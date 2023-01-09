ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local Animals Ready For Adoption

By Chris Lundy
Jersey Shore Online
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P4Gqq_0k8d5oE900
Photo courtesy MCSPCA

JERSEY SHORE – Local adoption centers have a number of pets available for good homes.

Pictured is Ghostbuster, a 1 ½ year old Brindle Pitbull weighing 57 pounds. He would do very well in a dog-savvy home willing to spoil him with toys, playtime, and long walks. A fenced backyard would be best. Children in the house should be 12 and older, and used to dogs. He could possibly live with another dog.

He lives at the Monmouth County SPCA. The MCSPCA only does adoptions in person (please bring all family members). They will ask you to fill out an Adoption Survey and speak with an Adoption Counselor to help find your perfect match.

They are located at 260 Wall Street in Eatontown. They can be reached at 732-542-0040.

The Associated Humane Society shelter at the Popcorn Park Zoo has pets available for adoption.

Marty is a beautiful little Dutch bunny of about four years old that is eager to get himself back into a good home, where he belongs. He had a good home for his whole life but had to be turned in due to his owner moving. Marty is very sweet and well-socialized. He loves people and is curious, outgoing, and doesn’t have any shyness about him. He lived with dogs and cats, and he’d likely be fine with another mild-mannered bunny, although he’d love a safe, peaceful enclosure of his own to retreat to. Marty is good with people of all ages and there’s nothing you won’t love about him!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yhobo_0k8d5oE900
Photo courtesy AHS

Call 609-693-1900, visit ahscares.org/forked-river-adoptables/ or email: office@ahsppz.org for an adoption application.

Calling All Cats is a cat rescue group made up of volunteers, some of whom work at a spay and neuter clinic. People would drop off unwanted cats. As a group, they save the babies that are left alone, the countless mothers that have had numerous litters and those that are losing or have lost their home.

To help humanely lower the feline population, they spay and neuter feral cats and then find homes for the friendly adults and the offspring that have been born. The rescue works extremely hard to find the best homes for cats of all shapes, sizes, colors and ages. While these cats wait, they are cared for in safe, loving, and nurturing foster homes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EpuRd_0k8d5oE900
Photo courtesy Calling All Cats

Pictured are Rome and Florence, 8-month-old siblings who love everyone and should be adopted together.

To start the application process, visit Calling All Cats on Facebook or Petfinder.com.

An adoption center with a free roaming cat playroom is open in downtown Toms River on Fridays from 6-8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 1-4 p.m. and also by appointment.

This is Lace, an older cat who lives there with her brother Trig. Here, she is sleeping on the coat of one of the volunteers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L4YVC_0k8d5oE900
Photo by Chris Lundy

They are located at 34 Main Street (Route 9), Suite 1B. The adoption center adheres to COVID-19 restrictions and is run by the group called Lawyers In Defense of Animals. They can be reached at 908-910-2522, or on Facebook at /lidarescue and on Instagram @lida_rescue.

This is Jersey and she is living at Jersey Shore Animal Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GQiZv_0k8d5oE900
Photo courtesy Jersey Shore Animal Center

She is a cattle dog mix, 8-9 months old, and 36 lbs. Initially a little scared, once she gets to know you, she warms up. Fenced yard, pre registered obedience class required, kids in the house must be at least 12 years old.

Find out more at jerseyshoreanimalcenter.org. They are located at 185 Brick Boulevard and can be reached at 732-920-1600.

