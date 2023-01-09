Deputies catch pet pig running loose in Florida neighborhood

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stolen car chase ends after attempted carjacking at Ben T. Davis Beach
A stolen car chase ended Wednesday after the suspect attempted to carjack someone at a boat ramp in Tampa.
Pasco woman drops Paw Patrol bag with fentanyl in Walmart, asks for it back: deputies
A woman from New Port Richey was accused of leaving a bag containing fentanyl at a Walmart in Pinellas County on Monday.
Pasco County woman, 22, missing and endangered, deputies say
Deputies said Cheyenne French was last heard from on Jan. 10 and may be in the Lutz area, driving a charcoal 2008 Nissan Altima coupe with the Florida tag BE73TG. The passenger door is damaged and the front bumper is held on with zip ties.
Chaos on Courtney Campbell Causeway as suspect leads police on miles-long chase
A suspect who hasn't been identified is in police custody after leading authorities on a chase that began in Clearwater and ended at the Ben T. Davis boat ramp along the Courtney Campbell Causeway on Wednesday afternoon.
Dog left abandoned in crate near Humane Society of Tampa Bay
The Humane Society of Tampa Bay said someone left a dog in a crate on the side of the road. The dog had no access to food or water.
fox13news.com
2-year-old Florida panther struck, killed by car is first reported death of 2023
IMMOKALEE, Fla. - Wildlife officials have reported the first Florida panther death of 2023. The 2-year-old female was found dead Monday from an apparent vehicle strike on a rural road east of Immokalee in Collier County, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. In 2022, a total of...
Tampa Bay business wraps baby therapy helmets for free
A Tampa Bay business has been helping make the therapy process a little easier for families who have babies that wear cranial helmets.
‘Is it worth chasing?’: High speed pursuit on I-4 ends with crash in downtown Tampa
What ended in a crash in Tampa Tuesday evening, began in Polk City 30 minutes earlier.
fox13news.com
Special Operations personnel find home in Tampa
Tampa's MacDill Air Force Base is the home of US Special Operation Command (SOCOM). Since the command was established in 1987, it’s active and retired personnel have become part of the local community.
Bradenton man missing for days, believed to be in trouble, deputies say
2 people sent to hospital after Tampa house fire
Two people were sent to the hospital after a house fire in Tampa on Wednesday.
Terminated Temple Terrace official pleads guilty in bid-rigging scheme
A former Temple Terrace employee pleaded guilty to rigging a bid in a 2021 project involving concrete work for a city pickleball court.
fox13news.com
Items found possibly linked to disappearance of Timothy Braddy
It's been one month since Timothy Braddy's family reported him missing. The 34-year-old father was driving from Oregon to Tampa for a new construction job when his truck broke down in Hernando County.
Driver dies after suffering medical episode while leaving St. Pete Publix, hitting vehicle, police say
A woman died after apparently suffering a medical episode while driving out of the parking lot of a Publix store in St. Petersburg on Tuesday.
Tampa family calls for accountability after 12-year-old shot and killed
TAMPA, Fla. — An unexpected loss forced a family from Tampa into mourning. Twelve-year-old James Lett Jr. was shot and killed Sunday afternoon at a friend's home. Police say a 14-year-old was also shot in the chest. He's still at the hospital recovering. "I got to the hospital and...
fox13news.com
Man accused of killing neighbor near New Tampa community lake ordered to provide DNA to prosecutors
TAMPA, Fla. - A man accused of killing his next-door neighbor in New Tampa will now have to provide his DNA to prosecutors. Kristopher Chandler, 22, is facing murder charges after youth softball coach Tony Finley, 47, was shot and killed near a quiet community lake on Hampton Lake Drive in New Tampa. Prosecutors said Finley was found on the lake's dock shot three times.
Polk County stolen car chase ends with crash in downtown Tampa
A police chase that began in the Polk City area came to a crashing end nearly 30 minutes later in downtown Tampa, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Family speaks out after 12-year-old killed in Tampa
The family of 12-year-old James Lett Jr. is now making funeral arrangements after he was shot and killed over the weekend.
Florida's Smaller Cities are Becoming More Attractive to Relocators, Study Shows
It's no secret that Florida was a hot spot for those looking to relocate after the pandemic. As more employees were able to work remotely and live virtually anywhere, many took interest in Florida cities. In fact, according to the real estate website Redfin, some periods of 2022 saw Miami and Tampa as the most popular destinations in the United States, both of which are larger cities in the sunshine state.
Chicago hot dog chain Portillo's opens new Central Florida location
Core Orlando fans of their Midwestern powerhouse menu still have a bit of a drive
