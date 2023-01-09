Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
‘This will always be something to look back fondly on’; SDSU reporters reflect on championship game
BROOKINGS, S.D (KELO) — It wasn’t just fans and football players who attended the FCS National Championship game between SDSU and NDSU this past weekend. “This will always be something to look back fondly on and something that I will truly never forget,” said Skyler Jackson, Sports Editor.
KELOLAND TV
Brookings light display synced to SDSU’s fight song
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota State freshman and longtime Brookings resident transformed a Christmas light display into a yellow and blue light display synced with the school song to celebrate the national champion SDSU football team. Nick Teal is in his first year studying electronics engineering technology...
KELOLAND TV
SDSU ‘championship baby’ born in Brookings hospital
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — She’s called the “Championship Baby” by the staff at Brookings Health System. Bailey was born just as the South Dakota State University Jackrabbits became the FCS national football champions on Jan. 8, the health system said in a news release. She is the daughter of Shelby and Kelin Rang of Estelline.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota Air National Guard jets fly over FCS Championship game
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two jets from the 114th Fighter Wing in Sioux Falls flew over the game in Frisco, Texas, Sunday. The bottoms of the aircraft were painted with “GO JACKS” and “EARS UP” messages in support of South Dakota State University.
114th Fighter Wing to fly over SDSU-NDSU game
The 114th Fighter Wing, based out of Sioux Falls, will be flying over the FCS National Championship game on Sunday.
KELOLAND TV
Snow day history in Sioux Falls schools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This winter has the potential to outdo all winters back to 1995 in terms of snow days for the Sioux Falls School District. The SFSD has a history of snow days and late starts for schools starting with 1995-1996. Carly Uthe of the SFSD communications provided the historical record.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Mexican restaurant closes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After nearly four years in business, Omaha-based eatery Abelardo’s has permanently shut down. According to a SiouxFalls.Business report, Abelardo Gonzalez has decided to close the location on S. Minnesota Ave. Gonzales started the chain of Mexican restaurants in 2001 in Omaha and...
KELOLAND TV
Rounds, Cramer make friendly championship game wager
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A chance at a national title is a big deal anytime, but even more is at stake in the cross-border rivalry. It’s even led to a friendly wager between South Dakota’s U.S. Senator Mike Rounds and North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer. “I...
KELOLAND TV
Wind will pick up across KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With little to no new snow in the forecast we still have to watch out for blowing snow this week. Snow can form a crust, which is just the top layer of snow that has hardened. This is caused by being windblown, or the process of melting and refreezing which we haven’t seen yet in KELOLAND.
KELOLAND TV
Impacts of the last few snowfalls on the drought in KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The question has been asked if the last few snow storms have been a drought buster. While it’s hard to tell at this point, we have a good idea if the snow has been helping any. The newest drought monitor is released on...
KELOLAND TV
Second Sioux Falls Fazoli’s near opening
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fazoli’s, a value fast-food Italian chain, will open its second Sioux Falls location January 12, according to an announcement. The east-side store, located at 5120 E. Arrowhead Parkway, will join the current location at 4224 W Empire Pl. “Since opening our first Fazoli’s,...
Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 […]
Check Out This Stunning Drone Footage Of Snowy Sioux Falls
It's no secret the Sioux Empire saw record amounts of snow last week to ring in the New Year. Some might actually nickname the city "Snow Falls." Bad joke but you get the point!. Seeing snow pile up in our streets and driveways is not the most pleasant thing to...
siouxcountyradio.com
Dordt University Student Dies in Car Crash
A Minnesota woman is dead after a crash last night south of Hull. 18-year-old Emma Nibbelink of Luverne, Minnesota, a student at Dordt University, was driving south on Highway 75 when she hit snow and ice on the shoulder and lost control. Her car crossed into the other lane and was hit by a pickup.
KELOLAND TV
Looking back at the snowstorm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s winter storm paralyzed much of southeastern KELOLAND, with some towns reporting more than two feet of snow. For some communities like Sioux Falls, life came to a standstill. If you didn’t have a 4-wheel drive, you weren’t moving. And even 4-wheel drive didn’t guarantee you wouldn’t get stuck. More than a foot of snow, on top of up to 20 inches already on the ground in places, was more than enough to shut down travel.
kccrradio.com
Pierre Looking At Difficult Decision In Making EAS Recommendation
PIERRE — The cities of Pierre and Watertown have about a week to present a recommendation to the U-S Department of Transportation as to what air service they would like to see serve their cities. Pierre Mayor Steve Harding says the city has looked closely at the three possible options for air travel…
Biggest Snow Pile Ever Is Here In Sioux Falls [VIDEO]
The piles of snow around Sioux Falls are higher than in several past years. Too bad we can't load them up ourselves and take them to a drop-off site like leaves and tree branches in the fall. But, who'd want to?. At one of the city leaf drop-off sites in...
KELOLAND TV
Multiple injuries reported after 3 vehicle crash near Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash southwest of Sioux Falls. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened east of the Tea exit just after 5 p.m. Tuesday. During the investigation, deputies learned that three SUVS were...
What South Dakota Town Was Named to “Must Visit List” and Why
Those of us that are lucky enough to call South Dakota home already know that it is a special place. A recent article outlining 50 underrated cities from across the nation includes one in South Dakota as a 'must visit.'. Unsurprisingly, there are many SD gems, including Sioux Falls, that...
southdakotasearchlight.com
Nonprofit tagged to enroll low income South Dakotans in monthly internet discount program
A Sioux Falls nonprofit is one of five recipients nationally of a new grant to connect people to the internet. Roughly one in six South Dakotans don’t have access to high-speed internet, according to state data from 2021. In Sioux Falls, the state’s largest city, roughly 15% of households lack internet access at home or on a mobile device, based on a 2020 survey.
Comments / 0