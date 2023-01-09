Lost Dog Returns Home After Longmeadow Fire Where Propane Tank Exploded: Officials

Longmeadow firefighters battle a blaze on Dunn Road over the weekend. Photo Credit: Longmeadow Fire Department

A Longmeadow garage over the weekend escalated when a propane tank inside exploded, burning cars and causing problems for firefighters.

The blaze on Dunn Road began around 8:30 p.m., the Longmeadow Fire Department said. When firefighters arrived, the entire home's garage was engulfed. And putting it out was not an easy proposition, though they were able to save the home from being destroyed.

Shortly after engaging with the fire, though, the propane tank erupted. Complicating matters even more, a water main broke on West, which sent firefighters in search of help from nearby crews. Shaker Pines Fire Department and Springfield Fire Department stepped up to help out and get the fire under control.

Investigators ruled the cause of the fire as an accident, but there was a happy ending. The family's beloved golden retriever Bruin had vanished after the fire, which had everyone fearing the worse. He returned to the family soon after, Longmeadow firefighters said.

