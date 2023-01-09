Read full article on original website
Police continue to look for answers in fall killing of 18-year-old
The search for justice continues for the family of a West Michigan teen who was shot and killed while riding his bike last fall in Wyoming.
Police searching for woman who walked out of Kalamazoo home Tuesday
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is asking for helping locating a woman missing from Oshtemo Township. Deputies say 64-year-old Kathy Lynn Prevatte was last seen at her home in the 6000 block of Tall Oaks Drive on Tuesday. She left on foot around 5:30 p.m. and has not been seen since.
Services for slain mother, daughters set for Fennville High School gymnasium
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI – Funeral services for Cindy Clouse and her daughters, Autumn and Mackenzie Hagger, will be Monday, Jan. 16, at Fennville High School’s gymnasium. They were shot and killed Saturday, Jan. 7, by the girls’ father, Roger Kyle Hagger, 34, who then killed himself at their home in Allegan County’s Lee Township, sheriff’s deputies said.
Family of man slain by son says dispatcher ignored danger during 911 call
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – The family of a man bludgeoned by his son has sued Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority because police were not immediately dispatched when the son called 911. Police responded a over an hour later when the son, Kenneth Boone, called 911 back and said: “Hi...
Two adults, two children found dead in Lee Twp home
A murder-suicide has rocked the close-knit community of Pullman. Sheriff’s deputies say a father shot and killed his wife and two kids before turning the gun on himself in Allegan County Saturday. Around 12:35 p.m., deputies with the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said they got a call from a...
Toddler dies in Kalamazoo, police investigating
KALAMAZOO, MI – A 2-year-old died Wednesday morning in Kalamazoo. A 911 call came in around 9:15 a.m., Jan. 11, about an unresponsive baby at a home in the 400 block of East Stockbridge Avenue, west of Bank Street, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said.
‘West Clermont Snapchat threat’ from 11-year-old in Michigan sends deputies to school: sheriff
BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Extra deputies are at West Clermont Middle School and the surrounding area Thursday after an 11-year-old who lives in Michigan made a possible threat on social media, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. The county’s 911 center received a complaint around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday...
Police investigate baby death in Kalamazoo
A death investigation is underway at a home in Kalamazoo’s Edison neighborhood for an unresponsive baby, police said.
Police release name of Kzoo homicide victim
Police in Kalamazoo have released the name of a homicide victim.
Wyoming Public Safety asks for help in finding vehicle seen near fatal shooting
WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety continues to investigate a fatal shooting of an 18-year-old that took place on Nov. 1, according to police. The incident happened at approximately 2:50 p.m. in the 2200 block of Indian Mounds Drive Southwest. November: Teenage bicyclist shot and killed...
Muskegon Co. boy spreading joy worldwide a decade after his passing
NORTON SHORES, Mich. — As the sun sets on Churchill Elementary School, David and Lisa Wypa stand on a pathway named after their son, Nikolas. A red-tailed hawk flies by and perches in a tree. "Nik always used to say 'Oh that's just a hawk!'" Lisa laughed. That bird...
Wyoming police seek car in shooting investigation
Police are asking the public for information about a car that may have been involved in a deadly shooting in Wyoming in November.
Grand Rapids woman accused of setting fatal fire talked of exorcising demons, police say
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A woman accused of setting a fire that killed a Grand Rapids man talked of exorcising demons in a police interview, court testimony showed. Tyeshia Damita Minor, 39, was ordered to stand trial on charges of first-degree arson and felony murder following a probable cause hearing Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Wyoming detectives searching for dark-colored sedan in 18-year-old's killing
WYOMING, Mich. — Months after 18-year-old Kane Coronado was gunned down on Indian Mounds Drive, Wyoming Police Department Detectives are hoping someone knows something. Kane Coronado, 18, was fatally shot on Nov. 1, 2022. Around 3 p.m. that Tuesday, Kane was shot in the neck, and died lying beside his beloved bike on Indian Mounds Drive in Wyoming.
Mona Shores student allegedly posts picture of gun in backpack on Snapchat
NORTON SHORES, MI – Police are investigating after a Mona Shores middle school student allegedly posted a picture of a gun inside a backpack on social media late Tuesday night, Jan. 10. Mona Shores Superintendent Bill O’Brien informed families on Wednesday that police had prohibited the student from attending...
Police investigating after student takes photo with gun in Oakridge High School bathroom
MUSKEGON, Mich — An Oakridge Public Schools student took a picture holding a gun inside the High School Wednesday, district officials say. Everyone is safe, and the student is no longer at school. Students involved with taking the photo told school officials they took the photo on Thursday, Jan....
Murder-suicide suspected after man goes to check on family, finds niece unresponsive in West Michigan
An investigation is underway after an apparent murder-suicide in West Michigan’s Allegan County over the weekend left four people dead, including two kids, ages 10 and 13.
Muskegon Heights man concerned about newspapers dumped at Mona View Cemetery
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A lakeshore man is upset about littering in a Muskegon Heights cemetery. Someone is dumping stacks and stacks of newspapers on the grounds of Mona View. "Just walking through here and being in the area and noticing that when I'm walking, through the nature parts...
Facial recognition helped police identify Kalamazoo murder suspect
KALAMAZOO, MI – Facial recognition, license plate readers, doorbell surveillance footage and cellphone location tracking all led to an arrest in a Kalamazoo murder case, according to court records. Matthew Eugene Jones, 30, of Kalamazoo, is charged with open murder, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying concealed weapon...
Crash takes out power in part of Gaines Township
A crash caused a cluster of power outages in Gaines Township Wednesday morning, according to police and Consumers Energy.
