Jeremy Renner thanks fans, Marvel co-stars for birthday wishes

By Tonya Pendleton
 3 days ago

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Jeremy Renner celebrated his 52nd birthday in a hospital this weekend but said he's in good spirits.

Cast member Jeremy Renner attends the premiere of the sci-fi motion picture "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles Convention Center on April 22, 2019. Renner celebrated his 52nd birthday in the hospital after a snowplow accident but says he's been uplifted by fans and fellow actors. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

The actor suffered serious injuries including "blunt force trauma and orthopedic injuries" near his Reno, Nev., home in what has been described as a snowplow accident on New Year's Day.

Renner is best known as Hawkeye in the Avengers series but also received Oscar nods for his roles in The Town (2010) and The Hurt Locker (2009). He's currently starring in The Mayor of Kingstown on Paramount+.

On Instagram, Renner responded to a clip from The Base Chicago, a youth and athletics program that posted a video holding up signs with the actor's name while singing the lyrics from 50 Cent's song "In da Club."

"I love you all sooooo much !!!! Thank you," Renner wrote in the organization's comments. "You've made my spirits sing!!!!"

Renner visited The Base Chicago last April, had lunch with its participants and made an appearance at one of their events.

Renner's MCU co-stars and other celebs sent him well wishes as the news broke and posted birthday wishes as well.

His Hawkeye co-star Hailee Steinfeld posted a video of the two doing promo for the film, captioning it "HBD, friend." Chris Evans also posted to his Instagram story, "Happy Birthday to one of the toughest guys I know! Sending so much love your way ❤️."

Renner was injured on New Year's Day trying to help a family member whose car was stuck in his driveway. Renner owns a PistenBully , a piece of snow removal equipment that weighs over 14,000 pounds. When he got out of it to talk to his family member, the PistenBully started rolling and despite his attempt to return to the vehicle, it was too late.

After undergoing surgery, Renner has been posting updates from his hospital bed to mark his progress. His first, the most recent on his page, showed a badly bruised actor in the hospital and was captioned "Thank you all for your kind words. I'm too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

In subsequent IG story posts, Renner showed his sister and mother visiting him in the hospital which he called a "spa day" and took a picture with the ICU staff to express his appreciation.

The Mayor of Kingstown 's second season starts on Jan. 15.

