ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLive.com

See Grand Rapids-area prep basketball conference standings as of Jan. 9

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – High school basketball teams across the Grand Rapids area took their first step toward a season-long goal by commencing conference play on Friday. There were a few early season showdowns, such as Grand Haven over Rockford and South Christian over Forest Hills Eastern on the boys side, and East Grand Rapids over Greenville on the girls side.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

Michigan edge rusher enters transfer portal after one season

Eybai Okie, the edge rusher who transferred to Michigan hoping to rehabilitate his image and earn more playing time on a national level, is looking to leave. Okie entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate on Thursday, a database of players looking for a fresh start elsewhere. He has one year of eligibility remaining.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

In early 2023 college football rankings, experts say Michigan will keep rolling

College football experts believe Michigan will keep rolling in 2023. Following Monday night’s national championship, many prognosticators looked ahead to next season. Several outlets released their “too-early rankings,” the headlines alone acknowledging that much will change before the games begin. Michigan ranked no worse than third in...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Pistons’ Isaiah Livers officially cleared for return

With the Detroit Pistons having key players out due to injuries, the team received good news as the medical staff has cleared a key reserve player to return. After missing 20 games this season due to a shoulder injury, forward Isaiah Livers is set to return to the Pistons lineup on Wednesday vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves. The last time Livers played was during a Pistons win over the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 1.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Metro Detroit high school girls and boys basketball scores from Tuesday, Jan. 10

A buzzer-beater in Canton and 10 3-pointers by one player from Romulus highlight the Metro Detroit area boys and girls basketball action for Tuesday, Jan. 10. Most scores are reported through the Associated Press and the MHSAA. To add your missing score, email japurcell@mlive.com or tag @JaredPurcellDET on Twitter with the results. Stats from the game are accepted too.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Exclusive Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code MLIVE1BET: $1,500 bonus

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Caesars Sportsbook is now live in Ohio, and new users who sign up today have the opportunity of a lifetime - a guaranteed...
OHIO STATE
MLive.com

Lions’ Brad Holmes built one of the best rookie classes in NFL

ALLEN PARK -- Kerby Joseph began his rookie season expecting to play exclusively on special teams. He ended it by standing in the visitor’s locker room in Green Bay holding the third football that Aaron Rodgers has thrown to him this season. Among all the players who have ever...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy