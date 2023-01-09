ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nodaway Valley girls face key non-conference test on Tuesday with trip to St. Albert

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Greenfield) The Nodaway Valley girls basketball team has won three straight games by double figures.

The Wolverine’s win streak will be put to the test Tuesday night when they face St. Albert. “We are going to have to play extremely hard and extremely smart. They are a very well coached team. Very athletic, they do the little things really, really well. They had a loss Friday night to a very strong and physical and well coached Harlan team. The kids are looking forward to it. We added this game for a reason to give us some tougher non-conference matchups. We’re going to their place, to the palace. We’ve never been there before, I’ve never been there before. We are looking forward to the challenge for sure.”

The 10-1 Saintes are led by 6’4″ junior Missy Evezic averaging 10.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks per game. “We are going to have to be very mindful of protecting the lane. They are very good at picking defenses apart. We will have to play clean, fundamental defense and go as hard as we can for 32 minutes.”

Coach Brian Eisbach’s squad will find out what they are made of this week when they play not one, but two ranked teams. In addition to Class 1A #7 St. Albert on Tuesday, they’ll travel to Class 2A #15 Panorama on Thursday. “That is literally the definition of this week for us is to find out where we stand with the postseason less than a month away.”

Nodaway Valley is 9-2. Each of their losses are against ranked teams in Class 3A.

