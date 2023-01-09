Read full article on original website
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
VA hospital in Walla Walla installs faulty computer system despite issues in SpokaneEdy ZooWalla Walla, WA
Community gathers to honor fallen nurse, killed while providing at-home careEdy ZooSpokane, WA
Spokane shooting reignites debate over need for stricter gun control lawsEdy ZooSpokane, WA
KXLY
We’re expecting a rain/snow mix ahead of widespread rain Thursday morning! -Emily
SPOKANE, Wa. — A warm front is bringing some active weather back into our region Thursday morning. In the early morning hours, some snow could mix in with the rain, but it will transition to primarily rain quickly. You’ll want to watch out on the roads for slick spots where moisture could turn icy. The rain is going to continue into Thursday night and chances of showers on and off will continue through Friday- and into our upcoming weekend. The warm front is also pulling in much warmer air. Temps climb into the upper-30s for our Thursday; by Friday, we’re in the 40s. Those warmer temps stick around through the weekend! -Emily Blume, in for Mark Peterson.
KXLY
Icy roads Wednesday night, rain and snow for Thursday – Kris
We are tracking areas of dense fog and freezing fog Wednesday evening, in addition to a slow-moving system bringing rain and snow to the Inland Northwest throughout the day on Thursday. Plan your Thursday. It’s going to be a wet day on Thursday, but you won’t need your snow shovel....
KXLY
Enjoy the sunny skies this afternoon -Emily
SPOKANE, Wash. — As the fog continues to lift off over the next few hours, we’ll get into some sunny skies for your Tuesday afternoon. We’ll also have temperatures warming into the upper-30s and lower-40s. As we move into the evening, we’re going to have fog redeveloping...
FOX 28 Spokane
Monday school closures due to hazardous road conditions
Parts of the region was hit by freezing rain and fog overnight, with roadways and sidewalks extremely slick. Some school districts have announced closures due to hazardous conditions. Closures:. FOX28 Spokane©
What’s going on with that downtown Spokane zipline?
SPOKANE, Wash - Plans for a zipline adjacent to the Spokane Falls in downtown Spokane are moving ahead and a contract to build it could be in place by the summer.
Drivers say Spokane gas stations pumped out water with their fuel
SPOKANE, Wash. — KREM 2 is investigating problems at the pump after people started posting online about how they stopped at the gas station to fill up and ended up with water instead of gas. One of those posters, who shared her warning on Facebook, is Corina Fletcher. She...
Update: Two killed in crash on SR 195 near Spangle
SPANGLE, Wash. — Two people were killed following a crash that happened on SR 195 near Spangle. Washington State Patrol says the crash happened nine miles south of Spokane on SR 195 near Bradshaw Road. The crash happened on January 3 in the afternoon. WSP says a vehicle was driving south on SR 195 when it crossed the center line...
Coeur d'Alene family remembers son lost to fentanyl poisoning
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Jennifer and Frank Stabile are caught in a never-ending bad dream. "It's my worst nightmare to lose a child," Jennifer said. "It's hard to get up every day without him. My grandkids keep me going -- and God. That's why I'm still here. I'm still standing. We're still standing by the grace of God.”
Impaired 23-year-old crashes on I-90 near Altamont Street
SPOKANE, Wash. – Washington State Patrol says an impaired 23-year-old man lost control of his car and crashed on eastbound I-90 near Altamont St. The crash happened around 10 p.m. Monday night. Law enforcement says the man crashed into a fence leaving his car hanging over the road. Police say no one was injured. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS...
Man who caused lockdown at Sacred Heart was flown from Oregon, reportedly blew hand off
WALLOWA, Ore. — The man who caused a lockdown at Sacred Heart Medical Center’s emergency room has been identified as Marshall Cox from Wallowa, Oregon. According to the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office, Cox called 911 on January 4, saying he had just blown his hand off. Wallowa Fire, Medics, and deputies located Cox at 71031 Whiskey Creek Road with severe...
KREM
North Idaho housing market went down nearly 30% in 2022, realtors say
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The North Idaho housing market ended 2022 different than it started. According to year-end results from the Coeur d’Alene Regional Realtors, 2,557 single-family homes on less than two acres were sold in Kootenai County in 2022, down nearly 30% from 3,510 sold in 2021.
Yummy Crab Seafood fixes minimum wage issues
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new restaurant in Spokane caused some speculation on social media about how much its servers were being paid. Yummy Crab Seafood on Division Street just opened on Monday. The manager says that it was all a big miscommunication that they were paying their servers below minimum wage.
Inslee's draws fire for 'irresponsible' funding pause on $1.5 billion Spokane freeway project
(The Center Square) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s plan to delay funding and completion of the North Spokane Corridor has drawn strong criticism from a city councilor and executive director of the Northeast Public Development Authority. Spokane City Councilor Michael Cathcart, who serves as NEPDA’s board chair, and...
Packed In: Spokane’s housing supply still limited; short 25,000 housing units
SPOKANE, Wash. — Renters and buyers have been handcuffed by limited housing options for years. In the early stages of 2023, they’re still feeling that strain. “25,000 housing units short in the city of Spokane alone,” said tom Hornel, President of the Spokane Association of Realtors. “That’s not the county, that’s just the City of Spokane.” Progress is slow, but...
inlander.com
Readers respond to our profile of former Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich
FABIAN MCMILLAN: Seemed like a good man. Enjoy your family, sir!. NORMA MCCARTHY: The sun can't set soon 'nuff and don't let the door, well, you know... ROY HOBBS: Already miss his refreshing ability to do his job in the way he thought was best, without worrying about re-election. I didn't always agree with his positions but he never compromised himself to get re-elected.
Woman escapes apartment fire on Lower South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. — A fire broke out on the Lower South Hill in Spokane Saturday night, where a woman successfully escaped from the fire. The Spokane Fire Department says they were sent to a fire at 1724 W. 8th Ave. just past 9 p.m. Firefighters arriving to the scene saw smoke and fire coming from the first story of a...
pullmanradio.com
Second Person Dies From Last Week’s Head On Crash On US195 North Of Rosalia
A second person has died from last week’s head-on collision on U.S. Highway 195 North of Rosalia. The Washington State Patrol reports that 61-year-old Eric Lavance of Lewiston died at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Lavance was the passenger in an SUV driven by 54-year-old Jeannette Lavance also of Lewiston. Troopers say the Lavance’s were heading South when they hit a semi in the Northbound lane. Jeannette Lavance died at the scene. The driver of the semi was not injured.
Top Spokane RB Malaki Miller Eager For Next Opportunity
2023 Spokane (Wash.) University RB Malaki Miller has been a driving force in University’s recent rise. When you think of All Conference running backs in the Greater Spokane League, they primarily come from powerhouse programs like Gonzaga Prep, Mt. Spokane, and Mead. Miller has bucked that trend by picking up back-to-back First Team All-GSL honors.
Waste Management invests $15 million into Eastern Washington recycling
KENNEWICK, Wash. — In November of 2022, Waste Management Northwest announced they would invest $56 million in regional recycling throughout Washington state. The Spokane Materials and Recycling Technology Center, is one of those locations. “Just keeping our communities green and clean,” Tami Haggerty with the company said WM is Washington’s biggest processor of curbside recyclables, “plastic bottles, paper, cardboard, cans,”...
Spokane County deputies searching for suspect in stabbing on N. Fairwood Drive
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane County deputies are currently searching for a suspect in a stabbing that occurred around 9:30 a.m. on N. Fairwood Drive in Spokane County. According to deputies, the adult male victim was located and treated for non life-threatening stab wounds to his shoulder/arm. He was later released and is expected to recover.
