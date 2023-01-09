Read full article on original website
Forum reaffirms beef industry’s commitment to sustainable future
Every day cattle producers across the country reaffirm their commitment to protecting environmental resources, supporting communities and creating an economically viable future through effective management practices. The “Beef Sustainability Forum – Continuing our Commitment to a Sustainable Future,” sponsored by Elanco, will be held on Feb. 2 at 12:30 p.m. in New Orleans to highlight the industry’s sustainability efforts.
Salem Media Group Announces the Promotion of Andy Massingill
IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today the promotion of Andy Massingill to the position of Senior Director of Digital Sales. Jon Latzer, Vice President/General Manager of Salem Surround said, “Over the past three years, Andy has led his team to unprecedented revenue heights. His leadership across the Western Region played a significant factor in Salem’s overall revenue growth. In addition to Andy’s leadership for the Western Region, Andy will work closely with Chris Gould, Senior Vice President National Programming and Ministry Relations and all our National Ministry partners to better leverage our digital assets, generating more time with our quality audience while delivering outstanding results,” Latzer said. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005786/en/ Andy Massingill (Photo: Business Wire)
Wisconsin gov bans Chinese-owned TikTok app on state phones
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin on Thursday became the latest state to ban the use of TikTok on state phones and other devices, a move that comes amid a push for a federal ban and after nearly half of the states nationwide have blocked the popular, Chinese-owned social media app.
Farm Progress America, January 11, 2023
Max Armstrong looks at some of the latest technology from CES, also known at the Consumer Electronics Show. John May, CEO, John Deere took the stage for the opening keynote for the organization. Max shares some of the insights from May as he explained how ag technology is used around the world. From its first farm tractors in 2018 to the technology deployed on more than one-third of the world’s cropland.
