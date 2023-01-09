ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, PA

Lois L Keller obituary 1940~2023

Lois L Keller, 82, of Mercersburg PA passed away on January 8, 2023, in Chambersburg, PA. Born on June 9, 1940, in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late J. Roy Keller and Rosaline Keller. A 1958 graduate of the James Buchanan High School, she was employed for...
MERCERSBURG, PA
Doris Ann Unger obituary 1936~2023

Doris Ann Unger, 86, of Mercersburg, passed away on January 3, 2023 in Chambersburg, PA. Born June 9, 1936 in Little Cove, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Carrie (Yeakle) and Peter Shives. A 1954 graduate of Mercersburg High School, she was employed as a bookkeeper at the...
MERCERSBURG, PA
Robert Ray Jacobs obituary 1947~2023

Robert Ray Jacobs, 75, of York, entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior on the afternoon of Sunday, January 8, 2023. He was born on April 30, 1947, in Shippensburg, the son of the late Dr. Harry G. and Jean (Burkhart) Jacobs. He was also the stepson of the late Dorothy R. (Righter) Jacobs.
YORK, PA
Myrtle E Kriner obituary 1933~2023

Myrtle E Kriner, 89, of Shippensburg, passed away Monday, January 9, 2023 at UPMC Carlisle Hospital. She was born Thursday, December 7, 1933 in Oakville, PA. Myrtle was a daughter of the late Berkley Naugle and Fannie Durf Naugle Deck. Years ago Myrtle worked as an LPN at the Chambersburg...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Edgar F Huffner obituary 1926~2023

Edgar F Huffner, age 96, of Shippensburg, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born November 5, 1926 in Queens, NY to the late Fredrick W. and Marie (McCarron) Huffner. Edgar was a veteran of the US Navy having served during WWII....
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
James I Mosten obituary 1959~2023

James I Mosten, 63, of Hagerstown, MD passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023 in Sterling Care South Mountain, Boonsboro, MD. Born December 12, 1959 in Chambersburg, PA he was the son of Patricia A. Mosten and the late James I. Ransom. James was a graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Renate Elisabeth Herman 1934~2023

Renate Elisabeth Herman (Schonholz), age 88, of Chambersburg, PA passed away on January 8, 2023 at 4 a.m. in The Leland of Laurel Run in Waynesboro, PA. Renate was born on December 17th, 1934 in Geislitz-Eichermuhl Germany. She grew up during WW II, attended primary school, receiving excellent grades, then...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Gerald S Snider obituary 1931~2023

Gerald S Snider (Ace), 91, of Chambersburg died Friday, January 6, 2023, at Laural Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born October 7, 1931, the son of the late Edgar F. and Ruth S. Snider of St. Thomas, PA. A lifelong member of the St Thomas Lutheran Church, Gerald...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Jason Joseph Britland obituary 1975~2023

Jason Joseph Britland, 47, of Mercersburg, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Born July 29, 1975 in Plainfield, New Jersey, he was a son of Jeffrey Thomas Britland and the late Josephine Ann Santucci. Jason worked as a Maintenance Technician for JLG Crane Manufacturing in McConnellsburg, PA. He was...
MERCERSBURG, PA
Robert Peter Zucconi obituary 1951~2023

Robert Peter Zucconi, age 71, of Orrstown, PA passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born March 6, 1951 in Ossining, NY, the son of the late Joseph John and Ida Frances (Odorico) Zucconi. Peter graduated from Ossining High School. He attended Eisenhower College in...
ORRSTOWN, PA
Randy E Heckman obituary 1956~2023

Randy E Heckman, 66, of Shippensburg, passed away the morning of Monday, January 9, 2023 at the Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on July 18, 1956 in Chambersburg, a son of the late Charles W. and Zula E. (Lynch) Heckman, Sr. Randy was a 1976 graduate of the Shippensburg High...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Tammy J McClure obituary 1971~2023

Tammy J McClure, 51, of Chambersburg, PA and formerly of Germantown, MD passed away peacefully at her home in Chambersburg on Thursday January 5, 2023. Born September 27, 1971, in Cheverly, MD, she was a daughter of the late Patrick Wayne and Lynn Marie (Hoption) McIntire. Surviving are her husband,...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Troy L Banks obituary 1972~2023

Troy L Banks, 50, of Mercersburg, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 in Chambersburg, PA. Born December 4, 1972 in Chambersburg, he was a son of Donald Martin Jr. and Roxanne Sheila Amsley Banks. Troy attended the James Buchanan High School and later earned in GED. Troy enjoyed working...
MERCERSBURG, PA
Kelsey A Reagan obituary 1996~2023

Kelsey A Reagan, 26, of Shippensburg, passed away the evening of Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the Chambersburg Hospital with her loving mother and father by her side. She was born on February 28, 1996 in Chambersburg, a daughter to Terry L. and Michelle L. (Goshert) Reagan. Kelsey was a...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Chambersburg, PA
Our mission is to revitalize the local news of Franklin County. We are committed to objective and honest reporting.

 https://fcfreepresspa.com/

