SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council was introduced to an ordinance assessing the cost of weed mowing or junk removal during its Monday meeting. The ordinance is for property owners that failed to comply with weed mowing and/or junk removal, causing the city to perform the work. According to Finance Officer Renee DuLaney, who presented the ordinance, the invoiced amount for junk removal violations is the actual cost of removal plus 20%. The invoiced amount for weed mowing violations is the actual cost of mowing plus $75 for the first weed cutting, $150 for the second time and $250 for every time after that. This ordinance covers invoices through Dec. 9, 2022, and includes 52 properties with a total of $12,636.12 for weed mowing and 48 properties with a total of $10,904.80 for junk removal. The ordinance will be considered further at the Jan. 23 council meeting.

SIDNEY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO