Lanes closed at major Flower Mound intersection for emergency gas line repairs
Drivers should expect delays at a major intersection in Flower Mound, the town said in a news release late Wednesday afternoon. Crews are making emergency gas line repairs in the southeast corner of FM 1171 and FM 2499, the town news release said. During the repairs, the right turn lane of northbound FM 2499 and the right lane of eastbound FM 1171 will be closed. The right turn lane of FM 1171 will remain open, so drivers can still turn right onto FM 2499.
Relief coming for drivers frustrated by Cresson railroad crossing
The railroad crossings on highways 377 and 171 in Hood, Johnson and Parker counties have been a source of frustration for the people of Cresson for many years.
Firefighters remove roof in extrication efforts to free driver involved in crash with 18-wheeler
KEMP, Texas — Firefighters from three departments removed the roof of a vehicle in extrication efforts to free a driver involved in a crash with an 18-wheeler on Tuesday morning in eastern Kaufman County. Firefighters from Kemp, Mabank, and Kaufman responded to the crash involving a passenger vehicle which...
Downtown Corsicana Street Sweeping Schedule
It is that wonderful time of year where the trees drop their leaves and acorns, making a wonderful display on Downtown Corsicana sidewalks and streets. Corsicana Main Street is sending a friendly reminder to please remind any tenants or employees that leave their cars in the street overnight: Please relocate their vehicles on Thursday evenings so the street sweeper has access to that block. If even one car is parked on a block, they will skip that block, hence the reason why some streets look cleaner than others.
Driver killed trying to cross Loop 12 in Dallas
One person has died after being struck by traffic in Dallas Tuesday. Police learned the victim’s car had been involved in a minor crash on Loop 12 near I-30. He was crossing the freeway when he was struck and killed at the scene.
One person in custody after pursuit ends in Hill County
HILLSBORO, Texas (KWTX) - One person is in custody after a pursuit involving multiple Central Texas agencies Tuesday evening. The chase started in McLennan County on I-35 in relation to a reported aggravated robbery. Hill County, McLennan County, DPS, Bruceville-Eddy, and Troy all had units assisting. The chase came to...
Dallas Weather: Jan. 12 morning forecast
Temperatures in the 80s are gone and typical January is back. FOX 4 Weather meteorologist Evan Andrews has an update in his forecast.
1 person, 2 dogs rescued in Grand Prairie house fire
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - One person was hurt in a house fire in Grand Prairie Thursday morning. Grand Prairie Fire Department Capt. James Purdom said the fire at the home near Vega Street and Sunnyvale Road started around 7 a.m. Firefighters pulled an adult and two dogs out of the...
Missing Crowley, Texas Woman Last Seen At Gas Station In Grandview And Her Abandoned Car Was Found In Waco
39-year-old Cynthia Martyna Bah-Traore was last seen on video surveillance in the 1000 block of East Criner Street in Grandview, Texas, on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at 10:35 p.m. Grandview is about 26 miles south of Crowley.
1 dead in overnight rollover crash on I-20 in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas - One person is dead and there were other injuries reported following a rollover crash on I-20 in Arlington early Sunday morning. Police said the wreck happened just after 2 a.m., when the 62-year-old driver of a Ford F-150 was weaving in and out of lanes, before sideswiping a Dodge Ram 1500 in the eastbound lanes of the interstate, near Collins Street.
New Buc-ee's south of Dallas to commence construction this month
Good news for lovers of Buc-ee's with construction on a new store in Hillsboro to commence in two weeks. The store is just east of the I-35 near the U.S. Highway 77 exit. It will be approximately 60 miles south of Dallas and is set to open mid-next year.
Woman charged with DWI after crashing into back of Dallas Fire-Rescue truck
DALLAS - A woman is in critical condition and has been charged with DWI after crashing into the back of a Dallas Fire-Rescue truck early Saturday morning. The wreck happened just after 2:30 a.m., in the southbound lanes of N. Stemmons Freeway, near Storey Lane. Firefighters were already on the...
Dallas Water Utilities warns about fraudulent signage posted on doors
Dallas Water Utilities officials are advising customers about fraudulent door hangers being hung across the city titled "Water Update." (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Dallas Water Utilities officials are advising customers about door hangers being hung across the city titled "Water Update." City officials said in a press release that customers should...
Dallas neighborhood demanding city officials stop speeding cars that have led to crashes, death
DALLAS — Residents of one North Texas neighborhood said they’ve been dealing with street racing and cars constantly speeding down the road all hours of the day. After one man died as a result of racing, the residents are demanding that city leaders do more to stop this.
Dog accidentally starts fire at Frisco home on Christmas Day
FRISCO, Texas - A Frisco woman says her neighbor saved her house on Christmas morning after a family pet accidentally set a fire in the kitchen. Video inside the home shows the fire on Megan Black's stove. One of her two dogs had gotten past a gate and tried to get some cookies on the kitchen counter, turning on the stove. She called her neighbor who worked to put the fire out.
4 Injured In Texas Elementary School Explosion
An electrical explosion caused several injuries.
Arlington pedestrian fatality: 67-year-old killed crossing W. Pioneer Parkway
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A 67-year-old man was struck and killed by a car as he tried to cross W. Pioneer Parkway in Arlington. Officers found him lying unresponsive on the side of the road the evening of Jan. 9. Investigators said the man wasn't using a designated crosswalk when he was hit. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Infiniti that struck the man stopped at the scene and was cooperative with investigators. He is not facing any criminal charges, police said. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the deceased once next of kin is notified. The Arlington Police Department shared a reminder that pedestrians should always use traffic lights and designated crosswalks when crossing roadways.Cutting across a roadway is dangerous at all times of the day, but particularly when it's dark outside and visibility is reduced.
UPS semi truck driver dies in Dallas County freeway crash
For the second time in two days, a delivery truck driver has died in a Dallas County freeway crash. Thursday, a UPS big rig smashed through a concrete barrier on I-45 near Malloy Bridge Road
Alligator sightings stir up neighbors near Lake Worth
Alligator sightings by residents near Lake Worth spawned a meeting last month between a neighborhood group, the City of Fort Worth staff, and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. The meeting was introduced by Fort Worth City Council District 7 Director, Sami Roop. An informal group from the South Shores...
Fort Worth delays vote on extending teen curfew
FORT WORTH, Texas - The Fort Worth City Council will wait to decide whether to extend a curfew for people under 17 years old. Members decided on a temporary extension so the curfew wouldn’t expire on Saturday. Currently, children in Fort Worth must be with an adult if they’re...
