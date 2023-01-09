UTRGV faculty member gets international recognition

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Dr. Hooman Mir, a faculty member at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Podiatric Medicine, has been recognized for his work in educating physicians.

Mir recently led surgical amputation workshops at an annual conference hosted by the Imperial College London School of Medicine, as he has for the past five years, according to UTRGV’s news release.

“It was an honor to run this surgical amputation workshop once again while representing our inaugural UTRGV SOPM Program,” Mir said.

The college recognized Mir’s contribution to the annual trauma conferences in November 2022. They presented him with a plaque of appreciation for “Pioneer Work in Academic Medicine & Physician Student Education.”

His workshops were attended by 250 student doctors and over the course of two days, 20 students at a time would take the hour-long workshop – which meant Mir was teaching for 14 hours straight.

Mir shared information about the mega disparity that exists between Hispanic/African American Diabetic patients and the rest of the diabetic population in the treatment of diabetic foot ulceration and prevention of amputation.

“The U.S. level of amputation is extremely high ­– more than most countries,” Mir said. “The majority of diabetic foot ulcerations and ulcerations are preventable with proper patient education.”

Mir said he looks forward to taking at least two UTRGV SOPM students to the next conference to participate in the student poster competitions.

“I would love to see UTRGV SOPM officially competing at the international level,” Mir said.

