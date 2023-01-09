IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today the promotion of Andy Massingill to the position of Senior Director of Digital Sales. Jon Latzer, Vice President/General Manager of Salem Surround said, “Over the past three years, Andy has led his team to unprecedented revenue heights. His leadership across the Western Region played a significant factor in Salem’s overall revenue growth. In addition to Andy’s leadership for the Western Region, Andy will work closely with Chris Gould, Senior Vice President National Programming and Ministry Relations and all our National Ministry partners to better leverage our digital assets, generating more time with our quality audience while delivering outstanding results,” Latzer said. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005786/en/ Andy Massingill (Photo: Business Wire)

TEXAS STATE ・ 20 MINUTES AGO