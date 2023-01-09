ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegan County, MI

Two adults, two children found dead in Lee Twp home

A murder-suicide has rocked the close-knit community of Pullman. Sheriff’s deputies say a father shot and killed his wife and two kids before turning the gun on himself in Allegan County Saturday. Around 12:35 p.m., deputies with the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said they got a call from a...
Toddler dies in Kalamazoo, police investigating

KALAMAZOO, MI – A 2-year-old died Wednesday morning in Kalamazoo. A 911 call came in around 9:15 a.m., Jan. 11, about an unresponsive baby at a home in the 400 block of East Stockbridge Avenue, west of Bank Street, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said.
Facial recognition helped police identify Kalamazoo murder suspect

KALAMAZOO, MI – Facial recognition, license plate readers, doorbell surveillance footage and cellphone location tracking all led to an arrest in a Kalamazoo murder case, according to court records. Matthew Eugene Jones, 30, of Kalamazoo, is charged with open murder, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying concealed weapon...
