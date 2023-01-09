ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, OH

WC recognizes Brooks with President’s Award

WILMINGTON — Art Brooks came to Wilmington nearly 30 years ago as Wilmington College’s first director of multicultural affairs, a position he held for 19 years that recognizes diversity and inclusion as a hallmark of the Quaker-affiliated institution. The college honored Brooks with the President’s Award for Service and Excellence.
Schappacher visits Rotary Club

Butch Shappacher, of Schappacher Farms, recently spoke to The Wilmington Rotary Club, which meets at noon on Tuesdays at the meeting room at Clinton Memorial Hospital. Shappacher said that what once started as a hobby, Butch and Sherry Schappacher began Schappacher Farms in 1994, located in Mason, Ohio. In the summer of 2016, Butch, Sherry, their son AJ and his wife Bethany purchased what was formerly known as “Oak Lawn Farm,” a picturesque 50-acre farm located directly on State Route 73 just outside of downtown Wilmington in the heart of Clinton County.
Grant announced by Clinton Streamkeepers

Do you have a water-related program/project in mind but have been unable to implement it due to lack of funding? The Clinton Streamkeepers has money available for water related programs/projects, large and small, in the Little Miami watershed in Clinton and Greene counties. The Clinton Streamkeepers (a 501(c) 3 organization)...
‘Dems for Kids’ program donates school supplies

The “Dems for Kids” program of the Clinton County Democratic Party recently donated school supplies to each of the elementary schools in the county as they have done since 2001. Supplies include paper, pencils, crayons, scissors and other items students need to complete their work. From left, New Vienna Principal Allen Seitz, Don Spurling, Judy Stapler, and Connie Hardie.
Promoting compassion and empathy

WILMINGTON — A widely-circulated social media post has gained attention locally with hopes of highlighting compassion and understanding. On Jan. 4, Pastor Angel Porter Boll, of Wilmington Church of God, shared a photo of Latasha Ruddle (the church’s children’s pastor) talking with a person in distress on South Nelson Street. Boll’s post indicates the picture was going around originally with posters saying the church was “hiding or enabling vagrants.”
Returning blighted properties back to productive use

WILMINGTON — Though mostly known for its demolition work, a part of the Clinton County Land Reutilization Corporation’s (“Land Bank”) mission is the rehabilitation of homes back into productive use. Returning abandoned, blighted properties back to productive use is of the utmost importance for the county and its residents and neighborhoods, according to a news release.
City elevator gets an update

The elevator at the City Municipal Building is getting an update. City of Wilmington officials told the News Journal the elevator updates started Monday and would take about two to three weeks. Officials also advised departments on the second floor will accommodate on the first floor if they were unable to use the stairs.
Marriage licenses

WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations. The following people received a marriage license in December:. • Nathan Leland Smith, 41, a manager, and Mindy Louise Andrew, 38, unemployed,...
Activity at Spooky Nook Sports mega-complex to begin ramping up

The anticipated MLK Champion Mill Classic volleyball tournament is postponed one year ‘to focus on other events we have scheduled.’. As the new year is underway, North B Street in Hamilton will see a lot more activity. Over the next several weeks, there will be a handful of sporting...
Greene County receives state funds to demolish blighted buildings

Greene County is one of the 42 counties taking part in the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. The county received over $260,000 to demolish six properties – five residential and one commercial. All but two will remain green spaces once they’re torn down. Kristie Tidd is...
