Nataly Brown
2d ago
Correction, this tragedy is the FAULT of the liberals in power. They have a super majority so they can pass basically any laws they want, yet the homeless problem is getting worse.Keep voting Democrat hoping they will fix the problem🤦♂️
Michelle Pineda Pineda
3d ago
I am tired of the labor unhorsed, the were human, this is tragedy that is the fault of the goverment. state has received money, local level has revived money. they at less could of at the very least been put in a parking structure
Blu
2d ago
I emailed the city a few times about the homeless on Roseville road. It's dangerous no matter what day it is. All they did was acknowledge the email. I thought they were suppose to move to the parking lot but I guess not. If they had, a death would not have happened.
“Most Haunted Cemetery In California”- 5 Places You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSCalifornia State
Professor Michael Berenbaum to discuss Holocaust at Elk Grove’s Good Shepherd Catholic Church on January 16D.J. EatonElk Grove, CA
Sacramento's storms wreak havoc - fallen trees and flooded roadsCarmen MicsaSacramento, CA
The Governor of California has announced that 12 people have died due to the harsh weather during the previous 10 daysMalek SherifCalifornia State
As 70 mph winds lash California, half of Sacramento loses electricityMalek SherifSacramento, CA
Person found stabbed to death in south Sacramento residence
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a person was found stabbed to death inside a south Sacramento home early Thursday morning. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says, around 4 a.m., they got a report about a stabbing at a home along Iron Gorge Drive near Elk Grove-Florin Road. A vehicle was also reportedly seen fleeing the area. Deputies who responded to the scene found a male inside who had no pulse. First aid was started, but deputies say the person was soon pronounced dead at the scene.The vehicle that was believed to have been seen fleeing the scene has been located. The sheriff's office has since confirmed that a male suspect was detained. Authorities have not yet released the identity of the male killed.
One person dead in fatal crash on Stockton Boulevard
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) - A person has died after a crash on Stockton Boulevard between 14th and 17th avenues.Police have set up a barricade surrounding the deceased. It's unclear what led up to the crash, according to officials, an investigation is now underway.No further information was released.
Woman hit, killed by vehicle in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman died after being hit by a car in Sacramento, police said Tuesday. The Sacramento Police Department responded to the area of Stockton Boulevard and 14th Avenue Tuesday after getting a report of an injured person in the roadway around 6 p.m. Police said arriving...
Storms damage community center in Sacramento's Del Paso Heights
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A beloved community center is closing it's doors in Sacramento's Del Paso Heights neighborhood, and the recent severe storms are to blame. "It's flooded inside," said Dr. Gina Warren, CEO for Neighborhood Wellness. "The wind blew the ceiling partially off, and a lot of rain entered into our building."
Bicyclist sues city of Folsom for liability after being hit by car
FOLSOM, Calif. — The City of Folsom is facing a new lawsuit regarding hazardous road conditions and liability. Vince Murdock is suing the city after falling victim to being hit by a driver as he was riding his bike in a designated bike lane. Vince Murdock v. City of Folsom was filed on Dec. 7.
Fallen tree delays river rescue at Discovery Park
(KTXL) — A man was rescued from the American River on Tuesday morning at Discovery Park, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. Before putting a boat in the water, Rescue 20 had to clear a path along the Garden Highway entrance that was blocked by a fallen tree. Once the man was rescued he was […]
2 homeless people killed in Sacramento storms identified
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified two homeless people killed over the weekend. They were both found after trees fell onto their tents. According to the coroner’s office, the first death happened Saturday night on north 5th Street, south of the American River. The victim was identified as 40-year-old Rebekah Rohde.
KCRA.com
2 killed after trees fall on tents in Northern California storms are identified
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Two people who were killed in storm-related deaths over the weekend in Sacramento County were identified by the coroner’s office on Monday. (Video above: A look at the storm damage from LiveCopter 3) Both were unhoused and were found with trees on top of...
Driver extricated after being trapped by crash involving semi-truck in North Highlands
NORTH HIGHLANDS – A person suffered critical injuries after a crash involving a semi-truck and a sedan late Tuesday night. Metro Fire of Sacramento says the crash happened around 10:45 p.m. near Gold Run Avenue and Roseville Road. Crews who responded to the scene found that the sedan driver was trapped inside their car. The driver was soon extricated and taken to the hospital. Firefighters say the person's injuries were critical. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.
