Read full article on original website
Related
Trentonian
Assemblywoman Verlina Reynolds-Jackson named to United Way board of directors
LAWRENCE – Assemblywoman Verlina Reynolds-Jackson of the 15th district has been named to serve on the Board of Directors for the United Way of Greater Mercer County (UWGMC). Reynolds-Jackson is currently serving her third term in the state assembly, and has risen to serve as Constituent Outreach Chair and Vice-Chairwoman of the Assembly Commerce and Economic Development Committee. She is also the Vice-Chair of the New Jersey Legislative Black Caucus.
thesunpapers.com
Three board members sworn in at board reorganization
The Clearview Regional High School District held its annual reorganization meeting on Jan. 5, a session that included the swearing in of three members to its board of education. “Joe Schwab and Bryan Quenzel are returning to the board, and Jennifer Buckman is joining the board,” announced school Superintendent John...
thesunpapers.com
Burlington County commissioners approve loans for affordable housing units
The Burlington County commissioners continue to take action to support the creation of affordable housing across the county. The commissioners recently voted to approve three separate loans totaling $1.3 million to developers to assist with financing affordable housing projects in Hainesport, Burlington Township and Moorestown. Funding for the loans comes...
billypenn.com
Councilmember David Oh planning to resign to run for Philly mayor as a Republican
Philadelphia Councilmember David Oh is preparing to resign his at-large seat and launch a long-expected run for mayor. The three-term legislator is planning to announce his candidacy in early February, he told Billy Penn. He would be the first Republican to enter the race, and the 11th declared mayoral candidate overall.
First Time in the History, Mercer County Commissioners Now Majority Women
MERCER COUNTY, NJ -- For the first time in Mercer County's history, the Board of County Commissioners now is a majority female governing body following Wednesday night's reorganization and swearing in of its members. The newest member of the Board of Commissioners, Cathleen Lewis, took her oath of office for her first term at the annual ceremony. Lewis previously served as a member of the Lawrence Township Council and currently works at the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities where she is focused on the electric vehicle expansion. With the addition of Lewis to the Board, it now consists of four women and three men serving...
wilmingtonde.gov
Mayor Mike Purzycki Appoints Donald Patton to Wilmington Learning Collaborative’s (WLC) Governing Council
The longtime educator will begin his 4-year term on Friday, January 13; Mayor thanks Governor Carney and school districts for bringing the WLC to fruition. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki said today he is pleased to announce the appointment of Donald B. Patton to serve as his representative on the newly formed Wilmington Learning Collaborative’s 12-member governing council. Patton, who was born and raised in Wilmington, is a former teacher and school principal with an extensive background in education as well as 20 years of experience working in corporate America. He currently serves a Member for the Christina School District Board. As a member of the WLC’s governing council, Donald Patton will help to oversee the executive director and a small administrative staff as well as be responsible for oversight of schools participating in the collaborative. As the Mayor’s appointee, Patton will serve a 4-year term beginning this Friday, January 13, 2023.
trentonnj.org
Mayor Reed Gusciora Meets with County Executive Brian Hughes
TRENTON, NJ –At the start of Mayor of Trenton Reed Gusciora’s second term, he met with County Executive Brian Hughes to discuss critical areas for collaboration during the next four years. County Executive Brian Hughes stated, “I look forward to working with Mayor Gusciora and the new Trenton...
thesunpapers.com
Burlington County seeking volunteers to help hunt and destroy spotted lanternfly eggs
Burlington County continues to battle the spottled lanternfly invasion and is seeking volunteers to help beat back the bugs this winter while they are at their most vulnerable life stage. The Burlington County Parks System is partnering with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to hold three upcoming volunteer egg scraping...
