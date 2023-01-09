ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
President’s Speeches & Writings

Good morning, everyone and welcome back to another great year at Tidewater Community College!. Thank you, Dr. Morrisey for coming today to celebrate with us. This is an honor for TCC and especially for me. We are delighted to have you here, and thanks so much for your leadership as Interim Chancellor of the VCCS.
MLK scholar plans a career in nursing

Hakeem Folahan Akinleye was inspired by the work of Dr. Marin Luther King, Jr. while growing up in Nigeria. He relocated to the United States with his parents in the fall of 2021 and started at Tidewater Community College the following spring. “The ideals of Dr. King influenced me greatly....
TCC announces 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Awards

Tidewater Community College honors the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by presenting annual awards to those who embody his teachings and spirit. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Distinguished Service Award: Chuck Thomas — Fitness, recreation and special events coordinator at the Portsmouth Campus. Dr. Martin...
