Ellis County, TX

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Lanes closed at major Flower Mound intersection for emergency gas line repairs

Drivers should expect delays at a major intersection in Flower Mound, the town said in a news release late Wednesday afternoon. Crews are making emergency gas line repairs in the southeast corner of FM 1171 and FM 2499, the town news release said. During the repairs, the right turn lane of northbound FM 2499 and the right lane of eastbound FM 1171 will be closed. The right turn lane of FM 1171 will remain open, so drivers can still turn right onto FM 2499.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
navarrocountygazette.com

Downtown Corsicana Street Sweeping Schedule

It is that wonderful time of year where the trees drop their leaves and acorns, making a wonderful display on Downtown Corsicana sidewalks and streets. Corsicana Main Street is sending a friendly reminder to please remind any tenants or employees that leave their cars in the street overnight: Please relocate their vehicles on Thursday evenings so the street sweeper has access to that block. If even one car is parked on a block, they will skip that block, hence the reason why some streets look cleaner than others.
CORSICANA, TX
KWTX

One person in custody after pursuit ends in Hill County

HILLSBORO, Texas (KWTX) - One person is in custody after a pursuit involving multiple Central Texas agencies Tuesday evening. The chase started in McLennan County on I-35 in relation to a reported aggravated robbery. Hill County, McLennan County, DPS, Bruceville-Eddy, and Troy all had units assisting. The chase came to...
HILL COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

1 person, 2 dogs rescued in Grand Prairie house fire

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - One person was hurt in a house fire in Grand Prairie Thursday morning. Grand Prairie Fire Department Capt. James Purdom said the fire at the home near Vega Street and Sunnyvale Road started around 7 a.m. Firefighters pulled an adult and two dogs out of the...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
fox4news.com

1 dead in overnight rollover crash on I-20 in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas - One person is dead and there were other injuries reported following a rollover crash on I-20 in Arlington early Sunday morning. Police said the wreck happened just after 2 a.m., when the 62-year-old driver of a Ford F-150 was weaving in and out of lanes, before sideswiping a Dodge Ram 1500 in the eastbound lanes of the interstate, near Collins Street.
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

Dog accidentally starts fire at Frisco home on Christmas Day

FRISCO, Texas - A Frisco woman says her neighbor saved her house on Christmas morning after a family pet accidentally set a fire in the kitchen. Video inside the home shows the fire on Megan Black's stove. One of her two dogs had gotten past a gate and tried to get some cookies on the kitchen counter, turning on the stove. She called her neighbor who worked to put the fire out.
FRISCO, TX
CBS DFW

Arlington pedestrian fatality: 67-year-old killed crossing W. Pioneer Parkway

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A 67-year-old man was struck and killed by a car as he tried to cross W. Pioneer Parkway in Arlington. Officers found him lying unresponsive on the side of the road the evening of Jan. 9. Investigators said the man wasn't using a designated crosswalk when he was hit. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Infiniti that struck the man stopped at the scene and was cooperative with investigators. He is not facing any criminal charges, police said. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the deceased once next of kin is notified. The Arlington Police Department shared a reminder that pedestrians should always use traffic lights and designated crosswalks when crossing roadways.Cutting across a roadway is dangerous at all times of the day, but particularly when it's dark outside and visibility is reduced. 
ARLINGTON, TX
greensourcedfw.org

Alligator sightings stir up neighbors near Lake Worth

Alligator sightings by residents near Lake Worth spawned a meeting last month between a neighborhood group, the City of Fort Worth staff, and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. The meeting was introduced by Fort Worth City Council District 7 Director, Sami Roop. An informal group from the South Shores...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth delays vote on extending teen curfew

FORT WORTH, Texas - The Fort Worth City Council will wait to decide whether to extend a curfew for people under 17 years old. Members decided on a temporary extension so the curfew wouldn’t expire on Saturday. Currently, children in Fort Worth must be with an adult if they’re...
FORT WORTH, TX

