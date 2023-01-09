Swampscott Investigates Swastika Graffiti: Police

The discovery of a swastika graffiti'd on a sidewalk is prompting a police investigation, officials say.

A swastika spray painted on a sidewalk was discovered discovered in the area of Redington Street and Forest Avenue in Swampscott on the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 6, Swampscott police say. Nearby the white painted swastika was a vehicle with a white line painted on its side.

The police department has alerted religious figures in the community.

Evidence was found at the scene that could help identify the perpetrator, and police are asking residents in the area to review home footage between the hours of 2 and 6:00 p.m. for anything that could help police identify those responsible.

Swampscott police ask that anyone with any information call 781-595-1111.