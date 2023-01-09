ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, NJ

Feds: Convicted Child Porn Collector From Somerset County, 67, Admits Doing It Again

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B8qSv_0k8d4OVa00
John Schulenburg of Basking Ridge shared images with what turned out to be an undercover detective in July 2019, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said. Photo Credit: PazMadrid (https://morguefile.com/p/909596)

A 67-year-old Somerset County man previously convicted of collecting child porn faces a minimum 10-year federal prison sentence after admitting on Monday that he'd done it again, federal authorities said.

John Schulenburg of Basking Ridge shared images with what turned out to be an undercover detective in July 2019, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.

Investigators raided Schulenburg's home four months later, seizing a computer that Sellinger said "contained hundreds of images and videos of child sexual abuse, including images of prepubescent children."

Schulenburg was previously convicted of similar charges in Somerset County in 2013.

Given his criminal history, Schulenburg took a deal from the government rather than risk what most likely would've been a life sentence if he was convicted at a trial.

Schulenburg pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Newark via videoconference on Jan. 9 to child endangerment through the possession of child pornography, the U.S. attorney said.

U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez scheduled sentencing for May 22, 2023.

Sellinger credited special agents with FBI Newark's Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force with the investigation leading to the guilty plea, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn Barnes of his Criminal Division in Newark. He also thanked the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office for its assistance.

to follow Daily Voice Somerset and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Ex-Director Of NY Charity Sentenced For Embezzling Over $1M

The former executive director of a New York charity is heading to federal prison after being convicted of embezzling more than $1 million to fund a life of luxury.Long Island resident Wafa Abboud, age 55, of Merrick, was sentenced to nearly three years behind bars in federal court in Brooklyn on We…
MERRICK, NY
Daily Voice

Passaic County Chiropractor Charged With $372,000 Insurance Fraud

A 69-year-old chiropractor from Passaic County was charged with submitting $372,000 worth of bogus insurance claims, authorities said. Patrick Capizzi of North Haledon was released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson following his arrest on Monday, Jan. 9, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes announced on Tuesday.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Spring Valley Duo Charged With Murder

Two men have been arraigned on second-degree murder charges for the killing of a Hudson Valley man who was found lying in a roadway. Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh announced the charges on Wednesday, Jan. 11 for Oscar Garcia-Garcia, age 27, and Eustaquio Diaz-Gutierrez, age 40, both of Spring Valley, for the Thursday, Dec. 29 killing of 52-year-old Luis Pinduisaca-Villa.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Dunkin' Customer Burned By Hot Coffee Cites Careless Morris County Workers In Lawsuit

Another New Jersey Dunkin’ Donuts shop is being sued by a customer claiming to have suffered permanent injuries after being burned by a hot cup of coffee. William E. Williams, of Hanover Township, visited the Morris Plains location on Speedwell Avenue and was served in a “negligent and careless manner” on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, says the case, filed in Morris County Superior Court in December.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

PHOTOS: Suspect Shot During DEA Operation In Fort Lee

One suspect was hospitalized and three others were taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after a shooting in Fort Lee, witnesses said. Members of a DEA task force out of Newark were conducting an operation when gunfire erupted on Whiteman Street off Lemoine Avenue near the Whiteman Park Plaza around 1:30 p.m., knowledgeable law enforcement sources told Daily Voice.
FORT LEE, NJ
Daily Voice

Stolen VIN-Switched SUV Stopped, Driver Busted By Passaic County Sheriff's Detectives

A Dominican national was driving a “re-VINned” SUV that had been stolen out of the Bronx when Passaic County sheriff’s officers stopped him, authorities said. Members of the department’s Fugitive and Warrant Squad arrested Estaury Lanfranco, 27, after he pulled the Honda CRV into the parking lot of the Home Depot in Paterson, Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

3 Hurt, Including Police During Apartment Complex Fire In Hunterdon County

An unconscious man was airlifted and two police officers were hurt during a Hunterdon County apartment fire that evacuated half a dozen units overnight, authorities said. The Lambertville police and fire departments were called to the blaze at the South Hunterdon Apartments at 181 N. Main Street just before 1:35 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, the City of Lambertville said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Questions Remain In Allentown Apartment Shooting

At least two people were shot during a tense few hours at the Bridgeview Apartment building in Allentown on Wednesday, Jan. 11, authorities have revealed. A large police presence swarmed the 701 Harrison Street residence at about 6:30 p.m., when emergency dispatchers received reports of an ongoing shooting, Daily Voice has reported.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Shooting Suspect Sought In Newark

Newark police are searching for the man accused of shooting at a woman on a Fairmount street, authorities say. The attack occurred just after 10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, on the 100 block of South 9th Street, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said in a statement. The woman was not injured, and police say she knew the man who pulled the trigger.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Wheelchair-Bound Shooting Victim From Paterson Shot Again

A 35-year-old man confined to a wheelchair from a previous shooting was critically wounded by gunfire in Paterson, authorities confirmed. The victim was shot multiple times at the five corners where Park Avenue and East 22nd Street meet shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said in a joint release.
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
450K+
Followers
64K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy