ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

UTRGV faculty member gets international recognition

By Jesse Mendez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WCTRh_0k8d45p200

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Dr. Hooman Mir, a faculty member at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Podiatric Medicine, has been recognized for his work in educating physicians.

Retiring Tuesday, Sen. Lucio talks about his public career and his faith

Mir recently led surgical amputation workshops at an annual conference hosted by the Imperial College London School of Medicine, as he has for the past five years, according to UTRGV’s news release.

“It was an honor to run this surgical amputation workshop once again while representing our inaugural UTRGV SOPM Program,” Mir said.

The college recognized Mir’s contribution to the annual trauma conferences in November 2022. They presented him with a plaque of appreciation for “Pioneer Work in Academic Medicine & Physician Student Education.”

Texan finds coatimundi on his porch

His workshops were attended by 250 student doctors and over the course of two days, 20 students at a time would take the hour-long workshop – which meant Mir was teaching for 14 hours straight.

Mir shared information about the mega disparity that exists between Hispanic/African American Diabetic patients and the rest of the diabetic population in the treatment of diabetic foot ulceration and prevention of amputation.

“The U.S. level of amputation is extremely high ­– more than most countries,” Mir said. “The majority of diabetic foot ulcerations and ulcerations are preventable with proper patient education.”

Mir said he looks forward to taking at least two UTRGV SOPM students to the next conference to participate in the student poster competitions.

“I would love to see UTRGV SOPM officially competing at the international level,” Mir said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

Aviation program at McAllen ISD to expand

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The new aviation program at McAllen ISD for seniors began in the fall of 2022. Now it will expand with more classes added beginning next school year. Starting in the fall, students will be able to take more courses over a two-year period to give them in-depth training and more flying […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

UTRGV officially designated Special Olympic champion school

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley has been recognized for its online classes, the number of degrees it awards to Hispanic students and now it is officially a Special Olympic Champion school. UTRGV is one of just three Special Olympics National Unified Champion Schools in Texas and they […]
EDINBURG, TX
huhs.edu

Neldy Garcia Hinojosa

DSc, MPAS, PA-C Dr. Neldy Garcia Hinojosa, DSc, MPAS, PA-C holds a Doctor of Science in Integrative Healthcare degree from Huntington University of Health Sciences, a Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies degree from The University of Texas Medical Branch, and a Bachelor of Science in Biology and Chemistry degree from the University of Texas Pan-American. She is a board-certified Physician Assistant with over ten years of clinical experience and is employed by HCA, Rio Grande Valley Cardiovascular and Structural Heart. Her clinical experience treating patients with cardiovascular disease led her to pursue a degree in clinical nutrition and integrative healthcare. She believes that food is often the best form of medicine, and as a health care provider, teaching patients about nutrition is key to disease prevention and promoting health and well-being.
MISSION, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Hope Family Health Center: Why DHR should be allowed to expand (into Brownsville)

EDINBURG, TEXAS – Hope Family Health Center in McAllen has registered its support for DHR Health’s application to expand services. In a letter sent a letter to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), Hope’s executive director, Roxanne Pacheco, said no one in her community has been as generous as DHR Health.
MCALLEN, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Physician-Led Healthcare for America: Why DHR should be allowed to expand (into Brownsville)

EDINBURG, TEXAS – Physician-Led Healthcare for America has registered its support for DHR Health’s application to expand services. In a letter sent a letter to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the group points out that over 200 hospitals across the nation feature some form of physician ownership. The letter was penned by the group’s president, Dr. Frederic Liss, MD.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

PSJA kicks off ‘It’s Time Texas’ challenge

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District and its respective cities are collaborating to host the first-ever “It’s Time Texas” community challenge kick-off event Monday. The kick-off is from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 at the PSJA Stadium. The challenge is part of the PSJA Family Health & Wellness initiative. […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

La Joya appoints new city attorney

LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of La Joya appointed a new city attorney at its board meeting Tuesday. Attorney Isaac V. Sulemana was appointed the new city attorney, according to the city’s Facebook page. La Joya Mayor Isidro Casanova administered the Oath of Office. Sulemana has experience with Hidalgo County such as being […]
LA JOYA, TX
ValleyCentral

Local nonprofit raising awareness: line of duty risks

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Losing a member in law enforcement in the line of duty can not only affect friends and loved ones but also the community. One local non-profit is raising awareness about appreciation and dangers that first responders face every day. Members of the Speedy Memorial Foundation say it’s important that people remember law […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Abbott appoints Harlingen man to Texas Workforce Commission

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed a Rio Grande Valley man to the Texas Workforce Commission. Albert Trevino, of Harlingen, will serve with the commission for a term set to expire Feb. 1. The commission is charged with overseeing and providing workforce development services to employers and job seekers in Texas. […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Officials: Under 100 migrants living at Anzalduas Park in Mission

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) —The number of migrants living at Anzalduas Park near Mission and Granjeno continues to fluctuate and so does the number of COVID-19 cases among them. McAllen city officials have released numbers on the situation. City leaders say there are fewer than 100 migrants living at the park but numbers are expected to […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen residents address improvements in the community

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — “I just hope the city takes it and doesn’t shelve it. Like she said they, you know, as possible because I think they’ve done a lot of that in the past.” Said Ann Tafel a resident of McAllen. Longtime residents like Tafel gathered at the McAllen Public Library. They heard from […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Vitalant faces critical blood shortage nationwide

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Vitalant recently released a statement saying a recent blood shortage is impacting over 900 hospitals across the nation. They say the blood supply has dipped to its lowest level in a year and is now urging the community to donate. “There is an actual shortage in the whole United States,” said […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Police spotlight efforts against human trafficking in the Valley

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. And the Pharr Police Department is teaming up with two agencies to provide discussions on identifying and preventing human trafficking. According to a news release from the Pharr Police Department, Refugee Services of South Texas and BCFS HHS Common Thread is providing this information […]
PHARR, TX
anjournal.com

McAllen marathon named after him set for Jan. 21

Sad and tragic still. How else to describe the heart attack that caused the death of McAllen City Commissioner Scott Crane, 50, back in December 2014 after he fell ill during his attempt to run the city’s 26.2-mile marathon. Renamed in his honor the following year, the Scott Crane Run, it’s time once again, Jan. 21, to both run and remember the man after whom the Boston-qualifier is named. This year, in fact, is the run’s 10-year anniversary.We remember many people throughout our lifetimes, but those who are taken from us during the prime years of their life — wham,
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Helen Ramirez appointed as Brownsville city manager

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville City Commission announced the appointment of its newest city manager during a special meeting held Monday. Following an executive Helen Ramirez was announced as the city’s first female city manager by Mayor Trey Mendez. According to agenda documents, the appointment of Ramirez authorized Mendez to execute a contract with […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

San Benito HS cheerleaders represent RGV overseas

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito High School cheerleaders Denali Saucedo, Naveiah Sauseda, Cassandra Cruz, and Kylie Garza recently represented their city and the Rio Grande Valley in London, England, The four also represented Varsity Spirit in the London New Year’s Day Parade from Dec. 26, 2022 through Jan. 3, 2023. “I felt honored […]
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen officials to hear residents’ ideas at community meeting

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen is developing an updated comprehensive plan and wants residents to share their thoughts through an organized community meeting. McAllen city officials will gather at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at the McAllen Public Library auditorium to receive feedback, thoughts and ideas from city residents as to what […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Vitalant reports lowest blood supply in year

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Vitalant Blood Services reports the blood supply for about 900 hospitals nationwide has dipped to its lowest level in a year. This statistic, according to Vitalant, is triggering a blood emergency. Now, the non-profit is asking eligible donors of all blood types, especially Type O, to schedule an appointment and donate […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Gladys Porter Zoo to host Winter Texan discount day

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Gladys Porter Zoo is offering a discounted admission at its annual Winter Texan Discount Day in February. The discount day will be on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Winter Texans can enter the zoo at a fee of $8 with proof of out-of-state residence, such as a driver license or passport. Free […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy