ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Seimone Augustus statue set to be unveiled Sunday

Seimone Augustus will become the first female student-athlete in LSU school history with her own statue set to be unveiled Sunday at 12:45 p.m. CT on campus in the plaza between the LSU Gymnastics facility and the PMAC. The unveiling will be open to the public. “Words can’t express the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerrag.com

Familiar path: LSU secures commitment from former Ohio State cornerback JK Johnson

LSU’s depth and experience level of the cornerback position for the upcoming season continued to improve with another addition from the NCAA’s transfer portal. A day after getting a commitment from Darian ‘Duce’ Chestnut of Syracuse, LSU coach Brian Kelly added another pledge with JK Johnson of Ohio State confirming in intentions to transfer to LSU on his Instagram account.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Texas A&M offers LSU national top-100 commit Maurice Williams

Alvin (Texas) Shadow Creek national top-100 defender Maurice Williams Jr. has been committed to LSU since back in June. However, that has not stopped other schools from recruiting the 6-foot-2, 205-pound junior. Texas A&M is the latest to offer the class of 2024 prospect, doing so on Monday afternoon. Williams...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
1130 AM: The Tiger

LSU Gymnastics Reviewing Security Following Olivia Dunne Incident

The Gymnastic Team at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge has no trouble drawing a crowd to their meets. The Tiger team is almost always a contender for the Southeastern Conference title and the NCAA Championship title on an annual basis. One of that team's members, Olivia Dunne is also a widely followed figure on social media. And officials with the team believe that popularity is what caused an incident at a recent meet in Utah.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerrag.com

LSU’s Angel Reese racks up another SEC Player of Week honor

For the fourth time this season LSU’s Angel Reese is the SEC Player of the Week, the league announced Tuesday. She was also named the NCAA March Madness Player of the Week by Autumn Johnson. Reese, a transfer from Maryland, opened the week with 26 points and a school-record...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Here's where LSU football finished in the final AP Top 25 poll

BATON ROUGE ― LSU football has finished its first season under coach Brian Kelly at No. 16 in the final AP Top 25 poll released after Monday night's College Football Playoff final. Three SEC schools finished ahead of the Tigers in the rankings: No. 1 Georgia, No. 5 Alabama...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Ravis Martinez first to enter race for La. House District 44 seat

Lafayette resident Ravis Martinez has announced his candidacy for the Louisiana House of Representatives District 44 seat held by Rep. Vincent Pierre. Pierre, D-Lafayette, can't run again because of term limits. President of the Lafayette branch of the NAACP, Martinez posted his campaign announcement on his Facebook page Wednesday. While...
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana to gain over 3,000 oil and gas jobs this year

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana is expected to see an increase in oil and gas industry jobs – most of them being right here in the capital region. In 2015, Louisiana experienced an oil crash leading up to almost 20,000 workers being laid off. LSU Professor Greg Upton studies energy production in Louisiana and explains the hardship the state has faced since then. “Employment stabilized, but it really did not go back anywhere near those pre-crash levels. And then, of course, we had the COVID-19 pandemic,” he explained.
LOUISIANA STATE
Baton Rouge Business Report

New Walk-On’s CEO shakes up corporate team with layoffs

Some of Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux’s Baton Rouge-based corporate team has been let go as part of a restructuring under new CEO Scott Taylor. In a brief statement prepared in response to Daily Report’s inquiry, Taylor acknowledges the “adjustments to our organization” meant to “continue our evolution” and maintain the brand’s rapid growth but declined to confirm how many people were laid off.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

$100k winning ticket sold at gas station in Central

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Orleans Saints finished this season with a losing record. On the other hand, someone who decided to play the New Orleans Saints scratch-off game did not lose. A winning New Orleans Saints scratch-off ticket worth $100,000 was sold in East Baton Rouge Parish....
CENTRAL, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Thibodaux student gets perfect score on ACT test

A Thibodaux High School student got a perfect score on the ACT test. Tigers senior Micah Young accomplished the impressive feat, which was announced this weekend on the school's social media. Young is a brilliant mind who aced the test, getting all but about 10 questions correct on the exam,...
THIBODAUX, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy