycling

KENNEWICK, Wash. — In November of 2022, Waste Management Northwest announced they would invest $56 million in regional recycling throughout Washington state. The Spokane Materials and Recycling Technology Center, is one of those locations. “Just keeping our communities green and clean,” Tami Haggerty with the company said WM is Washington’s biggest processor of curbside recyclables, “plastic bottles, paper, cardboard, cans,”...
SPOKANE, WA

