Missouri State

Springfield Business Journal

Missouri outsources food service at state-operated prisons

Gov. Mike Parson’s administration has moved to outsource food service at Missouri’s 20 state-operated prisons. Philadelphia-based Aramark was awarded a $45.7 million, five-year contract. Previously, state employees served food at the prisons.
MISSOURI STATE
Springfield Business Journal

Parson seeks wage increase for all state employees

Gov. Mike Parson is seeking an 8.7% cost of living adjustment for all state employees. The recommendation is included in Parson's fiscal 2023 early supplemental budget request. "We want to be clear, this is not state government attempting to set the market. This is merely an attempt by state government...
Springfield Business Journal

In-N-Out Burger moving east with restaurant plans

In-N-Out Burger is planning to open restaurants in Tennessee, the farthest east the company has ever gone, NPR reports. The California-based fast food chain also plans to open an "eastern territory office" in Franklin, just south of Nashville. The company has 385 locations in California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon...
NASHVILLE, TN