Monroe Twp., NJ, Police: Charges Filed Against Woman on Cell Phone in Fatal Crash
Authorities in Gloucester County have filed charges against a woman who, they say, was using a hand-held cell phone when a fatal crash occurred late last year. 30-year-old Lashaya Goldsmith of Camden is facing one count of death by auto and assault by auto for the accident on Malaga Road in Williamstown on November 10th.
followsouthjersey.com
Pleasantville Resident To Receive MLK Community Spirit Award
PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. — The 33rd annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Spirit Award will be awarded to Sonya G. Harris of Pleasantville. The award is given in commemoration of Dr. King’s birthday to an outstanding resident who exemplifies his principles through their involvement in the community and their efforts to improve the lives of their fellow citizens, according to a press release from the county.
Incredible estate owned by several NJ power families is for sale
When former Trenton Mayor Douglas Palmer and his wife Christiana Foglio-Palmer lived at 155 Lower Creek Road in Stockton, Delaware Township, they called it his “weekend getaway,” since according to a column in the Trentonian back in 2010, the rumor of his living in the Tony town (instead of Trenton, the town he was mayor of) leaked to the press.
4th person sentenced to prison for violent Trenton, NJ riot
TRENTON — A city man has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for his actions during a riot in May 2020. Kadeem Dockery, 31, is the last of four individuals sentenced in connection with the protest. Demonstrations in response to George Floyd's death were peaceful during...
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
PETERSON’S BREAKING NEWS OF TRENTON ANNIVERSARY!
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) It’s hard to believe today (January 9th) will make 11 years, I invested my life to make sure residents know what is happening nearly all the time in the City of Trenton and the surrounding areas of the County. Starting from Peterson’s Breaking News Headlines to Peterson’s Breaking News of Trenton. I still remain humble and I have my seatbelt on for the bumps. I would like to thank God, my Followers and Crystal Feliciano for riding with me through it all.
Shapiro taps suburban Philly superintendent for education chief
With days to go before he takes office, Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro continued to fill his cabinet on Monday, naming a suburban Philadelphia school superintendent to run the state Department of Education. The Democrat picked Dr. Khalid N. Mumin, who most recently served as superintendent of the Lower Merion school district in Montgomery County, as his […] The post Shapiro taps suburban Philly superintendent for education chief appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Man, 39, Dies In South Jersey Fire, 2nd Person Escapes
Authorities have identified a 39-year-old man killed in a Salem County fire.The deceased was identified as Andres Gutierrez, of Oldmans Township, according to New Jersey State Police.The fire broke out at 12:33 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at Porch Farms, Pennsville-Pedricktown Road in Oldmans Townsh…
3 injured after being ejected from vehicle in Pennsauken, NJ
The Action Cam on the scene showed a pickup truck with heavy front end damage and another mangled vehicle up on a lawn.
thesunpapers.com
Kiwanis Club Sponsors MLK Day of Service Projects
Improving the lives of children in our community is the focus of several community service projects on Martin Luther King Day, Jan. 16. Low-contact and no-contact community service projects have been developed by the Kiwanis Club of the Haddons for participation by local residents. Several drop-off boxes will be available at different locations in Camden County to accept donations. Project participants are asked to record their service at the club Facebook site, @HaddonsKiwanis.
Serious Crash Reported On Route 130 In Bordentown
A serious crash with injuries occurred on Route 130 in Burlington County, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 2:15 p.m. north of Route 206 in Bordentown, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. Route 130 was closed in both directions, according to 511nj.org. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to...
Fatal Fire Investigated In Salem County
An unidentified person was killed in a house fire in Salem County, authorities said. The fire broke out at 12:33 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 on Pennsville-Pedricktown Road in Oldmans Township, New Jersey State Police said. A State Police spokesman confirmed there was a fatality, but the victim’s name had...
Philadelphia Man Assaults Woman With Brick In Atlantic City
A Philadelphia man has been been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, after attacking a woman on the Atlantic City Boardwalk on January 6, 2023. The aggravated assault took place at 4:08 PM on January 6, 2023 on the 2700 block of the boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey. We’ve...
Comments / 0