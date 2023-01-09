Read full article on original website
Natrona County Arrest Log (1/11/23 – 1/12/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Bond set for homicide suspect, possible motive revealed
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Over the weekend, one victim died and another was taken to the hospital. The suspect was arrested quickly by police, and has already had a first appearance in court. Late Monday afternoon, the suspect in this crime, George Kevin Dickerson of Casper, appeared before...
oilcity.news
Crime Clips: Driver’s Ed cars torched; unlocked car raided; child sickened by vape
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details on recent law enforcement activities based on reports from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office and the Casper Police Department. Casper PD Lt. Jeff Bullard and Sgt. Seth Wheeler provided this information based on call inquiries. Shoplifting, 4:40 p.m. Friday, Jan...
oilcity.news
Third defendant sentenced for role in drive-by shooting last April in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man identified as the driver in a drive-by shooting in south Casper last April has received a suspended prison sentence and a term of probation. Assistant District Attorney Kevin Taheri said at sentencing in Natrona County District Court on Tuesday that the state was recommending a 6- to 10-year sentence for Daniel Marin-Laris, 25, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated assault last September.
Casper Homicide Suspect: ‘I Think My Brain Is Broken’
The declining health of an elderly couple, and concerns over their caregivers may have contributed to the circumstances leading to the fatal attack on the husband and the critical wounding of the wife. The affidavit accompanying the second-degree and attempted second-degree murder charges against George Kevin Dickerson outlines the events...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
UPDATE: Casper Police confirms weekend homicide
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - CASPER POLICE RESPONDED TO A CALL OF A POTENTIAL HOMICIDE ON SUNDAY. THIS HAPPENED IN THE 1600 BLOCK OF BEGONIA STREET ON CASPER’S WEST SIDE. THE CALL CAME IN FROM A RESIDENT AROUND 7 AM ON SUNDAY. WHEN POLICE ARRIVED ON THE SCENE...
Casper Homicide Suspect’s Bond Set at $600,000; He and Victims are Relatives
The suspect in the killing of a husband and the serious wounding of his wife -- the suspect's mother-in-law -- during the weekend was placed on a $600,000 cash-only bond during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon. A longtime friend of the wounded woman --...
Mother Asks for Public’s Help Locating Son Reported by Youth Crisis Center as a Runaway
Late last night, Jan. 11, a concerned mother took to Facebook to post a message on the Missing People of Wyoming page. "My son has been missing since Friday the 6th. His name is Josiah Decker. He's about 5'7 dirty blonde hair and blue eyes. If you see him or...
Casper Man Arrested for Selling 500 Fentanyl Pills a Week Pleads Not Guilty
A Casper man pleaded not guilty to five counts in Natrona County District Court on Wednesday. Torrey Miller-Topping, who was born in 1997, heard the following charges in arraignments in Natrona County Circuit Court on Tuesday morning, Jan. 10:. Conspiracy to delivery of a felony amount, punishable by up to...
oilcity.news
One dead, one in critical condition in Casper homicide investigation; suspect in custody
CASPER, Wyo. — One person is dead and another remains in stable, yet critical condition Monday in a reported homicide investigation that began during the early morning hours of Jan. 8, 2023, in Paradise Valley, Casper police said in a release. 61-year-old George Kevin Dickerson was arrested early Sunday...
oilcity.news
Coroner identifies victim in Sunday homicide investigation
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Coroner has identified the victim in connection to a homicide investigation that began Sunday morning in Paradise Valley. The deceased has been identified as 76-year-old Casper resident Andy William Martin Jr., the coroner’s release said Monday. Next-of-kin have been notified and an...
oilcity.news
Casper Fire-EMS responds to Monday night calls of entrapped motorist, vehicles on fire
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday night, Casper Fire-EMS emergency personnel responded to a crash that left someone entrapped and injured at the intersection of East 15th Street and Fairdale Avenue at roughly 8:25 p.m., followed shortly thereafter by several vehicles that were on fire near the Ford Wyoming Center.
Casper Fire-EMS Responds to Crash, Vehicle Arsons at Events Center
Casper Fire-EMS responded to several vehicle-related incidents Monday evening that resulted in the hospitalization of one person and alleged arson of several vehicles in a separate incident, according to a news release from the department on Tuesday morning. These incidents occurred after the structure fire in the 2300 block Breck...
After House Fire, Casper Family Searching for Missing Dog
A Casper family were displaced on Monday afternoon after their house caught fire. That's according to Casper Fire-EMS, who wrote that "At 3:08p.m., Casper Fire-EMS Firefighters were dispatched to the 2300 block of Breck Avenue for the report of a structure fire. Reporting callers stated they saw smoke and flames coming from an upstairs window of a single family residence. Firefighters arrived on scene to find a working fire located on the 2nd floor of a single-family wood-frame home. Firefighters quickly made entry to the structure and extinguished the fire."
oilcity.news
‘High volume’ of crashes reported Wednesday; city agencies urge extreme caution
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department and other city agencies are reporting a high volume of crashes Wednesday morning as fresh snowfall and around freezing temperatures impact morning travel. “Our streets team are plowing and de-icing as efficiently as they can, but rain, snow and ice make for...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Two Casper residents displaced by house fire Monday; one pet casualty
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Fire-EMS crews and investigators remain on the scene of a home that was extensively damaged by fire Monday afternoon, agency Engineer Dane Andersen told Oil City News. Crews responded around 3:08 p.m. to the fire on the 2300 block of Breck Avenue after callers. reported...
UPDATE: Structure Fire on Breck Ave. Displaces Two, One Pet Deceased [PHOTOS]
Two occupants were inside the residence of the reported structure fire on the 2300 block of Breck Ave, said Public Information Officer Dane Andersen with the Casper Fire-EMS Department. Andersen said one of the persons was taken to Wyoming Medical Center for evaluation. The body of the fire was found...
oilcity.news
Casper-Natrona County Health Department schedules Pap-A-Thon
CASPER, Wyo. — On Jan. 28, the Casper-Natrona County Health Department will host its first-ever Pap-A-Thon, providing a chance for women to receive pap smears and HPV tests. Those who are at least 21 years old and have not received a pap in the last five years are invited to join the health department at the its building at 475 S. Spruce St. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to get one done.
Crash Blocks Northbound I-25 North of Casper
Motorists should prepare to stop or expect delays due to a crash that has blocked all lanes on northbound Interstate 25 north of Casper on Wednesday morning, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The crash occurred near I-25 milepost 210 at the interchange with Natrona County Road 259, which...
Kelly Walsh High School Drop Off Causes Major Traffic Issues During Recent Casper Snow
Since the first major snow of the year (on January 4th, 2023), the morning traffic for the drop off at Kelly Walsh High School has been atrocious (at best). Quite a few residents have sent us photos (and even more sent complaints), concerning how dangerous the situation is, but also how discourteous the majority of drivers are, which in turn has either caused or nearly caused accidents at the school and even as far down as the intersection of 12th Street and Beverly.
