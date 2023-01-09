Read full article on original website
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
MLive.com
Top 25 Michigan high school boys basketball rankings for Jan. 10, 2023
The Catholic High School League’s Central Division is chaos and we’re here for it. With so many ranked teams in one division, it really throws rankings for a loop.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
MLive.com
See Grand Rapids-area prep basketball conference standings as of Jan. 9
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – High school basketball teams across the Grand Rapids area took their first step toward a season-long goal by commencing conference play on Friday. There were a few early season showdowns, such as Grand Haven over Rockford and South Christian over Forest Hills Eastern on the boys side, and East Grand Rapids over Greenville on the girls side.
MLive.com
MLive’s Michigan Miss Basketball watch list update for Jan. 12
The top Michigan high school senior girls basketball players have not disappointed up to this point in the season. Several put forth another strong week of competition to stay in the race for the Miss Basketball award.
MLive.com
Michigan edge rusher enters transfer portal after one season
Eybai Okie, the edge rusher who transferred to Michigan hoping to rehabilitate his image and earn more playing time on a national level, is looking to leave. Okie entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate on Thursday, a database of players looking for a fresh start elsewhere. He has one year of eligibility remaining.
MLive.com
Losing Ben Johnson would hurt, but Dan Campbell has pushed the right buttons before
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions offense was among the worst in the NFL two seasons ago, and Jared Goff was among the worst quarterbacks in it. Then the Philadelphia Eagles came to town, and boatraced their way to a 41-0 lead before Detroit finally got around to putting something on the scoreboard.
MLive.com
In early 2023 college football rankings, experts say Michigan will keep rolling
College football experts believe Michigan will keep rolling in 2023. Following Monday night’s national championship, many prognosticators looked ahead to next season. Several outlets released their “too-early rankings,” the headlines alone acknowledging that much will change before the games begin. Michigan ranked no worse than third in...
MLive.com
Michigan basketball signee George Washington III leading undefeated HS team
With 18 seconds left and the game tied, the ball made it to the right player. Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School had a timeout, but once George Washington III gained possession, head coach Charles Szabo felt no need to use it. The best player for Wayne -- a perennial power...
MLive.com
Muskegon-area boys basketball rankings, trending teams as of Jan. 12
MUSKEGON – The holiday break is over and the race for a conference championship has begun.
MLive.com
Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson named NFL rookie of the month for second straight time
ALLEN PARK -- No Detroit Lions players had won rookie of the month since Ndamukong Suh in 2010, and just two players had accomplished the feat ever. Then Aidan Hutchinson came along, and won it twice all by himself in back-to-back months. The former Michigan star closed out his stellar...
MLive.com
Here are scores from games around the Jackson area for Wednesday, January 11
JACKSON -- Here are the scores from games around the Jackson area for Wednesday, January 11.
MLive.com
Here are the latest power rankings and trending teams in girls basketball in the Jackson area
JACKSON -- With the holiday tournaments in the rearview mirror, the core of the conference schedules are on tap for the basketball teams around the area. We are starting to see some clarity in how those races might play out, and starting to see which teams are rising to the top.
MLive.com
Pistons’ Isaiah Livers officially cleared for return
With the Detroit Pistons having key players out due to injuries, the team received good news as the medical staff has cleared a key reserve player to return. After missing 20 games this season due to a shoulder injury, forward Isaiah Livers is set to return to the Pistons lineup on Wednesday vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves. The last time Livers played was during a Pistons win over the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 1.
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Jackson cruises past Ypsilanti with balanced offensive attack
After taking home a share of the SEC-White title a year ago, the Jackson boys basketball team got its bid for another off to a strong start on Tuesday with a 73-29 win over Ypsilanti Community in the conference opener. Savon Campbell led the Vikings with 21 points. Terrell White...
MLive.com
Metro Detroit high school girls and boys basketball scores from Tuesday, Jan. 10
A buzzer-beater in Canton and 10 3-pointers by one player from Romulus highlight the Metro Detroit area boys and girls basketball action for Tuesday, Jan. 10. Most scores are reported through the Associated Press and the MHSAA. To add your missing score, email japurcell@mlive.com or tag @JaredPurcellDET on Twitter with the results. Stats from the game are accepted too.
MLive.com
MLive.com
Lions’ Brad Holmes built one of the best rookie classes in NFL
ALLEN PARK -- Kerby Joseph began his rookie season expecting to play exclusively on special teams. He ended it by standing in the visitor’s locker room in Green Bay holding the third football that Aaron Rodgers has thrown to him this season. Among all the players who have ever...
