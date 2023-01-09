Read full article on original website
wnewsj.com
WC recognizes Brooks with President’s Award
WILMINGTON — Art Brooks came to Wilmington nearly 30 years ago as Wilmington College’s first director of multicultural affairs, a position he held for 19 years that recognizes diversity and inclusion as a hallmark of the Quaker-affiliated institution. The college honored Brooks with the President’s Award for Service and Excellence.
wnewsj.com
Schappacher visits Rotary Club
Butch Shappacher, of Schappacher Farms, recently spoke to The Wilmington Rotary Club, which meets at noon on Tuesdays at the meeting room at Clinton Memorial Hospital. Shappacher said that what once started as a hobby, Butch and Sherry Schappacher began Schappacher Farms in 1994, located in Mason, Ohio. In the summer of 2016, Butch, Sherry, their son AJ and his wife Bethany purchased what was formerly known as “Oak Lawn Farm,” a picturesque 50-acre farm located directly on State Route 73 just outside of downtown Wilmington in the heart of Clinton County.
wnewsj.com
Grant announced by Clinton Streamkeepers
Do you have a water-related program/project in mind but have been unable to implement it due to lack of funding? The Clinton Streamkeepers has money available for water related programs/projects, large and small, in the Little Miami watershed in Clinton and Greene counties. The Clinton Streamkeepers (a 501(c) 3 organization)...
wnewsj.com
‘Dems for Kids’ program donates school supplies
The “Dems for Kids” program of the Clinton County Democratic Party recently donated school supplies to each of the elementary schools in the county as they have done since 2001. Supplies include paper, pencils, crayons, scissors and other items students need to complete their work. From left, New Vienna Principal Allen Seitz, Don Spurling, Judy Stapler, and Connie Hardie.
wnewsj.com
Promoting compassion and empathy
WILMINGTON — A widely-circulated social media post has gained attention locally with hopes of highlighting compassion and understanding. On Jan. 4, Pastor Angel Porter Boll, of Wilmington Church of God, shared a photo of Latasha Ruddle (the church’s children’s pastor) talking with a person in distress on South Nelson Street. Boll’s post indicates the picture was going around originally with posters saying the church was “hiding or enabling vagrants.”
wnewsj.com
Returning blighted properties back to productive use
WILMINGTON — Though mostly known for its demolition work, a part of the Clinton County Land Reutilization Corporation’s (“Land Bank”) mission is the rehabilitation of homes back into productive use. Returning abandoned, blighted properties back to productive use is of the utmost importance for the county and its residents and neighborhoods, according to a news release.
wnewsj.com
City elevator gets an update
The elevator at the City Municipal Building is getting an update. City of Wilmington officials told the News Journal the elevator updates started Monday and would take about two to three weeks. Officials also advised departments on the second floor will accommodate on the first floor if they were unable to use the stairs.
wnewsj.com
Marriage licenses
WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations. The following people received a marriage license in December:. • Nathan Leland Smith, 41, a manager, and Mindy Louise Andrew, 38, unemployed,...
wvxu.org
Still struggling to fill jobs, local manufacturers get creative with attracting and hiring workers
Northern Kentucky manufacturers want to make sure they have a pipeline of workers so customers can get their products on time. They spoke about the struggle Tuesday at the Chamber’s Eggs ‘N Issues event. Flottweg President Dan Ellis says a lot of high schoolers don’t understand what a...
dayton.com
Downtown Dayton restaurant changes business model, moves to event rental space
For two decades, Top of the Market, an event and banquet center, located on the corner of Webster and Third Streets, has been a fixture for event rentals in downtown Dayton. In 2021 it added The Bar & Bistro as a dining option in addition to its long-standing Gourmet Deli.
Ohio Renaissance Festival officials announce intention to ‘detach’ from Village of Harveysburg
WARREN COUNTY — The threat of a new tax has lead the Ohio Renaissance Festival to move to detach from the Village of Harveysburg. In a statement on their website, festival officials announced they had filed a complaint to detach from the village in Warren County. “This basically means...
dayton.com
Activity at Spooky Nook Sports mega-complex to begin ramping up
The anticipated MLK Champion Mill Classic volleyball tournament is postponed one year ‘to focus on other events we have scheduled.’. As the new year is underway, North B Street in Hamilton will see a lot more activity. Over the next several weeks, there will be a handful of sporting...
Miss Kentucky on Covington school board after teaching contract not renewed
Hannah Edelen was elected to the Covington school board after the superintendent in the same district didn't renew her teaching contract due partly to 'poor work ethic and work attitude.'
wyso.org
Greene County receives state funds to demolish blighted buildings
Greene County is one of the 42 counties taking part in the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. The county received over $260,000 to demolish six properties – five residential and one commercial. All but two will remain green spaces once they’re torn down. Kristie Tidd is...
WLWT 5
Dozens of animals sent to shelter cause overcrowding at Cincinnati Animal CARE
CINCINNATI — The holidays may be over, but it could be the perfect time to get your family a new pet. Cincinnati Animal CARE has taken in hundreds of animals in the past few weeks. The shelter reports it has taken in 89 animals since Friday. Ray Anderson the...
Complaints of squatters at Williamsburg Apartments, complex facing lawsuit
The City of Cincinnati has filed a lawsuit against the owners of a neglected Hartwell apartment building housing over 1,000 tenants.
WKRC
New business planned for former Anderson Township sports bar space
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A new brewery and duck pin bowling alley are coming to Anderson Township. The appropriately named Jason Brewer, an Anderson Township resident, plans to open Wandering Monsters Brewing in the space on Beechmont Avenue that used to be known as The Game. Brewer says the...
Three Ohio Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
6 developments happening in 2023 to watch out for in Columbus
Keep an eye on Columbus' ever-changing landscape.
Fox 19
‘West Clermont Snapchat threat’ sends extra deputies to school Thursday: sheriff
BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Extra deputies are at West Clermont Middle School and the surrounding area Thursday after an 11-year-old who lives in Michigan made a possible threat on social media, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. The county’s 911 center received a complaint around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday...
