Read full article on original website
Tessa Cunningham
1d ago
starve the system out, homeschool. They forced you to do it for 2 years, starve the system out
Reply
8
Russ & Sue Nirella
1d ago
May more parents remove their children from public schools.
Reply(4)
7
Related
iheart.com
Schools Across The Country Reinstating Mask Mandates As COVID Cases Rise
As the number of COVID, flu, and RSV cases rise across the country, several school districts have announced plans to reinstate mask mandates for students and staff members, according to ABC News. Last year, before students left for winter break, several schools in New Jersey and Pennsylvania informed parents that...
Few school districts return to masking after the holidays
A handful of public school districts are mandating masks as kids and staff return from holiday breaks, but an Axios review of cities across the country found those orders to be far from the norm. The big picture: There's little apparent appetite to return to pandemic strategies like masking or...
New Data: Post-COVID, School Leaders Frustrated in Efforts to Curb Misbehavior
U.S. school leaders feel increasingly hampered in their ability to curb student misbehavior, according to federal data made public Thursday. Inadequate training in classroom management, pushback from parents, and fear of student retaliation were all cited as greater obstacles than they were before the pandemic. The revelations came from the latest release of the School […]
Hochul: Full funding for public school foundation aid is a budget priority this year
Fully funding foundation aid for school districts around New York State will be a budget priority this year, Gov. Kathy Hochul said in her State of the State address today. Foundation aid helps fund school districts based on need, community wealth and regional cost differences. The Riverhead Central School District received $56.3 million in state and foundation aid for this school year — a 16.3% increase from the previous school year’s aid. State aid makes up roughly a third of the district’s overall budget.
A school assignment asked for 3 benefits of slavery. This kid gave the only good answer.
This article originally appeared on 01.12.18It's not uncommon for parents to puzzle over their kids' homework. Sometimes, it's just been too long since they've done long division for them to be of any help. Or teaching methods have just changed too dramatically since they were in school.And other times, kids bring home something truly inexplicable.
Ohio Teacher Says School Forced Her to Resign After She Refused to Call Students by Their Preferred Names, Pronouns
An Ohio teacher has sued the district where she taught middle school English, accusing the administration of religious discrimination after she said she would refuse to call students by their preferred names and pronouns. Vivian Geraghty, an English teacher at Jackson Memorial Middle School since August 2020, says that she...
Upworthy
Kid's brilliant homework response outwits teacher's sexist question
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 22, 2021. It has since been updated. Sexism is prevalent and widespread only because we're all conditioned from an early to accept existing sexist practices and gender roles. One eight-year-old looked past an obvious answer, to expose the inherent sexism in a question designed to elicit a sexist answer from kids. The English teacher didn't really think much as she created a list of clues for words that contain the letters “UR” in them. The teacher assumed that associating familiar jobs and days of the week among other things to the words would make it easier for the kids. One of the clues read, Hospital Lady. The first instinctive answer that comes up in our mind is the word "nurse" but then you realize that sexism is so deep-rooted that you associate a type of work with a gender, which is basically the definition of sexism.
Sam Brinton helped craft model school policy keeping parents in dark about kids' gender change
Fired nuclear official Sam Brinton helped craft a model policy on suicide prevention that tells school districts to keep "unaffirming" parents in the dark about a child’s LGBTQ identity.
Cat-Identifying Teen Allowed to Refuse Speaking at Private School, Sparking Controversy
A private school in Melbourne, Australia garnered attention for its handling of a unique situation involving a teenage girl who identifies as a cat. According to the Daily Mail, the school has been affirming the student's "animal behavior," even going so far as to allow the girl to refuse speaking during the school day.
A Texas Mother Wants to See the Public School Record for 'Bullying' in Her Child's School District, & It Costs Over $7K
One mother is outraged after a Texas school district tries to charge her an astronomical fee to have data on bullying between the years 2015 and 2022. Her son has been a victim of ongoing bullying and she wants answers.
Feds target Texas school district with ‘first-of-its-kind’ investigation into removal of LGBTQ books
The federal government is launching a "first-of-its-kind" investigation into a Texas school district after the superintendent lobbied to remove some LGBTQ content.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $1,000 bonus checks to be sent out to millions tomorrow
There is only one day left before employees at a Maryland school district receive an early Christmas present in the form of a bonus payment of $1,000. This bonus for employees at Anne Arundel County Public Schools is intended as a payment that received the full backing of the board of education. The money will be prorated based on an employee’s full-time equivalency, and it will be sent to all permanent employees aside from those on a leave of absence by Dec. 16, AACPS says.
38 Students Transfer Due To Teacher Vacancies
Thirty-eight families so far have chosen to move their students out of a West Rock magnet school and to another city public school that has more teachers on staff. That’s the latest with teacher vacancies and student transfers at Brennan-Rogers Magnet School on Wilmot Road. In response to an...
Allen ISD parent says school district isn't accommodating son's special needs
ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Allen ISD confirmed Thursday that it is being investigated by federal regulators after a civil rights complaint was filed against the district last year.The investigation into the school district involves a student with special needs, whose mom says they are not being met."Nicolas just turned five and he was born with a condition called TAR syndrome," said his mom, Christina Cabral. "For Nicolas.. he's actually missing all of his arm bones and his knee joints as well." Cabral says for Nicolas to walk, "He needs a lot of support as he gets around because he's unsteady." "When...
Texas high school accused of ignoring ‘daily’ racist harassment of Black students in federal complaint
A collection of civil rights group accused a Texas high school of allowing a pervasive atmosphere of racist bullying against its small population of Black students that led one promising student to run away and try to harm herself, according to a complaint filed Monday with the Department of Education, backed by the American Civil Liberties Union, Texas Civil Rights Project, NAACP, and the Intercultural Development Research Association (IDRA).Black students at Slaton High School, outside of Lubbock, experienced a “daily” barrage of racist taunts by classmates including being called a “porch monkey” and the n-word, according to the complaint.“All...
newsnationnow.com
Schools again mandate masks as new COVID variant takes hold
(NewsNation) — Some school districts in the U.S. are taking steps to combat a rise in respiratory viruses, including COVID-19, and reinstating mask mandates to start the new year. Students in Philadelphia and Massachusetts are among those that will start the new year under a requirement to mask up...
Arizona bill forces teachers to get parental consent before using student's preferred pronouns
PHOENIX — One of the first bills introduced in the upcoming legislative session attempts to prohibit teachers from addressing students by their preferred gender pronouns without first obtaining parental consent. Senate Bill 1001 forbids school employees from using a pronoun that differs from a "student's biological sex" if they...
Hiring manager denied former high school bully a lucrative job position, bully devastated
One hiring manager takes to a Reddit post to highlight a situation in which she was a hiring manager for a position to which the former bully applied who, needless to say, was not considered for the job. The poster explains what happened in detail in her post.
Central Bucks school board votes to pass controversial policy
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- The Central Bucks school board voted in favor of a rule that limits what teachers can display in the classroom on Tuesday night. The controversial policy has been a hot topic in this district. CBS Philadelphia heard both sides Tuesday – some for it and some against it. It was a packed house inside the Central Bucks School District Board meeting in Doylestown. After a two-and-a-half-hour meeting, the board voted to pass Policy 321, 6-3. Policy 321 is a 2018 policy restricting Central Bucks County School District employees from participating in political activities while on the clock. Now, the district wants...
Comments / 10