FOX 28 Spokane
Sacramento’s iconic tree canopy turns destructive in storms
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s capital city is known for the many trees that fill up its parks and line its streets. But persistent storms that have hit the so-called “City of Trees” and other parts of the state have damaged homes, vehicles and power lines. Over the weekend, a storm that brought winds of more than 60 miles per hour knocked out power for hundreds of thousands in the area. The event compounded the number of trees that have fallen since a violent New Year’s Eve storm. The result is a city where trees blocked roadways, damaged cars and homes, and left historic parks disheveled.
Police converge at Cosumnes River College after body found
SACRAMENTO - Cosumnes River College was placed on lockdown Tuesday as police investigated a death on campus.There was a heavy police presence at the college and as police investigated the incident. The lockdown has since been lifted.. Police won't say exactly what happened, but tell CBS13 that there is a deceased person in the parking garage. Police say they don't suspect foul play. This is a developing story.
Hundreds of people in El Dorado County still living in the dark
EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) - Downed trees have left hundreds of people living in the foothills powerless as temperatures drop into near-freezing temperatures overnight.Mike and Terri Brown have been living in storm survival mode in Georgetown. "So, in the last 72 hours, we've lost our power twice," Mike Brown said. The couple has two giant German Shepards and a wood stove. "One of the nice things is we can have the wood stove going," Mike Brown said. When CBS13 caught up with them Tuesday night, the Brown's power had just been turned back on."We've been out of power since about 4, 4:30 this morning...
Sacramento Zoo hopes to reopen Saturday after storm damage cleanup, animal evacuations
SACRAMENTO -- Mongoose lemurs, meerkats, and otters, oh my!All three animal groups had to be evacuated from their enclosures to safer ground on-site at the Sacramento Zoo ahead of dangerous storms that threatened their habitats. Back-to-back recent storms since New Year's Eve have hit the zoo hard. "Today Ky and Jackson our North American River Otters got to go back out, so you can see they're very happy to be back out frolicking in their pool," said Rachel Winkler, Animal Care Services director, showing CBS13 the zoo's two otters. The otters were brought to safety in the zoo's on-site animal hospital as...
Sinkhole closes 8-mile stretch of road in Yuba County
(KTXL) — A sinkhole caused a stretch of road to close in Yuba County, according to the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services. Yuba County OES said that Hammonton-Smartsville Road was closed between Doolittle Gate at Beale Airforce Base and South Golden Parkway at Gold Village. Approximately eight miles of the road are closed due […]
KCRA.com
Sacramento residents still waiting for crews to remove trees that fell on their homes
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After facing storm damage from powerful winds that knocked down trees, now some homeowners are struggling to get it taken care of quickly before more rain causes new problems. For instance, a huge tree resting on the rooftop of an East Sacramento home turned out to...
Placer deputies looking for 4 men after man shot, killed in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Calif. — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying four people wanted in connection with a New Year’s Day homicide. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to a home in the 1100 block of Fox Lane in Lincoln for a report of a dead man. Upon arrival they found 44-year-old Jimmie Wiedeman dead from gunshot wounds.
Officials search for four men in connection with a deadly shooting in Lincoln
(KTXL) — The Lincoln Police Department and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the public’s help in identifying four men that are believed to be involved in the fatal shooting of a Lincoln man. According to law enforcement, Jimmie Wiedeman, 44, was killed on Jan. 1 after four men entered his home and […]
'I was kind of scared to drive that night' | Sacramento driver, semitruck flipped over by high winds
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento truck driver recalls "escaping death" after 70 mph winds abruptly flung him and his big rig trailer on its side, skirting across the asphalt during one of the worst winter storms of the year so far. 42-year-old Barry Kunkel took his normal route from...
KCRA.com
Flooding in Tracy leads to evacuation warning as water surrounds homes, closes roads
TRACY, Calif. — A breach in Corral Hollow Creek, a quarter mile West of Chrisman Road near the Tracy area of San Joaquin County, caused flooding in one neighborhood. The South San Joaquin Fire Authority also issued an evacuation warning for at least 16 homes in the path of those floodwaters. Residents are not required to evacuate under a warning, but they are recommended to be ready to do so at a moment's notice in case conditions become a risk to public safety.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Injury Accident Involves Hit-and-Run
Injury Accident Occurs at Florin Boulevard Intersection. A two-vehicle injury accident involving a hit-and-run occurred in Sacramento on January 8. The accident was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) around 4:05 p.m. at the intersection of Florin and Stockton boulevards between two sedans. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered a green sedan blocking the intersection.
