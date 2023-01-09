ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A 67-year-old man was struck and killed by a car as he tried to cross W. Pioneer Parkway in Arlington. Officers found him lying unresponsive on the side of the road the evening of Jan. 9. Investigators said the man wasn't using a designated crosswalk when he was hit. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Infiniti that struck the man stopped at the scene and was cooperative with investigators. He is not facing any criminal charges, police said. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the deceased once next of kin is notified. The Arlington Police Department shared a reminder that pedestrians should always use traffic lights and designated crosswalks when crossing roadways.Cutting across a roadway is dangerous at all times of the day, but particularly when it's dark outside and visibility is reduced.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO