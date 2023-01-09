Read full article on original website
Related
Springfield Business Journal
Missouri outsources food service at state-operated prisons
Gov. Mike Parson’s administration has moved to outsource food service at Missouri’s 20 state-operated prisons. Philadelphia-based Aramark was awarded a $45.7 million, five-year contract. Previously, state employees served food at the prisons.
Springfield Business Journal
Parson seeks wage increase for all state employees
Gov. Mike Parson is seeking an 8.7% cost of living adjustment for all state employees. The recommendation is included in Parson's fiscal 2023 early supplemental budget request. "We want to be clear, this is not state government attempting to set the market. This is merely an attempt by state government...
Springfield Business Journal
In-N-Out Burger moving east with restaurant plans
In-N-Out Burger is planning to open restaurants in Tennessee, the farthest east the company has ever gone, NPR reports. The California-based fast food chain also plans to open an "eastern territory office" in Franklin, just south of Nashville. The company has 385 locations in California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon...
Comments / 0