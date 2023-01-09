ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsburg, WV

Frequent Flyer Drug Dealer Gets Time For Selling Fentanyl That Killed Family Member's BF In VA

A West Virginia man with a history of re-selling drugs bought in Baltimore into Virginia has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison for giving fentanyl-laced pills to a family member who overdosed, federal officials said.

Gregory Allen Sirk, 48, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, has been sentenced in Virginia to 11 years in federal prison after pleading guilty last year to knowingly distributing acetyl fentanyl and fentanyl.

US Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh said that Sirk, “a well-known drug dealer,” routinely obtained heroin and pain pills from Baltimore to be resold in parts of Virginia.

In 2019, according to court documents, Sirk sold two foil packets of heroin to a family member and her boyfriend, who ingested the drugs, watched a movie, and went to bed.

However, the following morning, the family member’s boyfriend was not breathing, and first responders who were called to the home pronounced him dead. The Medical Examiner later determined that he died from "accidental acute combined fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl poisoning.”

“Throughout (Virginia), we have seen record numbers of drug poisoning deaths - many as a result of adulterated pills,” Kavanaugh stated.

“We will continue to work with our partners both in the law enforcement community and the recovery community to prosecute the most serious offenders and provide treatment for those fighting substance abuse disorder.”

T Jack
hopefully people stop dying..he probably serves a bunch if people in his area. Give him 20 years. He killed someone

