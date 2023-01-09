Read full article on original website
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
It's not often a Tom Brady-led team enters the postseason as an underdog. And if the Bucs are going to have any chance at a deep playoff run they're going to need all hands on-deck. Unfortunately for the Cowboys that could be the case come Monday. Speaking on his "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady said ...
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Last Tuesday, Shannon Sharpe did not make an appearance on FS1's Undisputed. Many people thought he took the day off because he was frustrated with his debate partner, Skip Bayless. During an appearance on Draymond Green's podcast, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on Sharpe's ...
numberfire.com
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert expected to undergo thumb surgery Monday
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert is expected to undergo thumb surgery on Monday. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Mostert is dealing with a significant break in his thumb after exiting the regular-season finale against the New York Jets. Despite the description, McDaniel indicated that Mostert could still suit up for Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Jeff Wilson will likely play a three-down role in the backfield if Mostert is unavailable.
numberfire.com
Teddy Bridgewater (knee, right finger) limited at Dolphins practice
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee, right finger) was limited at practice on Wednesday. Bridgewater practiced on a limited basis last week and was active as the backup to Skylar Thompson in the Dolphins' regular-season finale. Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) will remain out for Sunday's wild-card game against the Buffalo Bills, but Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said the team is preparing as if Thompson will start. Unless Bridgewater makes significant progress with the dislocated pinkie finger on his throwing hand and his knee issue, he will presumably be the backup again. Bridgewater would be an upgrade over Thompson for Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
MIAMI (9-8) at BUFFALO (13-3) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Dolphins 8-8-1; Buffalo 8-8. SERIES RECORD: Dolphins lead 61-52-1.
It's Saturday Night Live again for the Jaguars. For the second week in a row, the Jags will play on a Saturday night at TIAA Bank Field. Last week was against the Tennessee Titans and the stakes were the AFC South championship. ...
numberfire.com
Mike Williams (back) missing from Chargers practice again Wednesday
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (back) is not present during the portion of practice open to the media on Wednesday. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said Williams was day-to-day on Tuesday and he expected the receiver to practice at some point before Saturday's wild-card game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Assuming he picks up another DNP on Wednesday, Williams' last chance to practice this week will be on Thursday. Prior to exiting in the second quarter of the Chargers' regular-season finale, Williams caught 4 passes (5 targets) for 32 yards. Josh Palmer and DeAndre Carter will have more snaps and routes available if Williams winds up being limited or unavailable on Saturday night.
numberfire.com
Isaiah Livers (shoulder) questionable Tuesday for Detroit
Detroit Pistons foward Isaiah Livers is considered questionable to play Tuesday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Livers has missed the last month-plus due to a right shoulder sprain. However, he has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Bam Adebayo (wrist) probable for Miami on Thursday
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (wrist) is probable for Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Adebayo is listed as probable and expected to return for Thursday's clash with Milwaukee. Our models expect him to play 34.3 minutes against the Bucks. Adebayo's Thursday projection includes 19.0 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists,...
numberfire.com
Alex Caruso (ankle) probable for Bulls' Wednesday matchup
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (ankle) is probable to play in Wednesday's game versus the Washington Wizards. Caruso is on track to play on Wednesday after Chicago's guard was listed as probable. In 22.6 expected minutes, our models project Caruso to score 18.4 FanDuel points. Caruso's Wednesday projection includes 6.5...
numberfire.com
Miami's Udonis Haslem (Achilles) active on Tuesday night
Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem (Achilles) is available for Tuesday's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Haslem is active in a second unit role despite being listed as questionable with right Achilles tendinosis. In 10.1 expected minutes, our models project Haslem to produce 4.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 0.6 assists.
numberfire.com
Heat's Kyle Lowry (knee) out again on Thursday
Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry (knee) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Lowry continues to deal with knee discomfort and will remain sidelined for Thursday's clash with Milwaukee. Gabe Vincent started in his place on Tuesday and could do so again on Thursday. In...
numberfire.com
Miami's Tyler Herro (Achilles) remains out on Thursday
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (Achilles) will not play in Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Herro will miss his second straight game with Achilles soreness. Expect Max Strus to see more time versus a Bucks' team ranked third in defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 687.0 minutes this...
numberfire.com
Miami's Gabe Vincent (knee) available on Tuesday night
Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (knee) will play in Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Vincent will suit up at home after he was listed as probable with left knee effusion. In 30.0 expected minutes, our models project Vincent to score 23.7 FanDuel points. Vincent's projection includes 12.4 points,...
numberfire.com
Ravens' Tyler Huntley (shoulder) not throwing at practice
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (shoulder) did not throw during the portion of Wednesday's practice that was open to the media. The Ravens held Huntley out of their regular-season finale due to a sore shoulder, but it was believed to be mostly a precautionary move since they didn't really have anything to play for. Lamar Jackson (knee) remained sidelined on Wednesday and isn't expected to play in Sunday's wild-card game against the Cincinnati Bengals, so Anthony Brown could start if Huntley is also out.
numberfire.com
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) questionable for Heat on Thursday
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Dedmon continues to deal with a foot injury and is questionable to face Milwaukee on Thursday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 8.1 minutes against the Bucks. Dedmon's Thursday projection includes...
