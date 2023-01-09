Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
Judge attends inaugural gala
COLUMBUS — Sidney Municipal Court Judge Gary J. Carter recently attended the inaugural gala, held at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, to celebrate the inauguration of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine as he begins his second term in office. The inaugural gala was an invitation only event, and Carter was a little surprised when he received the written invitation in the mail. Considering it a once in a lifetime opportunity, Carter and his wife, Pam, decided to attend.
Re-Deck: Lima gives seal of approval
LIMA — The Lima City Council resumed the first meeting of the new year. On Monday evening, Council passed several resolutions to continue to move forward with city improvements. At the City Council Meeting on Dec.19, ordinance 281-22 was placed on second reading. According to the meeting minutes, the...
Sidney Daily News
Wren re-elected Jackson Center BOE president
JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center Local Schools Board of Education held its organizational meeting Jan. 9. Brad Wren was re-elected president of the board. Krissy Mullenhour was re-elected vice president. The board established the third Monday of each month at 7 p.m. as the date for the monthly meetings,...
Sidney Daily News
Houston Joint Ambulance trustees reach impasse over Spirit EMS contract
HOUSTON – The Houston Joint Ambulance Board of Trustees held an emergency meeting on Dec. 30 to finalize the contract for rescue services with Spirit Medical Transport, LLC for 2023 but did not reach a conclusion as the group was not unanimous on the details of the contract. The...
wyso.org
Greene County receives state funds to demolish blighted buildings
Greene County is one of the 42 counties taking part in the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. The county received over $260,000 to demolish six properties – five residential and one commercial. All but two will remain green spaces once they’re torn down. Kristie Tidd is...
Sidney Daily News
District creative writing tournament returns to in-person format
NORTH CANTON — The first round of Northwest Region seventh- and eighth-grade creative writing tournaments organized by North Canton educational nonprofit Power of the Pen will begin on Saturday, Jan. 21, with a district tournament hosted by The Ohio State University at Lima. The tournament is sponsored by the Rotary Club of St. Marys.
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
The work on the proposed Miami River and Belt railway will commence in earnest tomorrow morning. The members of the surveying party arrived in this city this morning and will commence the work of surveying the proposed route tomorrow morning. The afternoon will be spent in taking a general view of the route through this city.
Sidney Daily News
Edison Foundation raises nearly $58k with Holiday Evening event
PIQUA — The Edison Foundation held its 25th annual Holiday Evening at Edison State Community College on Wednesday, Nov. 30, raising $57,926. Over 430 guests attended the annual event, where they enjoyed heavy hors d’oeuvres, drinks, the company of others, and great music from regional performing artists. Proceeds...
Sidney Daily News
A full day
Denise Dalton, left, of West Milton, plays a game of Uno with Capabilities Community Club Consultant Christina Smith, of Troy, at the Amos Memorial Library on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Before stopping to play Uno Dalton and other adults enrolled in Capabilities had volunteered their time at Agape. After their game of Uno they planned to go to the Hobart Arena for a walk. Capabilities supports people with disabilities and helps them find work.
Sidney Daily News
City Council introduced to ordinance regarding mowing and junk
SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council was introduced to an ordinance assessing the cost of weed mowing or junk removal during its Monday meeting. The ordinance is for property owners that failed to comply with weed mowing and/or junk removal, causing the city to perform the work. According to Finance Officer Renee DuLaney, who presented the ordinance, the invoiced amount for junk removal violations is the actual cost of removal plus 20%. The invoiced amount for weed mowing violations is the actual cost of mowing plus $75 for the first weed cutting, $150 for the second time and $250 for every time after that. This ordinance covers invoices through Dec. 9, 2022, and includes 52 properties with a total of $12,636.12 for weed mowing and 48 properties with a total of $10,904.80 for junk removal. The ordinance will be considered further at the Jan. 23 council meeting.
Sidney Daily News
Community calendar
• The YWCA Witty Knitters club is holding their monthly meeting at 10 a.m. at the YWCA in Piqua, 418 N. Wayne ST. • The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306.
More than 1,000 nuisance-abated Dayton properties scheduled to be removed
DAYTON — The City of Dayton is ready to start what could be the biggest community renewal project in the city’s history. The city’s plan calls for spending $22 million over the next four years for demolition of nuisance properties. News Center 7′s Mike Campbell spoke with...
Sidney Daily News
Grandey elected H-H BOE president
HOUSTON — The president and vice president were elected for the Hardin-Houston Local School District Board of Education during its organizational meeting Jan. 9. Barri Grandey was elected president, while Bill Clark was elected vice president. The board approved the amount of $3,000 for the Board Service Fund for...
Sidney Daily News
City Council adopts legislation
SIDNEY – The Sidney City Council passed legislation during its regular session on Jan. 9. The council passed an ordinance levying 2022 sidewalk assessments, as introduced at the meeting on Dec. 12. This ordinance is required by the Ohio Revised Code (ORC) and will assess the cost of the 2022 Sidewalk Construction and Repair Program completed by a city contractor for property owners that did not complete the repair and/or construction. Notices of payment due will be sent to residents in the next two weeks and property owners will have 60 days to pay or else it will be assessed on their property taxes over five years through the county auditor’s office. There are over 200 locations on the list that received repair and/or construction to sidewalks with a subtotal of $131,343.44.
Sidney Daily News
Meyer placed through UF student teacher program
FINDLAY — Jessica Meyer, of Versailles, has been placed as a student teacher for the University of Findlay’s spring semester. Meyer is in a student teaching position at Fort Recovery High School in Fort Recovery, Ohio. Meyer is pursuing a degree in adolescent/young adult/integrated science education. Located in...
dayton.com
New Waffle House restaurant to open in Dayton
A new Waffle House location is opening in April on the corner of Wilmington Avenue and Patterson Road in Dayton. Njeri Boss, vice president of public relations for Waffle House, Inc., confirmed the new restaurant will be located at 1210 Wilmington Avenue and is projected to open mid-April. She said...
Sidney Daily News
Attorneys become shareholders with FGKS Law
SIDNEY — FGKS Law has announced that Craig T. Albers and Cameron C. Downer have become shareholders with the firm effective Jan. 1, 2023. Albers’ areas of concentration include estate planning, real estate, business transactions and tax matters, while Downer’s areas of concentration include civil litigation and catastrophic and serious personal injury.
2 Springfield women kidnapped, trapped in basement
One person is in custody after two women were allegedly kidnapped and trapped in a Springfield basement.
countynewsonline.org
U.S. News Recognizes Premier Health Hospitals’ Maternity Care
DAYTON, Ohio – U.S. News & World Report has named Upper Valley Medical Center Miami Valley Hospital and Upper Valley Medical Center to its annual list of hospitals for best maternity care. The list is intended to help expectant families make informed choices about where to seek high quality...
Sidney Daily News
Lodging Tax Committee approves policy amendments
SIDNEY – The Sidney Lodging Tax Committee approved the staff-recommended changes – with a few adjustments since the last meeting – to the lodging tax distribution policy at a meeting on Jan. 9. The staff removed the line “City of Sidney is represented on the board of...
