Biden and Democrats just don't care about millions of illegal immigrants entering the country

President Joe Biden went fishing in the Rio Grande this week but his line came up empty, without the plaudits he had hoped to hook. His visit to the Mexican frontier drew attention to the biggest scandal of his two years in the White House. Until now, his media handmaidens acted like it didn’t exist, but once he had dragged TV cameras with him, it was impossible to ignore the policy implosion at the border. He has thus helped the public focus on record-smashing numbers — it'll be millions again this year —of alien trespassers walking (or wading) unopposed onto American soil.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO