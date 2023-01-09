KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is asking for helping locating a woman missing from Oshtemo Township. Deputies say 64-year-old Kathy Lynn Prevatte was last seen at her home in the 6000 block of Tall Oaks Drive on Tuesday. She left on foot around 5:30 p.m. and has not been seen since.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO